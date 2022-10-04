ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 1

Eddie's partner feels a need to talk about the high crime rate. Anyway they are around the corner from a domestic disturbance. The man is defiant and has a gun on him as Jamie joins and arrests him. Erin tells a judge her witness has disappeared and wants an adjournment...
Watch Chucky Online: Season 2 Episode 1

Chucky Season 2 Episode 1 picked up with the kids splitting up after the movie theater events. Chucky wanted to divide and conquer after realizing plenty of dolls were in circulation. However, Andy wasn't ready to give up and set out to kill Chucky and end this reign of terror.
The Mole Season 6 Episode 3 Review: Knowledge Is Power

How far would you go to get information? That's the big question weaved throughout The Mole Season 6 Episode 3. When we think the players are working together as a team, the pressure of the game rears its ugly head. The Mole is deliciously fun and addictive. Come on, you...
S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 1 Review: Thai Hard

20-Squad is back, and it feels so good. On S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 1, Hondo, Deacon, and Tan are in Bangkok and obviously, things don't go quite as planned when Hondo stumbles upon a heroin operation with his old military buddy, Joe. With guest star Sean Maguire, the CBS series...
The Resident Round Table: Will Ian Come Between Conrad and Cade?

We saw the effects one bullet could have on many people and a hospital. It was the primary focus of The Resident Season 6 Episode 3, in addition to the birth of the Devi-Austin twins, Ian's deception with his drug use, and more. Join Meaghan Frey, Laura Nowak, Carissa Pavlica,...
Chicago Fire's Latest Casualty Reacts to Stunning Exit

Chicago Fire said goodbye to another character Wednesday, and there's no hope of a return down the line for this one. Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 3, appropriately titled "Completely Shattered," concluded with the death of Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins. Jimmy Nicholas had been a part of the series...
Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Teaser Confirms Three New Cast Members

Fans of Star Trek: Discovery were given some exciting information at New York Comic Con. We got an exciting new trailer, photos, and confirmation that there will be three new cast members. Callum Keith Rennie will star as Rayner, Elias Toufexis as L'ak, and Eve Harlow as Moll. Series star...
Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1 Review: Everything Has Changed

I won't call it a comeback, but it totally is. Holy crap, Grey's Anatomy actually did it. Nineteen seasons in, they successfully revitalized the series with a wonderful blend of nostalgia, fresh faces, and a renewed focus. With Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1, it feels like a reboot of...
Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Thanks Fans Following Departure

We knew it was coming, but it didn't make it any less difficult. Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 3 said goodbye to Jesse Lee Soffer's Halstead. In the episode, Halstead stabbed a suspect to death after getting involved in a scuffle. Upton and Voight prepared a cover story, but he...
The Mole Season 6 Episode 5 Review: Human Lie Detector

The group's luck needs a change of pace. Something has got to give for them to win money. Between the trust test and the endurance, every mission on The Mole Season 6 Episode 5 was an uphill battle. A challenging time for the players yet an easy day for The...
