Loris Bog-Off 5K organizers hope for larger crowd at 'family friendly' race
Organizers of the Loris Bog-Off 5K are hoping for an even better crowd of runners this year. “Last year we had 86,” said Ashley Cowan, interim director of Horry County Parks and Recreation. The inaugural run in 2021 took the place of the original “Chicken Run” through downtown Loris,...
East Rockingham Fire Department selling barbecue, chicken plates Friday
ROCKINGHAM — Boston butts were on the grill earlier this week to make 3,000 pounds of barbecue for a local fire department fundraiser. The East Rockingham Fire Department will be selling barbecue and chicken plates from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday. Plates also include slaw, baked beans and hushpuppies for...
1 hospitalized, camper destroyed in early-morning fire
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is in the hospital and a camper destroyed in a fire Thursday morning. Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the 4000 block of Bethel Road in Aynor at 12:34 a.m. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries. This...
1 dead after driver runs off road, hits a tree in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after driving off the road in Dillon County Friday night. The single-vehicle crash happened at 9 p.m. on I-95 and mile marker 177, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee. Lee said the driver of a 2010...
1 killed in Darlington County crash
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed early Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver of a Chevrolet Geo Metro died in a collision with a Ford F-250 pickup truck on N. 5th Street near Patrick Highway in the Hartsville area, SCHP Master […]
Coroner: Conway man hit, killed by pickup truck
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 39-year-old Conway man was hit and killed by a pickup truck early Saturday morning near Conway, authorities said. It happened on Wayside Road near Highway 548, about three miles north of Conway, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Terry Johnson died at the […]
SCHP: Vehicle strikes pedestrian in deadly Horry County crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in Horry County early Saturday. Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 5:40 a.m. on Wayside Road, just north of Conway. Miller said a 2018 Ford...
Vehicles broken into, hit by bullets outside Pee Dee Regional Center office in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after multiple vehicles were broken into and hit by bullets outside the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs Office in Florence. Florence police were called at about 3:15 a.m. Thursday to the Pee Dee Regional Center at 714 National Cemetery Road, where an employee reported hearing […]
Police accuse man of firing shots inside Darlington home
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Police have accused a man of firing shots inside a Darlington home, according to an incident report obtained by News13. Nicholas Hy’Keen Thomas, 22, of Darlington, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and several other charges, according to online booking records. Police […]
Driver dies after vehicle collides with tree on I-95
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A driver was killed after their vehicle collided with a tree in the Pee Dee late Friday. Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Interstate 95 in Dillon County at around 9 p.m. Lee said a 2019...
35-year-old woman reported missing in Chesterfield County, deputies say
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 35-year-old woman who has been reported missing. Family members told deputies that they last spoke with Brittney Funderburk at her home on Highway 207 just before noon on Sept. 19. Funderburk is described as 5...
39th annual Sweet Potato Festival attracts big crowd to Darlington
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The longest-running festival in Darlington County attracted a large crowd to the downtown area on Saturday. The 39th annual Sweet Potato Festival “On the Square” outside the Darlington County Courthouse featured craft vendors from across the Southeast. One Hartsville resident said she enjoys attending the festival every year. “I just love […]
Vehicle crashes into restaurant off Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle crashed into a building Friday off of Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The crash happened at the TBonz Grill near 21st Avenue North and Seaboard Street, Vest said. The driver of the car is believed […]
No shots fired in off-field incident between students during South Florence-Wilson game
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials said an off-field incident involving students during Friday night’s high school football game between South Florence and Wilson led to the game being called early. Florence School District 1 said Saturday that the incident stemmed from an altercation between two students near the...
Lumberton police investigating deadly shooting
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of North Carolina are investigating a deadly shooting. The Lumberton Police Department said it was called to the area of South Rozier Street after reports someone had been shot. Responding officers then found 31-year-old Brandon Leonard, of Fairmont, dead at the scene from...
Woman airlifted to hospital after being badly burned in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman had to be airlifted to the hospital after being badly burned outside a home Wednesday on Grain Bin Road in the Lake View community of Dillon County, according to officials. Officials said the woman was burning trash when the incident happened. NEW:...
1 dead after early morning crash in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Darlington County Saturday morning. The crash happened at 5 a.m. on North 5th Street near Patrick Highway, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee. Lee said the driver of a Chevy Geo...
Lake City to hold Masquerade Ball and Silent Auction
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Lake City will be holding a silent auction Saturday October 8, at the ROB. The vent begins at 7 p.m. and is part of the inaugural Lake City Masquerade Ball with live music from Flavor Big Band out of Atlanta. There will also be...
Deputies: Body found near Timmonsville, investigation underway
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that the body was located in the area of Victor White Road, located near Timmonsville. The Florence County Coroner’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.
Lumbee Tribe to host annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival
PEMBROKE, N.C. (WPDE) — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is gearing up for the annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival on Saturday at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center on Terry Sanford Drive in Maxton. This year’s fish fry will include a 5K fun run/ walk, Lumbee cultural demonstrations,...
