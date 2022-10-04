It’s no secret that USC’s football program is excited for a fresh start in the Big Ten conference of college athletics in 2024. Between a storied history of Heisman winners, National Championships and a massive pipeline to the NFL, this is a natural next step for the Trojans when it comes to competition and media representation. Athletes will get more exposure across the country, potentially better NIL deals, tougher competition and the chance to bring the Big Ten into the Los Angeles mediascape.

