Agriculture Online
Grain prices end day in the red | Thursday, October 6, 2022
Corn ended the day down 8¢. Soybeans, regaining a few cents from their multi-month low, ended the day down 10¢. CBOT wheat is down 18¢. KC wheat is down 21¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 19¢. Live cattle are down 5¢. Feeder cattle are down 90¢....
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soybean, corn, wheat futures bounce after sell-off
CHICAGO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Friday, with bargain buying in focus after prices fell to their lowest since late July a day earlier, traders said. Corn futures also ended firm after posting sharp declines on Thursday. All three commodities traded in both positive and negative...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soy, corn futures rebound; wheat steady
CHICAGO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Friday, with bargain buying in focus after prices fell to their lowest since late July a day earlier, traders said. Corn futures were also firm after posting a sharp decline on Thursday while wheat steadied, with rally attempts beaten back by concerns about export demand and a firm U.S. dollar.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans eye 3rd weekly loss on low China demand, record Brazil output
SINGAPORE, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans ticked higher on Friday, although the market stayed on track for a third weekly decline, weighed down by slowing purchases from top importer China and expectations of record production in Brazil. Wheat prices rose on concerns over output in Russia and Ukraine, although...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Hog futures mixed; cattle futures steady-weak
CHICAGO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures ended mixed on Friday as traders waited for fresh news to gauge demand levels. The most-active CME December lean hog futures contract dropped 0.625 cent to 77.15 cents per lb, with support noted around the contract's 10-day moving average. Front-month October hogs rose 0.575 cents to settle at 92.95 cents per lb.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago steady after slide as jobs data, Black Sea supply in focus
* Wheat supported by war, planting worries for Black Sea region * Soybeans hold above two-month low, investors eye U.S. jobs data * U.S., Brazil harvests curb CBOT corn and soy prices (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybeans were higher on Friday, steadying after a day-earlier slide as investors braced for U.S. jobs data to be the latest gauge of recession risks, while traders assessed risks to Black Sea grain supply. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 1.4% at $8.91-1/2 a bushel by 1152 GMT, recovering from a one-week low on Thursday. CBOT corn ticked up 0.4% to $6.78-1/4 a bushel after reaching a one-week trough earlier on Friday. Soybeans added 0.2% as they consolidated above a 2-1/2 month low struck in the previous session. Remarks by U.S. President Joe Biden about a recent nuclear weapons warning by Russia over the war in Ukraine, and adverse growing conditions in Ukraine and Russia, put attention back on risks to crucial Black Sea supplies. Wheat prices have been curbed since the summer by increasing volumes shipped from Ukraine through the Black Sea corridor. "As long as uncertainty remains over whether the sea corridor for grains exports that was negotiated with Russia will be extended beyond November, concerns about supply are likely to persist," Commerzbank analysts said. Financial markets are gearing up for monthly U.S. employment data that could influence the scope of further interest rate rises and the chances of an economic recession. Corn and soybean markets have been pressured this week by favourable weather for the U.S. harvest and expectations of bumper crops in rival exporter Brazil. Uncertainty over Chinese demand was also hanging over the soybean market. China's soybean imports are likely to drop to their lowest in more than two years this month, according to two traders and Ole Houe, director of advisory services at agriculture brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney. Prices at 1152 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 891.50 12.50 1.42 770.75 15.67 CBOT corn 678.25 2.75 0.41 593.25 14.33 CBOT soy 1360.00 2.00 0.15 1339.25 1.55 Paris wheat 351.75 6.75 1.96 276.75 27.10 Paris maize 339.25 2.00 0.59 226.00 50.11 Paris rape 621.00 4.25 0.69 754.00 -17.64 WTI crude oil 89.48 1.03 1.16 75.21 18.97 Euro/dlr 0.98 0.00 0.06 1.1368 -13.85 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Mark Potter)
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans close firm on bargain-buying bounce
