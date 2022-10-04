Read full article on original website
Related
TV Fanatic
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 1
Eddie's partner feels a need to talk about the high crime rate. Anyway they are around the corner from a domestic disturbance. The man is defiant and has a gun on him as Jamie joins and arrests him. Erin tells a judge her witness has disappeared and wants an adjournment...
TV Fanatic
The Mole Season 6 Episode 1 Review: Are You The Mole?
It's been nearly 14 years since the franchise aired its last episode in the U.S. The Mole is one of the OG's in reality TV, and it's criminally underrated as one of the best/most addictive competitions to get you hooked. Now, The Mole Season 6 Episode 1 is back with...
TV Fanatic
East New York Season 1 Episode 2
East New York Season 1 Episode 2 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 9
Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 9 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
IN THIS ARTICLE
TV Fanatic
Family Guy Season 21 Episode 3
Family Guy Season 21 Episode 3 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 2
Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 2 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 1
NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 1 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
The Serpent Queen Season 1 Episode 5
The Serpent Queen Season 1 Episode 5 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TV Fanatic
House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 8
House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 8 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 8
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 8 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
His Dark Materials Final Season Premiere Set at HBO: Watch the First Trailer!
The end of His Dark Materials is almost here. HBO announced Friday that the third and final season of the fantasy drama is set to premiere Monday, December 5, at 9 p.m. Two episodes will be available on premiere night, and two episodes will air each week until the series finale on Monday, December 2.
TV Fanatic
Watch Chucky Online: Season 2 Episode 1
Chucky Season 2 Episode 1 picked up with the kids splitting up after the movie theater events. Chucky wanted to divide and conquer after realizing plenty of dolls were in circulation. However, Andy wasn't ready to give up and set out to kill Chucky and end this reign of terror.
TV Fanatic
The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 18
The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 18 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Teaser Confirms Three New Cast Members
Fans of Star Trek: Discovery were given some exciting information at New York Comic Con. We got an exciting new trailer, photos, and confirmation that there will be three new cast members. Callum Keith Rennie will star as Rayner, Elias Toufexis as L'ak, and Eve Harlow as Moll. Series star...
TV Fanatic
Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1 Review: Everything Has Changed
I won't call it a comeback, but it totally is. Holy crap, Grey's Anatomy actually did it. Nineteen seasons in, they successfully revitalized the series with a wonderful blend of nostalgia, fresh faces, and a renewed focus. With Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1, it feels like a reboot of...
TV Fanatic
Outer Range Renewed for Season 2 at Prime Video
Outer Range will not be one and done at Prime Video. The streaming service picked up a second season of the neo-Western drama on Thursday. The series follows a Wyoming rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers a mysterious black void in the pasture following the arrival of Autumn, a drifter with a connection to Abbott's ranch.
TV Fanatic
Doctor Who: Trailer and Premiere Date for Jodie Whittaker's Final Episode Revealed
It's the end of the line for Jodie Whittaker's iteration of the Doctor. BBC America on Saturday dropped the official trailer for Whittaker's final installment, and it looks like a treat. “Hello, Doctor. Welcome to the end of your existence," the Master says at the top of the trailer for...
TV Fanatic
Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Thanks Fans Following Departure
We knew it was coming, but it didn't make it any less difficult. Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 3 said goodbye to Jesse Lee Soffer's Halstead. In the episode, Halstead stabbed a suspect to death after getting involved in a scuffle. Upton and Voight prepared a cover story, but he...
TV Fanatic
Blockbuster: Netflix Unveils trailer for Workplace Comedy
If the answer to that question is YES, then Netflix might have the perfect show for you. The streaming service unveiled the full-length trailer for its forthcoming workplace comedy titled -- you guessed it -- Blockbuster. The trailer looks very much like an NBC comedy, and that should bode well...
TV Fanatic
Mayfair Witches Sets Early 2023 Premiere on AMC+ With Spellbinding Trailer
AMC will take viewers into the lives of the Mayfair witches in early 2023. The series had a panel at New York Comic-Con on Thursday evening, and we have a confirmed premiere date. Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches is set to premeire Thursday, January 5, 2023, exclusively on AMC+. Two episodes...
Comments / 0