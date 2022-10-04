Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Red Raiders end three-game losing streak; defeat Haymakers 19-7
The Sidney Red Raiders made the journey to Cozad for a Friday night matchup with the Haymakers. The Red Raiders struck first on their first drive of the game when quarterback Isak Doty found wide receiver Austin Roelle for a nine-yard touchdown pass. The PAT was converted to give Sidney a 7-0 lead.
Authorities provide updates on rollover, injury accident
SIDNEY, Neb. -- Authorities near Sidney, Neb. said they responded to a rollover accident Wednesday that ejected a person. Officials said the man was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer. The Cheyenne County Sheriff's Office said a man was driving east on County Rd. 20 when he drove off the north...
