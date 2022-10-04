Read full article on original website
Vehicle fire shuts down parts of Wilder Avenue
A vehicle fire has prompted Wilder Avenue to close, according to Honolulu Police.
Here’s why ‘frogs’ are causing headaches for Honolulu’s rail project
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Concerns are being raised about “frogs” on Honolulu’s rail project, Honolulu Civil Beat reports. Not the animal, but track crossings made especially for HART. On Thursday, board members discussed an internal city Department of Transportation Services memo about the so-called frogs. The memo elaborates...
Man threatened with knife in Waipahu
The Honolulu Police Department responded to a terroristic threatening case in the first degree on Friday, Oct. 7 in Waipahu.
Family-friendly block party closes portion of Nuuanu Avenue until sundown
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A family-friendly block party has closed a portion of Nuuanu Avenue for the majority of Saturday. That’s according to the City and County of Honolulu.Officials said Nuuana Avenue is closed between Beretania Street and Pauahi Street/ N. King Street to Beretania Street between Smith and Bethel Street.
Bystanders help passengers escape car in canal
The Honolulu Police Department announced a road closure at the intersection of Kokea Street and North King Street due to a motor vehicle accident.
HPD: Woman dies at hospital after apparently collapsing on sidewalk
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman has died at the hospital after apparently collapsing on the sidewalk in Kapahulu, HPD said Friday. According to Honolulu police, officers were sent to a report of an injured person. Witnesses on scene told Hawaii News Now that the woman collapsed on the sidewalk and...
WATCH: Neighbors use garden hoses to help HFD battle Kaneohe house fire
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Neighbors jumped into action with garden hoses to help the Honolulu Fire Department battle a house fire in Kaneohe Friday afternoon. Flames sparked around 2:30 p.m. on Nawahine Loop. HFD said the fire was fully extinguished at 3:30 p.m. and no one was injured. A damage estimate...
Aggressive shark spotted breaching at Makaha Beach Park in Leeward Oahu
MAKAHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Shark warning signs have been posted at Makaha Beach Park after an aggressive 10 to 12 foot shark was spotted on Friday. The shark was spotted breaching the water on the town side of the beach, according to Ocean Safety officials.
Man arrested after confessing to killing wife in Ala Moana area apartment, HPD says
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu man was arrested Honolulu police say he admitted to murdering his wife. HPD received a call from a man just before midnight reporting "someone" was murdered.
Suspect in deadly Kapiolani Boulevard stabbing appears in court
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of fatally stabbing a 32-year-old man near Kapiolani Boulevard appeared in court Friday, officials said. Authorities said 43-year-old Welden Manuel is charged for second-degree murder. The incident happened approximately at noon on Wednesday under the bridge near the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Kaimuki...
HAZMAT unit called to assist in Kaimuki death investigation after fentanyl is suspected
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A HAZMAT crew was called to assist in a death investigation in Kaimuki after officers discovered powder believed to be fentanyl, sources say. Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, a Honolulu Fire Department HAZMAT unit responded to a home on Pahoa Avenue. Sources told HNN a powdery substance was found as officers were investigating the death of a 28-year-old man.
HPD: 81-year-old man arrested for murdering his wife in Ala Moana area
HNN News Brief (Oct. 7, 2022) -- HPD said an 81-year-old man has been arrested for murdering his wife in the Ala Moana area. -- Tripler Army Medical Center says all appointments have been canceled for Friday following a water main break on campus. -- HVO's top scientist explains the current situation at Mauna Loa as earthquakes rattle the world's largest active volcano.
In an effort to boost business, outdoor dining permits to be available to Honolulu restaurants
Starting on Monday, Oahu restaurants can begin applying for outdoor dining permits. The city has approved sidewalk dining for a two year trial program. Restaurants can apply for outdoor dining permits - officials believe this boost local economy. Oahu restaurants can apply for outdoor dining permits starting on Monday. The...
Kahikina: HART Won’t Replace Honolulu Rail’s Unusual Track Crossings
Despite the ongoing concerns of multiple track experts working on Honolulu rail, the debate over whether to replace the transit line’s unusual crossing points is closed, according to Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation Executive Director Lori Kahikina. HART remains confident in its outside consultant’s findings that those crossings, known...
Home invasion leads to assault that injures two women in Hawaii Kai
Honolulu police are investigating an assault Wednesday evening that left two women injured in east Oahu. At around 6:30 p.m. on October 5, 2022 two women were reportedly injured on Kalanianaole Highway near Moomuku Place in Hawaii Kai.
3 in serious condition after truck rolls over in Kapolei
The Honolulu Police Department reported a motor vehicle collision on Thursday, Oct. 6. in Kapolei.
Windward Oahu residents: Military’s ‘anti-terrorism’ fence is too big and too close to their homes
KAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The military has its marching orders to build a roughly 3-mile, 8-foot-high barbed wire fence around Marine Corps Training Area Bellows in Waimanalo. Federal regulations require an “anti-terrorism force protection” fence around the training area. But residents aren’t happy about it. “They actually drilled...
