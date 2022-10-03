NOTICE is hereby given that the Fillmore City Council will hold a public hearing in conjunction with the regularly scheduled City Council meeting on October 18, 2022 at 6:35 p.m. at the Fillmore City council chambers located at 75 West Center Street, Fillmore, Utah. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive public comment regarding approval of a preliminary plat of the Ridges Subdivision located at approximately 200 East to 700 East and 500 South to 340 South. Applicant: Heber Valley Property, LLC.