CHICAGO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on Friday, with a round of bargain buying and end-of-week short-covering pushing prices higher, traders said. * Strength in the crude oil market added support. * The benchmark CBOT November soybean futures contract settled up 9 cents at $13.67 a bushel. * November soybeans weakened early in the session but found technical support just above Thursday's bottom of $13.50 a bushel, which was the lowest for the most-active soybean futures contract since July 25. * CBOT December soymeal was up $7.30 at $400.70 a ton and CBOT December soyoil gained 0.58 cent to 66.6 cents per lb. * For the week, soybeans gained 0.2%, soymeal was down 0.6% and soyoil jumped 8.3%. * Oil rose about 3% to a five-week high on Friday, carried higher again by an OPEC+ decision this week to make its largest supply cut since 2020. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Mark Porter)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soybeans, wheat, corn fall as export concerns rise
CHICAGO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell to a 2-1/2 month low on Thursday, under pressure from the ongoing U.S. harvest and signs of weak overseas demand, traders said. Poor export demand also weighed on the corn and wheat markets as investors remained wary of...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat up 10-11 cents, corn up 1-2 cents, soy down 3-4 cents
CHICAGO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Up 10 to 11 cents per bushel. * Wheat regains overnight, rebounding after its...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soy drops to lowest since July; wheat, corn sink
CHICAGO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell to a 2-1/2 month low on Thursday, under pressure from the ongoing U.S. harvest and signs of weak overseas demand, traders said. Poor export demand also weighed on the corn and wheat markets as investors remained wary of...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago grains ease as harvest progress, dollar weigh
* CBOT corn, wheat and soybeans all lower * Fair weather helps U.S. corn, soy harvest; economy worries support dollar (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybean futures eased on Thursday as fair weather helped the U.S. harvest, while the dollar strengthened as investors remained wary of an economic downturn. A pause in a crude oil rally following an output cut announced on Wednesday by OPEC+ producing countries also removed some support from grains, which are partly linked to biofuel markets. The U.S. harvest of corn and soybeans is progressing under clear skies across much of the Midwest this week, adding seasonal supply pressure. Rains in the southern U.S. Plains were also expected to aid recently sown winter wheat, though conditions remained parched in much of the U.S. wheat belt. Attention is turning to next week's U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) October crop forecasts for a gauge of harvest yields after a dry summer. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.4% at $6.81-1/2 a bushel by 1150 GMT. CBOT soybeans edged down 0.8% to $13.58-1/4 a bushel, after earlier touching a two-month low. CBOT wheat was 1.2% lower at $8.91-1/4 a bushel. "Price moves in the overnight session are limited as the market tries to consolidate with an eye on next week's USDA report," consultancy Agritel said. Continuing flows of Ukrainian grain through a wartime Black Sea corridor and cheap prices of Russian wheat were also curbing wheat markets, after Russia's annexation of occupied zones of Ukraine fuelled three-month highs for futures in the past week. The lowest price offer submitted in a tender on Wednesday by Iraq to buy a nominal 50,000 tonnes of wheat was believed to be $386 a tonne for cargo to be sourced from Ukraine. Weekly U.S. export sales on Thursday showed corn volumes below a range of market estimates, wheat at the low end of expectations and soybeans in the middle of market predictions. The dollar rose on Thursday, halting a slide from last week's 20-year peak, as investors assessed the pace of potential interest rate rises that could trigger an economic recession. Prices at 1150 GMT Last Change Pct End 2021 Ytd Pct Move Move CBOT wheat 891.25 -10.75 -1.19 770.75 15.63 CBOT corn 681.50 -2.50 -0.37 593.25 14.88 CBOT soy 1358.25 -11.50 -0.84 1339.25 1.42 Paris wheat 348.75 -4.00 -1.13 276.75 26.02 Paris maize 337.50 -1.25 -0.37 226.00 49.34 Paris rape 619.75 -13.00 -2.05 754.00 -17.81 WTI crude oil 87.44 -0.32 -0.36 75.21 16.26 Euro/dlr 0.99 0.00 -0.21 1.1368 -13.26 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Shounak Dasgupta)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Ukraine completes 2022 wheat, barley harvest -agriculture ministry
KYIV, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farmers have completed the 2022 wheat and barley harvests, threshing 19.2 million and 5.5 million tonnes respectively, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. Farmers harvested 4.7 million hectares of wheat and the yield averaged 4.1 tonnes per hectares, the ministry said in a report.
