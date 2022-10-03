ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta, UT

Comments / 0

Related
millardccp.com

Girl, 17, dead in tragic car accident near Delta

Collision occurred at intersection known for deadly wrecks; two others transported to hospital, no word on conditions. A two-car collision at a notorious intersection Saturday outside Delta claimed the life of a beloved 17-year-old girl. Oakley Shiner died after being flown by helicopter to a northern trauma unit. She succumbed...
DELTA, UT
millardccp.com

County OKs bond inducement resolution

For the second time in more than a year, county commissioners voted to allow a mining company to begin the process of issuing tax-exempt industrial revenue bonds to finance a processing facility outside Delta. Ares Strategic Mining was back before commissioners seeking a second vote on an inducement resolution last...
JUAB COUNTY, UT
millardccp.com

Delta hospital gets high tech assist from AI during colonoscopies

Global medical device company Medtronic donates GI Genius module; Delta’s hospital first in state to get device with artificial intelligence component. Delta’s hospital is the first medical facility in the state to offer patients access to a new technology that helps doctors more easily detect potential cancer-causing polyps during artificial intelligence-assisted colonoscopies.
DELTA, UT
millardccp.com

Notice of Change of Meeting: Millard Co. Planning Commission 10/5/22

Notice is hereby given that the regularly scheduled Millard County Planning Commission meeting of October 5, 2022 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at the Millard County Offices—71 South 200 West, Delta, Utah. All interested persons are invited to attend. Published in the Millard...
MILLARD COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakley, UT
City
Delta, UT
Utah State
Utah Obituaries
State
Utah State
millardccp.com

Public Notice: Fillmore City 10/5/22

NOTICE is hereby given that the Fillmore City Council will hold a public hearing in conjunction with the regularly scheduled City Council meeting on October 18, 2022 at 6:35 p.m. at the Fillmore City council chambers located at 75 West Center Street, Fillmore, Utah. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive public comment regarding approval of a preliminary plat of the Ridges Subdivision located at approximately 200 East to 700 East and 500 South to 340 South. Applicant: Heber Valley Property, LLC.
FILLMORE, UT
millardccp.com

Notice of Public Hearing: Millard County Planning Commission 10/5/22

OFFICIAL ZONING MAP AMENDMENT APPLICATION # Z-2022-036 Zone Change from Agriculture 20 (AG-20) to Range & Forest (RF) Notice is hereby given that the Millard County Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at the Millard County Offices, 71 South 200 West, Delta, Utah, for the purpose of receiving public comment on a Zoning Ordinance Map Amendment application to change the zoning of the property described below and located at approximately 6000 S Highway 50 Delta from Agriculture 20 (AG 20) to Range & Forest (RF):
MILLARD COUNTY, UT
millardccp.com

Help Wanted: USDA FSA 10/5/22

The USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) in Millard County, Utah has a permanent, full-time, Program Technician position available. Annual salary ranges from $32,570 to $58,158, depending on the qualifications of the applicant. Interested applicants can apply at USAjobs.gov and search for the posting FSACO-11671891-UT-22-CJ https://www.usajobs.gov/job/680897600 The posting is open from September 30, 2022 to October 14, 2022.
MILLARD COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy