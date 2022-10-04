ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
TV Fanatic

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 1

Eddie's partner feels a need to talk about the high crime rate. Anyway they are around the corner from a domestic disturbance. The man is defiant and has a gun on him as Jamie joins and arrests him. Erin tells a judge her witness has disappeared and wants an adjournment...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 1

Hondo and his military buddy are on a boat, but their hands are tied. Back in LA, Luca, Street, and the rest of the team break into a restaurant trying to find their squad leader, who is somewhere in Thailand. After busting a heroin operation, Hondo and Joe are held...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monarch#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TV Fanatic

Chicago Fire's Latest Casualty Reacts to Stunning Exit

Chicago Fire said goodbye to another character Wednesday, and there's no hope of a return down the line for this one. Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 3, appropriately titled "Completely Shattered," concluded with the death of Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins. Jimmy Nicholas had been a part of the series...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 2 Episode 2

Who killed someone and hid their body inside a mannequin?. Halloween descended on Sin City on CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 2, and it was time for the CSIs to find a killer. Meanwhile, Catherine enlisted the help of Folson to search for her friend who disappeared. What did she...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

See Season 3 Episode 7 Review: God Thunder

See Season 3 Episode 7 picks up right after Kofun was attacked. It turns out that it is the Trivantians who arrested him, and they take him to Sibeth. What follows are explosions, fire, loss of property, the consummation of a union, and a lucky escape. We got to see...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Mole Season 6 Episode 3 Review: Knowledge Is Power

How far would you go to get information? That's the big question weaved throughout The Mole Season 6 Episode 3. When we think the players are working together as a team, the pressure of the game rears its ugly head. The Mole is deliciously fun and addictive. Come on, you...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 2 Review: The Painted Man

The crime lab really brought the ick this time out. Also, they continued to make enemies on CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 2. It's a little early for what felt like a Halloween episode. But it is Vegas, where creepy is a year-round thing. So why not peer inside that...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Thanks Fans Following Departure

We knew it was coming, but it didn't make it any less difficult. Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 3 said goodbye to Jesse Lee Soffer's Halstead. In the episode, Halstead stabbed a suspect to death after getting involved in a scuffle. Upton and Voight prepared a cover story, but he...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Teaser Confirms Three New Cast Members

Fans of Star Trek: Discovery were given some exciting information at New York Comic Con. We got an exciting new trailer, photos, and confirmation that there will be three new cast members. Callum Keith Rennie will star as Rayner, Elias Toufexis as L'ak, and Eve Harlow as Moll. Series star...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The White Lotus Season 2 Trailer: A New Mystery Begins...

The White Lotus offers vacations to die for, and by the end of the trailer for Season 2, it looks like it will be living up to its namesake again. The first season was filled with mystery as viewers tried to put together the pieces of the puzzle to find out who was dead by the end of the season.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy