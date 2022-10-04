Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
2022 Eastern Carolina Agricultural Fair returns with music, motorcycle stunt show & more
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — For the first time ever, the Eastern Carolina Agricultural Fair will run for two weekends, featuring more entertainment at the fairgrounds, according to a release from the organizers on Thursday. From October 27 - November 6, families can expect rides, food, games, and more. The...
Top Three Things To Do in Georgetown/Williamsburg County This Weekend
Here are the top three things to do in Georgetown County this weekend!Cheapism. Georgetown and Williamsburg County certainly had a lot of great and exciting events over the summer and that trend looks to continue going into the fall and winter! Rather you like good BBQ, live entertainment, boat shows, or festivals, Georgetown and Williamsburg County definitely has an event that you will want to attend! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top things to do in Georgetown and Williamsburg County this weekend!
Recycling Today
Sonoco launches URB machine at South Carolina mill as part of Project Horizon
Sonoco has announced the new uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) No. 10 machine at its Hartsville, South Carolina, mill complex now is operational after being converted from a corrugated medium machine. The $125 million investment to update the machine previously was announced in April 2020 as part of the Hartsville-based packaging producer’s Project Horizon initiative.
WMBF
It’s official: FedEx facility coming to former Freestyle Music Park property
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - FedEx will soon have a new home in Horry County. The Horry County Council approved two ordinances and a resolution, previously referred to only as “Project Crestfield,” at Tuesday’s meeting. With this approval comes a nearly $64 million investment from FedEx. The...
WMBF
Tiny homes community in Myrtle Beach receives roof donations for 25 homes
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Twenty-five veterans on the verge of homelessness could be moving into their new tiny homes in about a month. The Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center is behind the construction of the neighborhood that is located along 3rd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. The...
wfmynews2.com
Deputies searching for missing South Carolina woman
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's find a woman who hasn't been heard from since September. The family of 35-year-old Brittney Funderburk said she was last seen at her home on Highway 207 in the Pageland area of Chesterfield County, according to deputies.
country1037fm.com
A South Carolina Town Is Now Known As ‘Halloween, South Carolina’
This is a bold move. A city in South Carolina has changed it’s name to Halloween, South Carolina. Is this a city near you? Well, if you don’t live close to this town, you have seen it every time you go to Myrtle Beach. The State newspaper says...
FedEx makes $64M investment in Fantasy Harbour area of Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — FedEx will make a $64 million investment in the Fantasy Harbour area of Horry County, according to officials. A new facility is located at the site of the former Freestyle Music Park. The company will get a discounted tax rate of 6% for a 20-year period, according to documents presented […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
Horry County’s Southern Asphalt purchased for $25.2 million
A press release issued by Construction Partners, Inc announced the sale of Conway’s Southern Asphalt for $25.2 million. The sale marks the continuation of generational market change we are witnessing in Horry County including:. The sale of Brittain Resort Hotels to EOS Partners, LLC. The sale of Mayor Bethune’s...
The Post and Courier
SC hemp farmer files federal lawsuit over unlawful arrest, destruction of crop
A Dorchester County hemp farmer has filed a federal lawsuit against several state and local departments alleging officials conspired to destroy his crop and unlawfully arrest him. John Pendarvis, who maintains farmland in the Harleyville area, was arrested in September 2019 on a misdemeanor charge after state officials accused him...
WMBF
Deputies: Vulnerable adult dies in Darlington County, facility employee charged
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An employee was arrested after a person at a Darlington County adult care facility was found dead. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the employee, later identified as Brian Anthony James, is being charged with abuse or neglect resulting in the death of a vulnerable adult dating back to Sept. 21 on Briarcliffe Drive.
myrtlebeachsc.com
With 31 days until midterms, former Republican leaders accelerate chaos
Former HCGOP Chairman Roger Slagle resigned on September 13th. His resignation was accepted by SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick. As a result, Provisional Chairman Mike Connett, was sent the following by SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick on October 3rd. On September 26th, a bizarre meeting was called when Slagle stated that he...
WMBF
Car enthusiasts come to cruise the beach after Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been one week since Hurricane Ian barreled through the Grand Strand, and from businesses to beaches, the City of Myrtle Beach is back to normal and open for everyone. Stores and restaurants that closed during Ian and its aftermath are now back open,...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Tourists evacuated from Myrtle Beach Resort, Renaissance Towers, for critical foundation concerns
Horry County Fire and rescue began evacuating tourists staying in the 24 story high-rise, Renaissance Towers, of the Myrtle Beach Resort at 4 p.m. today. Some guests left the property with nothing more than a suitcase and the clothes they were wearing. Authorities say a construction contractor’s heavy equipment hit...
Student taken to hospital after school bus crash along Highway 707 in Socastee
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify that one student was taken to a hospital. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A student was taken to a hospital after a school bus crash Thursday along Highway 707 in Socastee, according to Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier. A Forestbrook Middle School bus with 16 […]
Vehicles broken into, hit by bullets outside Pee Dee Regional Center office in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after multiple vehicles were broken into and hit by bullets outside the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs Office in Florence. Florence police were called at about 3:15 a.m. Thursday to the Pee Dee Regional Center at 714 National Cemetery Road, where an employee reported hearing […]
WJCL
Man killed in South Carolina while performing handstand on hotel balcony during hurricane
A man was killed in South Carolina after falling from a hotel balcony while trying to do a handstand during Hurricane Ian. Markell Hope, 34, of Ohio, fell from the 15th-floor balcony at the Patricia Grand Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. It...
WJCL
Cold Case: SC double murder still unsolved 1 year later
MARION COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Friday morning headlines. On Oct. 3, 2021, 45-year-old Cathy Diane Thompkins, her husband, 49-year-old John Michael Thompkins, and their dog, "Tipsy," were all found dead from gunshot wounds inside their home. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, a call came into the...
wpde.com
Extra officers on hand at Dillon High School football game
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — There will be extra deputies Friday night at the Dillon High School football game at Memorial Stadium. Dillon School District Four Superintendent Ray Rogers said they called for additional police following a fight Thursday at Dillon High School. A short time later, there was a...
WMBF
Horry County police searching for missing man
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a man last seen in Murrells Inlet. The Horry County Police Department said 32-year-old CW Lark was last seen near Moonshadow Lane. He is described as being 6′0, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown...
