Prep roundup: Kaiti Low scores three goals to lift Cheney girls soccer; Jessica Waters homers twice for Mt. Spokane

Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga picked to win 11th consecutive WCC title; Drew Timme, Julian Strawther and Rasir Bolton on preseason All-WCC team
LAS VEGAS – Gonzaga is right back where it always seems to be in the West Coast Conference preseason poll. The Zags are heavy favorites to win their 11th consecutive conference title after collecting all nine possible first-place votes and 81 points. Saint Mary’s was next with one first-place vote from Gonzaga coach Mark Few – coaches aren’t permitted to vote for their own team – and 73 points.
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga, Kentucky extend series to six games, finale set for McCarthey Athletic Center
College basketball powers Gonzaga and Kentucky have only met once, but that’s going to change in a big way over the next six seasons. The Zags and Wildcats were already scheduled to meet Nov. 20 at the Spokane Arena with a return date next season at Kentucky’s Rupp Arena. The schools announced Thursday morning that the series has been extended with annual meetings through the 2027-28 season.
Gonzaga Basketball: Ranking non-conference opponents for 2022-23 season
It was another banner regular season for Gonzaga Basketball last year, finishing with a 28-4 record and nearly going unbeaten in WCC play. The program also went 11-2 in the non-conference campaign, which is typically tough and filled with multiple top-25 opponents. Last season, the team beat a pair of top-5 programs in UCLA and Texas, while also losing to Duke and Alabama.
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga Men's basketball announces six-game series with Kentucky
SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga Men's basketball has announced a six-game series with Kentucky. The series will begin this season at the Spokane Arena on Nov. 20. In 2023, Kentucky will host Gonzaga university in Lexington. During the 2024-2025 season, teams will meet in Seattle before heading to Nashville in 2025 and 2026. The final games of the series will take place at the McCarthey Athletic Center in 2027 and 2028.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gonzaga men's basketball non-conference schedule for 2022-2023
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga men's basketball released its 15 game non-conference schedule for the upcoming season. According to a press release, the Gonzaga Bulldogs non-conference slate features seven games at home in the McCarthey Athletic Center, plus a home exhibition on Nov. 2. During the first two months of...
Spokane senior softball group returns from national championship in Las Vegas
SPOKANE, Wash. — A pitch, a hit, and runners running to home are some of the things you might see on Tuesday mornings at Franklin Park. They like to call themselves a league of their own. The 65-year old and older league meets at Franklin Park to play softball...
Time to get Krazy: What to expect from this year's Kraziness in the Kennel
It’s been almost eight months since the Gonzaga men’s basketball team took to the McCarthey Athletic Center floor, but fans will get a glimpse at the Zags back in action on Saturday for Kraziness in the Kennel. Extravagant player introductions, skills competitions and an intrasquad scrimmage ...
Spokane Valley principal loses bet to students, spends day on the roof
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The principal of Spokane Valley’s Summit School made a deal with his students and their families: raise money for school projects and he’ll spend the day on the roof. On Tuesday, Mr. Clemons held up his end of the deal. “We have a lot of things we do here that take us out of the building,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Public health advisory issued for Newman Lake in Washington state
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) has issued a harmful algae alert for Newman Lake. Test results taken this week at the lake revealed potentially harmful toxicity levels for cyanobacteria, otherwise known as blue-green algae, according to SRHD. Based on the Washington State Department of...
Crash on WB I-90 near Greenacres, Liberty Lake area now cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you were traveling west on I-90 near Greenacres, you might have seen delays in the area. A collision was blocking WB I-90 near Greenacres, just west of Liberty Lake. WSP says an excavator on a trailer hit the overpass, causing the vehicle to roll over. There were no life-threatening injuries to the driver. Both lanes were...
KHQ Right Now
360 Coverage: Emergency Rental Assistance in Spokane
In tonight's 360 Coverage: Sean Owsley talks with Devin Biviano from the city of Spokane about their emergency rent assistance and what it will take to continue the program. For our previous coverage, click here.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane neighborhood shocked over closure of Orchard Avenue Park
SPOKANE, Wash. - Orchard Avenue Park, near the border of Millwood and the Chief Garry Park neighborhood in northeast Spokane, may be closing down for good after the county decided to not renew it's contract with Felts Field, the owners of the property. Neighbors say they only found out because...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Big hurry to go nowhere’: New cameras bust speeding drivers on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash — You’ll want to think twice about speeding through school zones on the South Hill. Safety cameras in three school zones; Ferris High School, Adams, and Roosevelt Elementary School started to issue warnings to speeders on Monday. The warning period ends November 1st and the city...
Two Killed in North Idaho Motorcycle Crash on Sunday
SPIRIT LAKE - Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle, motorcycle collision that occurred on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022 at approximately 4:00 p.m. about 10 miles north of Spirit Lake on Highway 41, near milepost 28.6 in Bonner County. Police say the driver of the motorcycle failed to maintain their...
New school zone cameras installed outside of 3 Spokane schools
SPOKANE, Wash. — New school zone safety cameras are now in place at three new locations across Spokane. The cameras are posted on Bernard, Regal and Ray streets outside of Ferris High School, Adams Elementary and Roosevelt Elementary. Cameras will operate during school zone hours when the school beacons are flashing to capture images of every car speeding in the...
‘Give kids back their park’: Neighbors distraught after Orchard Avenue Park closure
SPOKANE, Wash. — Those living in the neighborhoods near Orchard Avenue Park say they were blindsided after the park was shut down. People are saying it’s being torn down without any warning. “It’s joy. It was joy,” said Mary Ann Sanders, who lives near the park. “Everyday was...
I-90 near Liberty Lake reopens after truck carrying excavator rolled over after hitting overpass
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Road reopened after a collision that blocked both lanes on westbound I-90 close to Liberty Lake. According to the District 4 PIO, an excavator being carried on a truck with a trailer struck an overpass, causing the vehicle to roll. The crash has caused the westbound lanes of I-90 in Greenacres to close.
inlander.com
I Saw You
NORTHERN QUEST CASINO 3-CARD: Matt, I saw you at Northern Quest Casino on Aug. 14. I'm the blonde gal who was there with my friend (who is a dealer @ a different Casino). We sat next to each other @ the 3-Card Poker table. NOT, I DIDN'T SEE YOU, MR....
‘Step in the right direction’: WSDOT plans to reconnect East Central decades after I-90 split it up
SPOKANE, Wash. — Millions of dollars are now going to reconnect communities across the state. Washington’s Department of Transportation (WSDOT) was just awarded a $5 million RAISE grant. The money is supposed to help improve infrastructure in underserved communities, and East Central is next on the list. Numerous homes were torn down to build I-90 almost 70 years ago. “Where...
KHQ Right Now
Crash on I-90 causes delays westbound near exit 285
SPOKANE, Wash. - WSDOT has confirmed a crash on I-90 blocking westbound lanes at Sprague Ave and Fancher near exit 285. Be prepared for traffic delays.
Comments / 0