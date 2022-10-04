Read full article on original website
Related
lavacacountytoday.com
St. Paul volleyball: Bulverde Bracken gets 3-0 win over Lady Cards
Ashlyn Pesek had six kills and two blocks but St. Paul was unable to keep pace and was overcome by Bracken Christian 25-13, 25-8, 25-18 Tuesday in Bulverde. Riley Mozisek had three digs, two kills; Dallyn Pesek had two digs, one ace; Avery Pesek had one ace; Faith Machart had one ace, one kill, one dig; Maurin Knesek had one ace; Stefany Pokluda had one dig; Emily Stamport produced two digs, one ace, one kill; Samantha Moeller had one ace.
lavacacountytoday.com
Shiner volleyball: Lady Comanches come together to down Flatonia 3-0
FLATONIA — The Shiner volleyball team trailed most of the opening set Oct. 4 at Flatonia. The Lady Comanches got it together to win the first one by two points before winning the next by larger margins in a 25-23, 25-16, 25-20 sweep to improve to 3-1 after four matches in district. Whenever in tough situations, the Lady Comanches encouraged each other in the battle. “We came out a little shakey…
lavacacountytoday.com
Yoakum volleyball: Yoakum gets past Industrial in five-set match
Jayana Phillips dropped in 19 kills and Addison Pekar had nine kills and two blocks in Yoakum’s 3-2 (25-19, 22-25, 20-25, 25-10, 15-11) home win over Industrial on Tuesday. Macie Blakeney had 37 assists, 16 digs, four kills, two aces, one block; Deazia Rios had 21 digs, two aces; Destiny Rios provided 20 digs, eight kills, one block; Phillips also had 21 digs, one block; Leah Muenich contributed three digs, one ace; Madison Gonzales had one dig; Olivia Fojt had 16 digs, four assists, two aces; Samantha Adamek had four kills, one dig, one block; Macie Williams finished with four kills, one ace, one dig, one block.
lavacacountytoday.com
Shiner October cross country meet: Lady Comanches come in first
Shiner and St. Paul cross-country teams competed in the second Shiner meet Saturday at Green-Dickson Park. The Lady Comanches scored 39 points to win the 1A-2A division. Riley Rainosek was third in 12 minutes, 42.01 seconds. Hayleigh Burns was fifth in 12:50.91; Brinley Ramirez was No. 11 in 13:46.10; Callie Chrismon was No. 13 in 13:46.84, followed by Erin Pustka in 13:47.19; Amelia Pohler was No. 27 with 14:35.79; Molly Kollaus was No. 29 in 14:54.17; Eve Roberts was No. 46 with 15:48.65.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
schulenburgsticker.com
Four VFDs battle blaze in Flatonia
A massive fire in the City of Flatonia which started on Monday morning, Oct. 3 destroyed a residence at 113 W. South Main St. At 11:15 a.m., Flatonia Fire & Rescue was dispatched to the building, which formerly housed Flatonia Community Clinic as an affiliate of Colorado-Fayette Medical Center. It was purchased by Gary Hoover in February 2017 and he has resided there since March 2017.Sitting…
San Marcos football team given 3 years probation, eligible for playoffs again after appeal
The University Interscholastic League gave the school three years probation and issued public reprimands to two San Marcos CISD employees amid allegations of the football team recruiting players from outside district boundaries for purely athletic purposes. The district denies the allegations.
lavacacountytoday.com
Yoakum cross country: Lady Bulldogs second in Shiner meet
Yoakum cross-country teams took part in the Shiner meet on Saturday. The Lady Bulldogs scored 108 points to take runner up in the 1A-2A girls. Gisela Martinez was third in 12 minutes, 43.76 seconds. Emily Sanchez was No. 23 in 13:22.93 and behind her was Samantha Adamek in 13:25.81; Sierra Rivera was No. 27 in 13:30.97; Cameron Williams was No. 31 in 13:52.51; Olivia Fojt was No. 38 in 14:03.43; Abbie Galvan was No. 51 in 15:09.02.
