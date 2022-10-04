ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon, SC

WMBF

1 hospitalized, camper destroyed in early-morning fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is in the hospital and a camper destroyed in a fire Thursday morning. Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the 4000 block of Bethel Road in Aynor at 12:34 a.m. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries. This...
AYNOR, SC
Dillon, SC
WBTW News13

1 killed in Darlington County crash

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed early Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver of a Chevrolet Geo Metro died in a collision with a Ford F-250 pickup truck on N. 5th Street near Patrick Highway in the Hartsville area, SCHP Master […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Coroner: Conway man hit, killed by pickup truck

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 39-year-old Conway man was hit and killed by a pickup truck early Saturday morning near Conway, authorities said. It happened on Wayside Road near Highway 548, about three miles north of Conway, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Terry Johnson died at the […]
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

SCHP: Vehicle strikes pedestrian in deadly Horry County crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in Horry County early Saturday. Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 5:40 a.m. on Wayside Road, just north of Conway. Miller said a 2018 Ford...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
#Volunteers#American Red Cross#The Red Cross#Contributed Photo
WBTW News13

Police accuse man of firing shots inside Darlington home

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Police have accused a man of firing shots inside a Darlington home, according to an incident report obtained by News13. Nicholas Hy’Keen Thomas, 22, of Darlington, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and several other charges, according to online booking records. Police […]
DARLINGTON, SC
WMBF

Driver dies after vehicle collides with tree on I-95

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A driver was killed after their vehicle collided with a tree in the Pee Dee late Friday. Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Interstate 95 in Dillon County at around 9 p.m. Lee said a 2019...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

39th annual Sweet Potato Festival attracts big crowd to Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The longest-running festival in Darlington County attracted a large crowd to the downtown area on Saturday. The 39th annual Sweet Potato Festival “On the Square” outside the Darlington County Courthouse featured craft vendors from across the Southeast. One Hartsville resident said she enjoys attending the festival every year. “I just love […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Red Cross
WMBF

Lumberton police investigating deadly shooting

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of North Carolina are investigating a deadly shooting. The Lumberton Police Department said it was called to the area of South Rozier Street after reports someone had been shot. Responding officers then found 31-year-old Brandon Leonard, of Fairmont, dead at the scene from...
LUMBERTON, NC
wpde.com

1 dead after early morning crash in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Darlington County Saturday morning. The crash happened at 5 a.m. on North 5th Street near Patrick Highway, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee. Lee said the driver of a Chevy Geo...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Lake City to hold Masquerade Ball and Silent Auction

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Lake City will be holding a silent auction Saturday October 8, at the ROB. The vent begins at 7 p.m. and is part of the inaugural Lake City Masquerade Ball with live music from Flavor Big Band out of Atlanta. There will also be...
LAKE CITY, SC
WMBF

Deputies: Body found near Timmonsville, investigation underway

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that the body was located in the area of Victor White Road, located near Timmonsville. The Florence County Coroner’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
wpde.com

Lumbee Tribe to host annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WPDE) — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is gearing up for the annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival on Saturday at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center on Terry Sanford Drive in Maxton. This year’s fish fry will include a 5K fun run/ walk, Lumbee cultural demonstrations,...
MAXTON, NC

