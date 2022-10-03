Read full article on original website
lavacacountytoday.com
Quilters Guild donates to Shiner Museum
The Edwin Wolters Memorial Museum in Shiner has received a charitable contribution of $450 from the Shiner Heritage Quilters Guild. Charitable contributions were also given to Peter’s Place in Hallettsville, the Moulton Fire Department and the Carl and Mary Welhausen Public Library in Yoakum.These gifts are made possible due to the outpouring of community support for the Guild’s donation quilt fundraiser which was held in conjunction with the “2022 Spring into Quilting” show. Photo by Gene Cerny.
lavacacountytoday.com
A-1 Shiner Fire and Safety, Inc. recognizes 100th Anniversary of Fire Prevention Week
This October marks the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, the Nation’s longest running public health observance on record. Fire prevention week is Sunday, October 9 - Saturday, October 15. This year’s Campaign Slogan is FIRE WON’T WAIT. PLAN YOUR ESCAPE. In observance of the 100th anniversary...
KVUE
Elon Musk's tunneling company wants to dump thousands of gallons of treated wastewater into Texas waterways
AUSTIN, Texas — New filings show Elon Musk’s tunneling company has requested to dump more than 140,000 gallons of treated wastewater per day into the Colorado River near its property in Bastrop. Gapped Bass LLC, a company affiliated with top executives at The Boring Company, is asking the...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Authorities working 18-wheeler rollover at U.S. 59 and SH 185
VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office said authorities are working an 18-wheeler tractor/trailer rollover at U.S. 59, south of SH 185. The northbound land is currently closed. The VCSO issued the alert at 6:16 p.m. Tuesday. Multiple first responders are on the scene. Drivers should...
lavacacountytoday.com
Vintage Model T’s visit Hallettsville
The downtown city of Hallettsville was filled with many vintage automobiles Thursday morning, Sept. 29 as members of the Texas T’s Party parked their vehicles around the Courthouse Square. According to Farrah Cordes, who along with husband Jeff, Sandra and Jim Ruhmann co-hosted the event, there were 98 vehicles,...
'I could stay here forever': Growing number of musicians leaving Austin and moving to Lockhart
LOCKHART, Texas — Lockhart is known as the official Barbeque Capital of Texas, but it's quickly making a name for itself as a haven for musicians who are leaving Austin. While you can smell brisket in the air on any given day in the town square, you may also hear the strumming of a guitar. It is a sound becoming more common around town as more and more Austin musicians keep getting drawn to the small town.
fox7austin.com
Suspects robbed two Lockhart gas stations at gunpoint: police
LOCKHART, Texas - The Lockhart Police Department is looking for two suspects they say robbed two gas stations earlier this week. LPD says two suspects robbed the North Valero gas station at 1317 N. Colorado St. and the Texaco gas station at 1325 S. Colorado St. on Oct. 4. Police...
KTSA
Another raccoon causes Seguin power outages
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Another day, another raccoon-related power outage in Seguin. The Seguin Police Department said another raccoon made its way into the city’s East substation transformer to cause another power outage in parts of the city Monday. The police department is asking people to not...
lavacacountytoday.com
Lillian Supak
Lillian Supak, 96, passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at home in Moulton. Lillian was born in Moulton, on June 2, 1926 to Fred Kubicek and Josephina Stasny. Lillian was one of the founding members of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Corpus Christi. She was very involved with the church both as an employee and volunteer in the early days of its existence.
Seguin residents find disbelief and humor after raccoons knock out power twice in three days
SEGUIN, Texas — Critters caused some power outages in Seguin. The city says raccoons knocked out transformers at their substation impacting half of the city’s customers over the weekend and on Monday. The power is back on now—but its not an issue the city is taking lightly.
