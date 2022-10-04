ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

Prep roundup: Kaiti Low scores three goals to lift Cheney girls soccer; Jessica Waters homers twice for Mt. Spokane

By Dave Nichols The Spokesman-Review
KHQ Right Now
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

Gonzaga picked to win 11th consecutive WCC title; Drew Timme, Julian Strawther and Rasir Bolton on preseason All-WCC team

LAS VEGAS – Gonzaga is right back where it always seems to be in the West Coast Conference preseason poll. The Zags are heavy favorites to win their 11th consecutive conference title after collecting all nine possible first-place votes and 81 points. Saint Mary’s was next with one first-place vote from Gonzaga coach Mark Few – coaches aren’t permitted to vote for their own team – and 73 points.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Gonzaga, Kentucky extend series to six games, finale set for McCarthey Athletic Center

College basketball powers Gonzaga and Kentucky have only met once, but that’s going to change in a big way over the next six seasons. The Zags and Wildcats were already scheduled to meet Nov. 20 at the Spokane Arena with a return date next season at Kentucky’s Rupp Arena. The schools announced Thursday morning that the series has been extended with annual meetings through the 2027-28 season.
SPOKANE, WA
FanSided

Gonzaga Basketball: Ranking non-conference opponents for 2022-23 season

It was another banner regular season for Gonzaga Basketball last year, finishing with a 28-4 record and nearly going unbeaten in WCC play. The program also went 11-2 in the non-conference campaign, which is typically tough and filled with multiple top-25 opponents. Last season, the team beat a pair of top-5 programs in UCLA and Texas, while also losing to Duke and Alabama.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Gonzaga Men's basketball announces six-game series with Kentucky

SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga Men's basketball has announced a six-game series with Kentucky. The series will begin this season at the Spokane Arena on Nov. 20. In 2023, Kentucky will host Gonzaga university in Lexington. During the 2024-2025 season, teams will meet in Seattle before heading to Nashville in 2025 and 2026. The final games of the series will take place at the McCarthey Athletic Center in 2027 and 2028.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Sports
City
Spokane, WA
City
Cheney, WA
Local
Washington Education
Cheney, WA
Sports
Spokane, WA
Education
Cheney, WA
Education
City
Mead, WA
Local
Washington Sports
KREM2

Gonzaga men's basketball non-conference schedule for 2022-2023

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga men's basketball released its 15 game non-conference schedule for the upcoming season. According to a press release, the Gonzaga Bulldogs non-conference slate features seven games at home in the McCarthey Athletic Center, plus a home exhibition on Nov. 2. During the first two months of...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Titans#Tigers#Gsl#G Prep#Wildcats#Saxons
KREM2

Public health advisory issued for Newman Lake in Washington state

NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) has issued a harmful algae alert for Newman Lake. Test results taken this week at the lake revealed potentially harmful toxicity levels for cyanobacteria, otherwise known as blue-green algae, according to SRHD. Based on the Washington State Department of...
NEWMAN LAKE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane neighborhood shocked over closure of Orchard Avenue Park

SPOKANE, Wash. - Orchard Avenue Park, near the border of Millwood and the Chief Garry Park neighborhood in northeast Spokane, may be closing down for good after the county decided to not renew it's contract with Felts Field, the owners of the property. Neighbors say they only found out because...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Soccer
Big Country News

Two Killed in North Idaho Motorcycle Crash on Sunday

SPIRIT LAKE - Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle, motorcycle collision that occurred on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022 at approximately 4:00 p.m. about 10 miles north of Spirit Lake on Highway 41, near milepost 28.6 in Bonner County. Police say the driver of the motorcycle failed to maintain their...
SPIRIT LAKE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

New school zone cameras installed outside of 3 Spokane schools

SPOKANE, Wash. — New school zone safety cameras are now in place at three new locations across Spokane. The cameras are posted on Bernard, Regal and Ray streets outside of Ferris High School, Adams Elementary and Roosevelt Elementary. Cameras will operate during school zone hours when the school beacons are flashing to capture images of every car speeding in the...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

I Saw You

NORTHERN QUEST CASINO 3-CARD: Matt, I saw you at Northern Quest Casino on Aug. 14. I'm the blonde gal who was there with my friend (who is a dealer @ a different Casino). We sat next to each other @ the 3-Card Poker table. NOT, I DIDN'T SEE YOU, MR....
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Step in the right direction’: WSDOT plans to reconnect East Central decades after I-90 split it up

SPOKANE, Wash. — Millions of dollars are now going to reconnect communities across the state. Washington’s Department of Transportation (WSDOT) was just awarded a $5 million RAISE grant. The money is supposed to help improve infrastructure in underserved communities, and East Central is next on the list. Numerous homes were torn down to build I-90 almost 70 years ago. “Where...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy