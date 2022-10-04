Read full article on original website
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 1
Eddie's partner feels a need to talk about the high crime rate. Anyway they are around the corner from a domestic disturbance. The man is defiant and has a gun on him as Jamie joins and arrests him. Erin tells a judge her witness has disappeared and wants an adjournment...
S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 1
Hondo and his military buddy are on a boat, but their hands are tied. Back in LA, Luca, Street, and the rest of the team break into a restaurant trying to find their squad leader, who is somewhere in Thailand. After busting a heroin operation, Hondo and Joe are held...
Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 2
Family Guy Season 21 Episode 3
The Serpent Queen Season 1 Episode 5
NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 1
Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 9
House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 8
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 8
Chicago Fire's Latest Casualty Reacts to Stunning Exit
Chicago Fire said goodbye to another character Wednesday, and there's no hope of a return down the line for this one. Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 3, appropriately titled "Completely Shattered," concluded with the death of Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins. Jimmy Nicholas had been a part of the series...
His Dark Materials Final Season Premiere Set at HBO: Watch the First Trailer!
The end of His Dark Materials is almost here. HBO announced Friday that the third and final season of the fantasy drama is set to premiere Monday, December 5, at 9 p.m. Two episodes will be available on premiere night, and two episodes will air each week until the series finale on Monday, December 2.
Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 2 Episode 2
Who killed someone and hid their body inside a mannequin?. Halloween descended on Sin City on CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 2, and it was time for the CSIs to find a killer. Meanwhile, Catherine enlisted the help of Folson to search for her friend who disappeared. What did she...
See Season 3 Episode 7 Review: God Thunder
See Season 3 Episode 7 picks up right after Kofun was attacked. It turns out that it is the Trivantians who arrested him, and they take him to Sibeth. What follows are explosions, fire, loss of property, the consummation of a union, and a lucky escape. We got to see...
The Mole Season 6 Episode 3 Review: Knowledge Is Power
How far would you go to get information? That's the big question weaved throughout The Mole Season 6 Episode 3. When we think the players are working together as a team, the pressure of the game rears its ugly head. The Mole is deliciously fun and addictive. Come on, you...
CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 2 Review: The Painted Man
The crime lab really brought the ick this time out. Also, they continued to make enemies on CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 2. It's a little early for what felt like a Halloween episode. But it is Vegas, where creepy is a year-round thing. So why not peer inside that...
Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Thanks Fans Following Departure
We knew it was coming, but it didn't make it any less difficult. Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 3 said goodbye to Jesse Lee Soffer's Halstead. In the episode, Halstead stabbed a suspect to death after getting involved in a scuffle. Upton and Voight prepared a cover story, but he...
Daniela Ruah Talks NCIS: Los Angeles, Her Enduring Character, and Her TV Family
Daniela Ruah has enjoyed playing Kensi Blye, the most enduring female agent in the popular NCIS franchise. NCIS: Los Angeles returns for its 14th season at 10 p.m. Sunday on CBS, and Ruah has been there from the beginning, as have LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell as partners Sam Hanna and G Callen.
Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Teaser Confirms Three New Cast Members
Fans of Star Trek: Discovery were given some exciting information at New York Comic Con. We got an exciting new trailer, photos, and confirmation that there will be three new cast members. Callum Keith Rennie will star as Rayner, Elias Toufexis as L'ak, and Eve Harlow as Moll. Series star...
Bring It On: Cheer or Die's Karen Lam and Kerri Medders on Reinventing Franchise With Slasher Movie
The Bring It On franchise has been around since 2000, taking viewers into the world of cheerleading. The seventh entry in the series, Bring It On: Cheer Or Die, is a complete overhaul, adding a slasher element that was not present in the prior installments. Director Karen Lam wanted to...
The White Lotus Season 2 Trailer: A New Mystery Begins...
The White Lotus offers vacations to die for, and by the end of the trailer for Season 2, it looks like it will be living up to its namesake again. The first season was filled with mystery as viewers tried to put together the pieces of the puzzle to find out who was dead by the end of the season.
