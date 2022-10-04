(Seguin) — A half a dozen young ladies will be seeking the title of this year’s Guadalupe County Fair Queen. The contestants will be participating in this year’s 72nd Fair Queens contest set for Saturday at the Seguin Coliseum. The contest got a jump start on Sunday with the personal interview portion of the contest. On-stage events before judges get underway at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The Guadalupe County Fair runs from Oct. 5-9. A complete listing of all fair events can be found in the official Fair Catalog available at various locations around town including at Seguin Radio KWED. The radio station is located at 609 E. Court St. The fair catalog is also available online at gcfair.org.

SEGUIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO