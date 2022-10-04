Read full article on original website
The Robesonian
Principal seeks to be advocate for students, staff
Anthony Barton’s mission is to make a positive impact through the education of his students at the Public Schools of Robeson County Early College at Robeson Community College. Barton has about 15 years of experience in education and has recently taken the reins of PSRC Early College this year...
PSRC turns dirt for Career and Technology Education Center
PEMBROKE — Ground was broken Thursday for the historic Robeson County Career and Technology Education Center and Planetarium that will p
manninglive.com
McLeod nurses receive important award
McLeod Health is honored to announce that sixteen McLeod Registered Nurses (RN) were selected to receive the 2022 Palmetto Gold Award. These nurses represent McLeod Regional Medical Center, McLeod Health Clarendon, McLeod Health Dillon, McLeod Health Loris, McLeod Health Seacoast and McLeod Health Carolina Forest. They join the ranks of the 211 previous McLeod Nurses who have received this outstanding award.
cityofflorence.com
New Yard of the Month Program
Neighborhood Revitalization Yard of the Month Program. The City of Florence Community Services Department implemented the Yard of the Month program in June, 2022, which was adopted by the communities within the City's Neighborhood Revitalization areas. The purpose of the program is to recognize neighbors that live in the City...
carolinajournal.com
Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene suspended for racist comments
There have been loud calls for the removal of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene since Sept. 28, when WECT reported on audio recordings of Greene making derogatory comments about black employees. And less than a week later, after the local district attorney, Jon David, filed a motion for him to be removed for the comments, Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser agreed to suspend Green until any decision on removal is finalized.
Parents panic after Fayetteville schools put on lockdown after 911 call
Fayetteville students and parents were left shaken after a middle and high school were put into a code red lockdown on Friday.
wpde.com
Altercation involving 2 students prompted chaos at Florence football game, district says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A situation Friday evening led to the stands being cleared at the South Florence Wilson High School’s football game. An ABC15 News photographer was at the game getting video for the Endzone sportscast. He said it appeared that a group of people started...
Richmond County Ag Fair returns next week
HAMLET — The Richmond County Agricultural Fair returns to the corner of N.C. 38 next week for the first time since 2019. The fair, a fundraiser for the Hamlet Lions Club, was put on hold the previous two years in response to the COVID pandemic. For those hoping to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Suspended sheriff absent from Columbus County Candidates Forum
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Five candidates were present for the Columbus County Candidates Forum on Thursday night at Southeastern Community College. Barbara Featherson, candidate for Columbus County Board of Commissioners; Charles Graham, candidate for the 7th Congressional District; Quinton McGee, incumbent for district court judge in Judicial District 13; Jason Soles, candidate for Columbus County Sheriff; and Edward Squires, candidate for Columbus County Board of Commissioners.
Student's suspicions led to lockdown at 2 Fayetteville high schools; no threat found
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright told WRAL News that a student's report of a suspicious person on campus at Seventy-First High School turned out to be unfounded Friday morning. Both Seventy-First and Seventy-First Classical were locked down right after 9 a.m. as law enforcement investigated the...
Upcoming events in Richmond County
Hamlet Flea Market & Cruise In at Ideal Farms 9:00 pm- 4:00 pm. • Extension Open House at Sandhills AGInnovation Center 10:00 am- 2:00 pm. • Rockingham Fire Department: Fire Prevention Day in Tractor Supply parking lot 10:00 am. • MANCUP Dragbike Series at Rockingham Dragway. • NC E30 Oktoberfest...
borderbelt.org
Jody Greene will remain on the ballot. But can the suspended NC sheriff be reelected?
Jody Greene, who was suspended on Tuesday by a North Carolina Superior Court judge amid an investigation into racist comments made by the Columbus County sheriff during a recorded phone call in 2019, will remain on the Nov. 8 ballot. But legal experts and the state Board of Elections are...
County removes candidates’ election signs following timing violation
ROCKINGHAM — Election signs are cropping up in advance of the November election, but one candidate has been struggling to locate her signs after a misunderstanding of a North Carolina general statute. Hamlet city council member and candidate for the Richmond County Board of Commissioners Abbie Covington began placing...
myhorrynews.com
Loris Bog-Off 5K organizers hope for larger crowd at 'family friendly' race
Organizers of the Loris Bog-Off 5K are hoping for an even better crowd of runners this year. “Last year we had 86,” said Ashley Cowan, interim director of Horry County Parks and Recreation. The inaugural run in 2021 took the place of the original “Chicken Run” through downtown Loris,...
wpde.com
Extra officers on hand at Dillon High School football game
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — There will be extra deputies Friday night at the Dillon High School football game at Memorial Stadium. Dillon School District Four Superintendent Ray Rogers said they called for additional police following a fight Thursday at Dillon High School. A short time later, there was a...
39th annual Sweet Potato Festival attracts big crowd to Darlington
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The longest-running festival in Darlington County attracted a large crowd to the downtown area on Saturday. The 39th annual Sweet Potato Festival “On the Square” outside the Darlington County Courthouse featured craft vendors from across the Southeast. One Hartsville resident said she enjoys attending the festival every year. “I just love […]
Fair rides almost too fast for snapshots
LUMBERTON — Rides are an essential part of the fair experience. In this installment of the series on important elements of the Robeson R
‘Swatting’ calls prompt large police response to schools across Horry County and South Carolina
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after schools across Horry County and South Carolina were locked down Wednesday morning amid phony calls to numerous districts about reporting an active shooter, authorities said. The so-called swatting calls prompted a large police response to Conway High School, Myrtle Beach High […]
Recycling Today
Sonoco launches URB machine at South Carolina mill as part of Project Horizon
Sonoco has announced the new uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) No. 10 machine at its Hartsville, South Carolina, mill complex now is operational after being converted from a corrugated medium machine. The $125 million investment to update the machine previously was announced in April 2020 as part of the Hartsville-based packaging producer’s Project Horizon initiative.
WMBF
UNC Pembroke buildings deemed safe, reopen after bomb threat
PEMBROKE, N.C. (WMBF) - Some classes at a local university were canceled after a bomb threat on Friday. In an announcement, UNC Pembroke said the threat was made to UNCP’s School of Business and the James A. Thomas Hall and the business administration building were both evacuated. Later in...