Schulenburg AD/head coach put on administrative leave for acting ‘in an unprofessional manner’
SCHULENBURG, Texas – On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Schulenburg ISD placed Athletic Director Walter Brock on administrative leave, pending an investigation into incidents that occurred during the varsity football game between Schulenburg High School and Hearne High School. The District named Gilbert Price Interim Head Coach while Brock is on...
kwhi.com
BASTROP MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES IN FAYETTE COUNTY
A Bastrop man was arrested on Wednesday after leading Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies on a lengthy chase. According to Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek, Narcotics Investigators attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white 2003 Chevrolet SUV on Hrbacek Street in the Cedar Creek subdivision. The driver failed...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Seguin police arrest raccoon as suspect in two power outages
SEGUIN, Texas — Seguin's power grid came under attack again on Monday, Oct. 3 after a power outage on Oct. 1 shut down electricity to nearly half of the city. Thankfully, the Seguin Police Department has announced that they have apprehended a very unique suspect. Seguin PD described the...
Texas BBQ Joint Fined $230K For Withholding Tips From Employees
The restaurant was awarding tips to managers, which is a violation of federal law.
Victoria Police Department respond to 2-vehicle crash on Navarro and Airline
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department responding to a two-vehicle crash on Navarro and Airline Monday afternoon. There were no injuries. One car turned into oncoming traffic and failed to yield the right-of-way. The driver who failed to yield was cited for having no driver’s license, failing to yield right of way, and for having no insurance.
41-year-old woman charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Lauren Kaffie VICTORIA, Texas – A 41-year-old woman is held without bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The Victoria Police Department arrested Lauren Kaffie Saturday around 1 p.m. outside a house in the 600 block of Santa Rosa St. Kaffie was wanted on an outstanding warrant on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges. Victoria...
lavacacountytoday.com
Shiner October cross country meet: Lady Comanches come in first
Shiner and St. Paul cross-country teams competed in the second Shiner meet Saturday at Green-Dickson Park. The Lady Comanches scored 39 points to win the 1A-2A division. Riley Rainosek was third in 12 minutes, 42.01 seconds. Hayleigh Burns was fifth in 12:50.91; Brinley Ramirez was No. 11 in 13:46.10; Callie Chrismon was No. 13 in 13:46.84, followed by Erin Pustka in 13:47.19; Amelia Pohler was No. 27 with 14:35.79; Molly Kollaus was No. 29 in 14:54.17; Eve Roberts was No. 46 with 15:48.65.
kwhi.com
SCHULENBURG HEAD FOOTBALL COACH/AD PLACED ON LEAVE
The Schulenburg Independent School District has announced that they have placed Head Football Coach/Athletic Director Walter Brock on administrative leave. The school district is investigating incidents that are said to have occurred during the varsity football game between Schulenburg and Hearne this past Friday. The Shorthorns lost the game 43-23,...
lavacacountytoday.com
Yoakum volleyball: Yoakum gets past Industrial in five-set match
Jayana Phillips dropped in 19 kills and Addison Pekar had nine kills and two blocks in Yoakum’s 3-2 (25-19, 22-25, 20-25, 25-10, 15-11) home win over Industrial on Tuesday. Macie Blakeney had 37 assists, 16 digs, four kills, two aces, one block; Deazia Rios had 21 digs, two aces; Destiny Rios provided 20 digs, eight kills, one block; Phillips also had 21 digs, one block; Leah Muenich contributed three digs, one ace; Madison Gonzales had one dig; Olivia Fojt had 16 digs, four assists, two aces; Samantha Adamek had four kills, one dig, one block; Macie Williams finished with four kills, one ace, one dig, one block.
lavacacountytoday.com
Yoakum football: Yoakum starts district at Hitchcock
After a rough non-district schedule that saw the Bulldogs go 2-4, Yoakum now starts district play this week. They will travel to Hitchcock who is undefeated on the year, started off by a 49-12 win over 2ADI powerhouse Refugio. Hitchcock scores 45 points a game and yields 20.3 points a...
