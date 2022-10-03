Read full article on original website
Girl, 17, dead in tragic car accident near Delta
Collision occurred at intersection known for deadly wrecks; two others transported to hospital, no word on conditions. A two-car collision at a notorious intersection Saturday outside Delta claimed the life of a beloved 17-year-old girl. Oakley Shiner died after being flown by helicopter to a northern trauma unit. She succumbed...
County OKs bond inducement resolution
For the second time in more than a year, county commissioners voted to allow a mining company to begin the process of issuing tax-exempt industrial revenue bonds to finance a processing facility outside Delta. Ares Strategic Mining was back before commissioners seeking a second vote on an inducement resolution last...
Delta hospital gets high tech assist from AI during colonoscopies
Global medical device company Medtronic donates GI Genius module; Delta’s hospital first in state to get device with artificial intelligence component. Delta’s hospital is the first medical facility in the state to offer patients access to a new technology that helps doctors more easily detect potential cancer-causing polyps during artificial intelligence-assisted colonoscopies.
Notice of Change of Meeting: Millard Co. Planning Commission 10/5/22
Notice is hereby given that the regularly scheduled Millard County Planning Commission meeting of October 5, 2022 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at the Millard County Offices—71 South 200 West, Delta, Utah. All interested persons are invited to attend. Published in the Millard...
Public Notice: Fillmore City 10/5/22
NOTICE is hereby given that the Fillmore City Council will hold a public hearing in conjunction with the regularly scheduled City Council meeting on October 18, 2022 at 6:35 p.m. at the Fillmore City council chambers located at 75 West Center Street, Fillmore, Utah. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive public comment regarding approval of a preliminary plat of the Ridges Subdivision located at approximately 200 East to 700 East and 500 South to 340 South. Applicant: Heber Valley Property, LLC.
Notice of Public Hearing: Millard County Planning Commission 10/5/22
OFFICIAL ZONING MAP AMENDMENT APPLICATION # Z-2022-036 Zone Change from Agriculture 20 (AG-20) to Range & Forest (RF) Notice is hereby given that the Millard County Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at the Millard County Offices, 71 South 200 West, Delta, Utah, for the purpose of receiving public comment on a Zoning Ordinance Map Amendment application to change the zoning of the property described below and located at approximately 6000 S Highway 50 Delta from Agriculture 20 (AG 20) to Range & Forest (RF):
Help Wanted: USDA FSA 10/5/22
The USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) in Millard County, Utah has a permanent, full-time, Program Technician position available. Annual salary ranges from $32,570 to $58,158, depending on the qualifications of the applicant. Interested applicants can apply at USAjobs.gov and search for the posting FSACO-11671891-UT-22-CJ https://www.usajobs.gov/job/680897600 The posting is open from September 30, 2022 to October 14, 2022.
