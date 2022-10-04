Read full article on original website
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Wood River Man Charged With Setting Apartment Complex On FireMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
Wood River Fire Department Called For Suspicious Fire SundayMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
The Samuel Cupples House built in 1888 was restored as a museum in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina Andras
Pirates did the right thing honoring Molina and Pujols
On the one hand, I can’t stand the St. Louis Cardinals. During the 2013-2015 run for the Pirates, it was the Cardinals who prevented the Bucs from advancing to the NLCS.
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits 703rd homer, passes Barry Bonds, Babe Ruth marks
Albert Pujols reached possibly the final benchmarks of his MLB tenure in the St. Louis Cardinals' latest loss, breaking Barry Bonds and Babe Ruth records with career homer No. 703 in a loss at PNC Park.
KSDK
Cardinals lose final regular season game, Wild Card Series begins Friday
PITTSBURGH — Wednesday’s Game Report: Pirates 5, Cardinals 3. With the preliminaries out of the way, the Cardinals can now officially turn their attention to the postseason. A loss to the Pirates on Wednesday in Pittsburgh brought the regular season to a close with a 93-69 record, good...
dodgerblue.com
Rockies Make MLB History Against 110-Win Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers had an improbable comeback to reach 110 wins over the weekend, but now are on the wrong end of MLB history with consecutive losses to the Colorado Rockies. According to STATS LLC, the Rockies are the first team in MLB history with back-to-back victories in the...
The Cardinals Honored Pujols, Molina & Wainwright
Leadoff: The St. Louis CardinalsWatch more from AJ and the CornerAbout The Show:. A.J. Reilly: So let’s travel to the St. Louis Cardinals for the lead off today. And the way that they handled two of their legends, Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols. Stepping away from the game of baseball after two fantastic, fantastic careers and there’s some speculation as to whether or not another legend of theirs, Adam Wainwright, will also step away from the gain.
KMZU
Quick hits: Cardinals tumble in finale to Pirates, head home primed for playoff opener
PITTSBURGH — If the Cardinals’ goals during their victory lap along the Allegheny River at the end of their National League Central schedule included keeping several pitchers sharp, getting several regulars rest, sorting through several options in the bullpen, and, most of all, staying healthy as they did so, they were successful.
KMZU
First Pitch: Cardinals set roster for game 162 and beyond
First Pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. at Pittsburgh's PNC Park. The playoff field is set and the Cardinals can now prepare for the Philadelphia Phillies in the first round of the MLB playoffs beginning Friday at Busch Stadium. But first, they must play in regular season game 162, as all teams must today, despite it not impacting the standings.
KMZU
Cardinals vs. Phillies: 11 thoughts on a playoff rematch 11 years in the making
PITTSBURGH — When last the Philadelphia Phillies appeared in the postseason, the Cardinals were celebrating in the background and there, in the foreground and in obvious pain, was Ryan Howard, the slugger and final out of the 2011 National League Division Series felled by an Achilles’ tendon injury in the final act of that season.
KMZU
Hummel: Where does Oliver Marmol fit into the manager of the year conversation?
Check out the highlights from Rick Hummel’s Cardinals chat with readers. The full transcript of the chat can be found here. Q: Now that the time is here, do you like the 3 game wild card format?. A: I like it better than one game. I would like the...
MLB・
Cardinals: Students, workers should be excused for Molina and Pujols Day
St. Louis Cardinals greats Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have been given their own holidays. St. Louis should grant people time off to celebrate them. Baseball is more than a pastime for your average St. Louis-area resident — it’s a necessity, as integral to survival as food and shelter. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have provided sustenance to St. Louis Cardinals fans for well over a decade, and St. Louis mayor Tishaura Jones just declared Oct. 4 to be Yadier Molina day and Oct. 5 as Albert Pujols day. The days were chosen to reflect the pair’s iconic jersey numbers.
