Economy

Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall as September jobs report looms

U.S. stocks sank again on Thursday after a dramatic two-day rally that kicked off the quarter sputtered. Investors now await the Labor Department's September jobs report, due out Friday morning. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) closed down 1% after losses accelerated into the close while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI)...
U.S. dollar rises, bitcoin sinks, Tesla and Amazon stocks under pressure

Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in midday trading. BRAD SMITH: Welcome back to "Yahoo! Finance Live," everyone. We've reached this, the top of the 10:00 AM hour. Brad Smith here in studio with Julie Hyman. Brian Sozzi on assignment, as we'll say, from home today. Happy Friday to you all here on this jobs Friday. Let's take a look at where the markets stand following that jobs report earlier, which was just a little bit hotter than expectations.
Money expert on stock market: 'This is the time to manage emotions'

As the volatile stock market careens between big ups and big downs, one wealth management expert says investors should stay calm. "This is the time to manage emotions, because we really feel that we should do something to reduce losses, but we do not control the stock and bond market," Echo Wealth Management Financial Adviser Echo Huang told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "What we can do is focus on something we can control."
Elon Musk
Elon Musk agrees to go ahead with $44 billion Twitter deal

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has agreed to move forward with his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter (TWTR), according to an amended regulatory filing made by the social media company on Tuesday. Shares of Twitter surged on the news, rising more than 12.7% before being halted for volatility. The...
Deal reached for civil aviation to try for net-zero emissions by 2050

UN aviation agency members reached an agreement Friday to try to achieve by 2050 net-zero carbon emissions in air travel -- often criticized for its outsized role in climate change. The assembly, which brought together representatives from 193 nations at the International Civil Aviation Organization's Montreal headquarters, reached a "historic agreement on a collective long-term aspirational goal (LTAG) of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050!"
ASX to fall as Musk texts reveal plans for Twitter

ASX: The local market is expected to open lower this morning after US stocks fell overnight. This comes after the after its two-day rally, with the energy sector helping to keep the market from sinking into the red. Wall Street: again on Thursday after a dramatic two-day rally earlier in...
