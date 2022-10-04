Prep roundup: Kaiti Low scores three goals to lift Cheney girls soccer; Jessica Waters homers twice for Mt. Spokane

College basketball powers Gonzaga and Kentucky have only met once, but that’s going to change in a big way over the next six seasons. The Zags and Wildcats were already scheduled to meet Nov. 20 at the Spokane Arena with a return date next season at Kentucky’s Rupp Arena. The schools announced Thursday morning that the series has been extended with annual meetings through the 2027-28 season.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO