Here’s why ‘frogs’ are causing headaches for Honolulu’s rail project

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Concerns are being raised about “frogs” on Honolulu’s rail project, Honolulu Civil Beat reports. Not the animal, but track crossings made especially for HART. On Thursday, board members discussed an internal city Department of Transportation Services memo about the so-called frogs. The memo elaborates...
Family-friendly block party closes portion of Nuuanu Avenue until sundown

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A family-friendly block party has closed a portion of Nuuanu Avenue for the majority of Saturday. That’s according to the City and County of Honolulu.Officials said Nuuana Avenue is closed between Beretania Street and Pauahi Street/ N. King Street to Beretania Street between Smith and Bethel Street.
HPD: Woman dies at hospital after apparently collapsing on sidewalk

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman has died at the hospital after apparently collapsing on the sidewalk in Kapahulu, HPD said Friday. According to Honolulu police, officers were sent to a report of an injured person. Witnesses on scene told Hawaii News Now that the woman collapsed on the sidewalk and...
WATCH: Neighbors use garden hoses to help HFD battle Kaneohe house fire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Neighbors jumped into action with garden hoses to help the Honolulu Fire Department battle a house fire in Kaneohe Friday afternoon. Flames sparked around 2:30 p.m. on Nawahine Loop. HFD said the fire was fully extinguished at 3:30 p.m. and no one was injured. A damage estimate...
Suspect in deadly Kapiolani Boulevard stabbing appears in court

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of fatally stabbing a 32-year-old man near Kapiolani Boulevard appeared in court Friday, officials said. Authorities said 43-year-old Welden Manuel is charged for second-degree murder. The incident happened approximately at noon on Wednesday under the bridge near the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Kaimuki...
HAZMAT unit called to assist in Kaimuki death investigation after fentanyl is suspected

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A HAZMAT crew was called to assist in a death investigation in Kaimuki after officers discovered powder believed to be fentanyl, sources say. Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, a Honolulu Fire Department HAZMAT unit responded to a home on Pahoa Avenue. Sources told HNN a powdery substance was found as officers were investigating the death of a 28-year-old man.
HPD: 81-year-old man arrested for murdering his wife in Ala Moana area

HNN News Brief (Oct. 7, 2022) -- HPD said an 81-year-old man has been arrested for murdering his wife in the Ala Moana area. -- Tripler Army Medical Center says all appointments have been canceled for Friday following a water main break on campus. -- HVO's top scientist explains the current situation at Mauna Loa as earthquakes rattle the world's largest active volcano.
