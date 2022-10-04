ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, TN

York Wins District Volleyball Championship Over Clarkrange

Setting goals for a startup volleyball team is pretty simple:. How about winning a district championship in your first season in 40 years?. The York Institute Lady Dragons did just that as they defeated rival Clarkrange in Thursday’s District 3A title game at Oakdale School, 3-1. “Back in June,...
CLARKRANGE, TN
Cumberland County Earns First Win Of 2022 Season Over Livingston

The Cumberland County Jets earned their first win of the 2022 season with their 7-0 victory over the Livingston Academy Wildcats on Friday. A low-scoring game from the jump, the Jet defense was put to the test early on and stopped the Wildcats twice on fourth down attempts to flip the field.
LIVINGSTON, TN
White County Hosts Hillsboro In Crucial Region Showdown

The scenario is pretty simple for the White County Warriors after their 31-28 loss to Wilson Central a week ago. Win Friday’s game against Hillsboro, and you likely make the playoffs. Lose, and the postseason is likely gone for the second consecutive year in this new seven-team region. Hunters...
WHITE COUNTY, TN
Harriman, TN
Coalfield, TN
Jamestown, TN
Macon Wins Thriller at No. 7 Stone Memorial, 35-34

“Chaotic” doesn’t begin to describe the Macon County at Stone Memorial football game. The No. 9-ranked Tigers traveled to Crossville Friday and left with a thrilling 35-34 victory over the previously unbeaten No. 7 Panthers. “What I appreciate out of our guys the most is just how they...
CROSSVILLE, TN
High School Football Expert Predictions Presented By TLTSports Performance – Week 8

Each week, experts from the Upper Cumberland will give their predictions for select high school football games in the area. These picks are presented by TLTSports Performance. TLTSports Performance is where the athletes of tomorrow, train today. Experts:. Rusty Ellis: Sports Director of the Upper Cumberland Reporter. Justin Matheney: Co-Owner...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN

