Dillon County, SC

Kennardo G. James

Top Three Things To Do in Georgetown/Williamsburg County This Weekend

Here are the top three things to do in Georgetown County this weekend!Cheapism. Georgetown and Williamsburg County certainly had a lot of great and exciting events over the summer and that trend looks to continue going into the fall and winter! Rather you like good BBQ, live entertainment, boat shows, or festivals, Georgetown and Williamsburg County definitely has an event that you will want to attend! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top things to do in Georgetown and Williamsburg County this weekend!
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
Sonoco launches URB machine at South Carolina mill as part of Project Horizon

Sonoco has announced the new uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) No. 10 machine at its Hartsville, South Carolina, mill complex now is operational after being converted from a corrugated medium machine. The $125 million investment to update the machine previously was announced in April 2020 as part of the Hartsville-based packaging producer’s Project Horizon initiative.
HARTSVILLE, SC
Dillon County, SC
Deputies searching for missing South Carolina woman

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's find a woman who hasn't been heard from since September. The family of 35-year-old Brittney Funderburk said she was last seen at her home on Highway 207 in the Pageland area of Chesterfield County, according to deputies.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
Horry County’s Southern Asphalt purchased for $25.2 million

A press release issued by Construction Partners, Inc announced the sale of Conway’s Southern Asphalt for $25.2 million. The sale marks the continuation of generational market change we are witnessing in Horry County including:. The sale of Brittain Resort Hotels to EOS Partners, LLC. The sale of Mayor Bethune’s...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
With 31 days until midterms, former Republican leaders accelerate chaos

Former HCGOP Chairman Roger Slagle resigned on September 13th. His resignation was accepted by SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick. As a result, Provisional Chairman Mike Connett, was sent the following by SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick on October 3rd. On September 26th, a bizarre meeting was called when Slagle stated that he...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Car enthusiasts come to cruise the beach after Hurricane Ian

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been one week since Hurricane Ian barreled through the Grand Strand, and from businesses to beaches, the City of Myrtle Beach is back to normal and open for everyone. Stores and restaurants that closed during Ian and its aftermath are now back open,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Cold Case: SC double murder still unsolved 1 year later

MARION COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Friday morning headlines. On Oct. 3, 2021, 45-year-old Cathy Diane Thompkins, her husband, 49-year-old John Michael Thompkins, and their dog, "Tipsy," were all found dead from gunshot wounds inside their home. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, a call came into the...
MARION COUNTY, SC
Extra officers on hand at Dillon High School football game

DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — There will be extra deputies Friday night at the Dillon High School football game at Memorial Stadium. Dillon School District Four Superintendent Ray Rogers said they called for additional police following a fight Thursday at Dillon High School. A short time later, there was a...
DILLON, SC
Horry County police searching for missing man

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a man last seen in Murrells Inlet. The Horry County Police Department said 32-year-old CW Lark was last seen near Moonshadow Lane. He is described as being 6′0, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