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Oct 12-18
MOSCOW, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Oct 12-18 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Oct 12-18 - tax, roubles/tonne 1,926.8 1,632.0 3,114.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.7 280.9 317.6 Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Sept 28-Oct 4 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,476.6 2,152.6 3,659.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.2 281.8 317.6 Sept 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,668.3 2,353.9 3,696.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.9 285.8 317.6 Sept 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,962.9 2,717.7 3,784.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 316.8 292.5 317.6 Sept 7-13 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,368.9 2,699.2 3,663.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 329.3 294.7 317.6 Aug 31-Sept 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,053.8 2,729.3 3,569.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 348.0 297.5 317.6 Aug 24-30 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,794.7 3,092.1 3,852.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 358.1 299.8 317.6 Aug 17-23 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,018.1 3,034.0 3,705.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 367.3 301.7 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by Mark Heinrich)
Agriculture Online
Dry soil in Russia's south poses risk for 2023 grain crop -official
MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Low level of moisture reserves in soil in Russia's southern breadbasket poses risks for the 2023 grain crop of the world's largest wheat exporter, Roman Nekrasov, an agriculture ministry official, said on Thursday. Farmers in Russia have accelerated winter wheat sowing after recent rain eased...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Oct. 3
PARIS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on soft wheat and winter barley sowing, along with harvest progress and crop conditions for grain maize, covering week 39 ending Oct. 3. Figures are percentages of the crop area. SOFT WHEAT SOWING Week 39 average in France 3 Week 38 2022 1 Week 39 2021 3 WINTER BARLEY SOWING Week 39 average in France 8 Week 38 2022 4 Week 39 2021 8 GRAIN MAIZE HARVESTING Week 39 average in France 67 Week 38 2022 51 Week 39 2021 6 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 39 average in France 10 21 28 37 4 Week 38 2022 10 22 27 37 4 Week 39 2021 0 1 10 77 12 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz Editing by David Goodman )
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat closes firm but posts biggest weekly loss since mid-July
CHICAGO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures ended firm on Friday after fluctuating between positive and negative territory during the session. * Bargain buying helped prop up prices after four straight days of declines, but concerns about a firm dollar chilling export demand for U.S. supplies acted as an anchor on the market, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract settled up 1-1/4 cents at $8.80-1/4 a bushel. * K.C. December soft red winter wheat gained 7 cents to $9.72 a bushel while MGEX December spring wheat settled up 5-1/2 cents at $9.68 a bushel. * For the week, CBOT soft red winter wheat was down 4.5%, its biggest weekly decline since mid-July. K.C. hard red winter wheat was off 2.3% this week and MGEX spring wheat lost 0.7%. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Agriculture Online
Europe's farmers bring in drought-scarred maize crop
PARIS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The European Union's maize harvest is in full swing and field work is confirming widespread drought damage that analysts expect to push the feed grain crop to a 15-year low. A historic drought and successive heatwaves in Europe affected maize, or corn, during crucial summer...
Agriculture Online
TAKE A LOOK-Decarbonisation, China commodity demand in focus at Singapore bunkering conference
SINGAPORE, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Commodities and shipping firms are advancing plans to refuel ships with lower-emitting fuels such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) and biofuels as they discuss decarbonisation plans and China's demand outlook at the Singapore International Bunkering Conference and Exhibition (SIBCON) 2022. For top Reuters stories from the conference, see below: > Shippers focus on LNG, biofuels, methanol to meet emissions targets > TotalEnergies to offer biofuels for ships in Singapore from next year > China's commodity shipping demand to improve from Q4 - execs > Cargill aims to boost ships' use of biofuel, methanol to cut emissions > Consortium kicks off project to capture carbon emissions onboard oil tanker > Pavilion Energy, Mitsui O.S.K to launch LNG bunker vessel in Q1 2023 > Singapore port plans new system to boost bunkering transparency > BHP to receive 3 more LNG-fuelled bulk carriers in next 6-9 mths - exec (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh and Emily Chow; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, October 7, 2022
Wheat futures surged in overnight trading as drought spreads in the southern Plains and as speculative investors buy back contracts after prices plunged yesterday. Corn and soybeans were little changed. In Kansas, the biggest producer of winter wheat, about 85.1% of the state was suffering from drought conditions, according to...
Agriculture Online
Colombia's 2022 coffee output could hit lowest since 2014
BOGOTA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Colombia's coffee production this year is set to fall to an eight year low, with a drop in plantation renovations and in the use of fertilisers storing up problems for future crops, an industry leader told Reuters. The expected drop in the harvest to around...