Schulenburg AD/head coach put on administrative leave for acting ‘in an unprofessional manner’
SCHULENBURG, Texas – On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Schulenburg ISD placed Athletic Director Walter Brock on administrative leave, pending an investigation into incidents that occurred during the varsity football game between Schulenburg High School and Hearne High School. The District named Gilbert Price Interim Head Coach while Brock is on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
seguintoday.com
Local ladies seek Fair Queen’s title
(Seguin) — A half a dozen young ladies will be seeking the title of this year’s Guadalupe County Fair Queen. The contestants will be participating in this year’s 72nd Fair Queens contest set for Saturday at the Seguin Coliseum. The contest got a jump start on Sunday with the personal interview portion of the contest. On-stage events before judges get underway at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The Guadalupe County Fair runs from Oct. 5-9. A complete listing of all fair events can be found in the official Fair Catalog available at various locations around town including at Seguin Radio KWED. The radio station is located at 609 E. Court St. The fair catalog is also available online at gcfair.org.
kwhi.com
SCHULENBURG HEAD FOOTBALL COACH/AD PLACED ON LEAVE
The Schulenburg Independent School District has announced that they have placed Head Football Coach/Athletic Director Walter Brock on administrative leave. The school district is investigating incidents that are said to have occurred during the varsity football game between Schulenburg and Hearne this past Friday. The Shorthorns lost the game 43-23,...
Report: North Texas restaurants among the best places to get chicken-fried steak in Texas
Some chicken fried steaks are better than others and we want to know where you can get the best chicken fried steak in Texas.
seguintoday.com
Prepare for a Seguin Showdown
(Seguin) – Guadalupe County does not have to wait until Thursday to enjoy some live action in the rodeo arena. This year, bull riders will get started one day early as the Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo presents the BBR Backyard Bull Riding event. Tonight’s BBR event is dubbed “Where Legends Begin: 2022 Tour Open to the World.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'I could stay here forever': Growing number of musicians leaving Austin and moving to Lockhart
LOCKHART, Texas — Lockhart is known as the official Barbeque Capital of Texas, but it's quickly making a name for itself as a haven for musicians who are leaving Austin. While you can smell brisket in the air on any given day in the town square, you may also hear the strumming of a guitar. It is a sound becoming more common around town as more and more Austin musicians keep getting drawn to the small town.
lavacacountytoday.com
Dorothy Lee "Dottie B" Perkins Arnold
Dorothy Lee Perkins Arnold was born in Hallettsville on Oct. 6, 1947, to the late Rev. L. Perkins and the late Frankie Foley Perkins. She was the second of six children born to this union. She attended and graduated from the all-black Stevens-Mayo High School, class of 1966. At an...
lavacacountytoday.com
Lillian Supak
Lillian Supak, 96, passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at home in Moulton. Lillian was born in Moulton, on June 2, 1926 to Fred Kubicek and Josephina Stasny. Lillian was one of the founding members of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Corpus Christi. She was very involved with the church both as an employee and volunteer in the early days of its existence.
'We're disappointed' | Micron chooses Central New York over Central Texas for $100B investment
LOCKHART, Texas — On Tuesday, Micron Technology announced a new investment worth up to $100 billion in Central New York. The company had forced a bargaining battle between Clay, New York, and Lockhart, Texas. "It was billions in tax savings, both ad valorem and sales tax. It was billions...
KTEN.com
Dallas North Tollway takes aim at Grayson County
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) --Grayson County leaders continue to look at the possibility of the Dallas North Tollway connecting into Grayson County. The existing toll road originates in downtown Dallas and currently runs north 33 miles to U.S. 380 in Prosper, Texas. Construction is already underway to extend the Tollway another 13 miles north to the Collin-Grayson County line.
lavacacountytoday.com
Yoakum football: Yoakum starts district at Hitchcock
After a rough non-district schedule that saw the Bulldogs go 2-4, Yoakum now starts district play this week. They will travel to Hitchcock who is undefeated on the year, started off by a 49-12 win over 2ADI powerhouse Refugio. Hitchcock scores 45 points a game and yields 20.3 points a...
lavacacountytoday.com
Quilters Guild donates to Shiner Museum
The Edwin Wolters Memorial Museum in Shiner has received a charitable contribution of $450 from the Shiner Heritage Quilters Guild. Charitable contributions were also given to Peter’s Place in Hallettsville, the Moulton Fire Department and the Carl and Mary Welhausen Public Library in Yoakum.These gifts are made possible due to the outpouring of community support for the Guild’s donation quilt fundraiser which was held in conjunction with the “2022 Spring into Quilting” show. Photo by Gene Cerny.
lavacacountytoday.com
A-1 Shiner Fire and Safety, Inc. recognizes 100th Anniversary of Fire Prevention Week
This October marks the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, the Nation’s longest running public health observance on record. Fire prevention week is Sunday, October 9 - Saturday, October 15. This year’s Campaign Slogan is FIRE WON’T WAIT. PLAN YOUR ESCAPE. In observance of the 100th anniversary...
Comments / 0