Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Costco Store Goes Major ChangeCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
The gift that Italian dictator Mussolini gave to Cincinnati in 1929 was stolen decades laterAnita DurairajCincinnati, OH
Men’s Soccer: Pechota’s late goal propels No. 17 Buckeyes to 3-2 win over Northern KentuckyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Gilsey Avenue and Talbert Street in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Gilsey Avenue and Talbert Street in West Price Hill. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Green Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Davis Avenue in Cheviot
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Davis Avenue in Cheviot. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Ridge Avenue in Oakley
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Ridge Avenue in Oakley. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash involving a flipped vehicle on Glenway Avenue in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash involving a flipped vehicle on Glenway Avenue in East Price Hill. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on West Mitchell Avenue in Winton Place
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on West Mitchell Avenue in Winton Place. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Police close section of Colerain Avenue in Groesbeck due to a crash
GROESBECK, Ohio — A crash on Colerain Avenue in Groesbeck has caused the southbound lanes to be closed, Wednesday afternoon. Hamilton County dispatchers were able to confirm that there was a crash in the intersection of Colerain Ave. and Joseph Road. Air bags were deployed, but there was no...
WLWT 5
A crash on the interstate is causing delays in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — The two left lanes are blocked on northbound I-71/75 in Covington due to a crash, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by police at the 12th St/Pike St exit at 8:37 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Police: 1 injured after car flips, hits pole in Westwood
CINCINNATI — First responders are on scene of a crash in Westwood that involves wires down in the roadway, Thursday morning. The crash was reported at 6:14 a.m. at the intersection of Montana Avenue and Anaconda Drive. Police have confirmed that a vehicle flipped and wires were brought down...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Dair Avenue in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Dair Avenue in Harrison. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on West Fork Road in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on West Fork Road in Green Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on the ramp from North Bend Road to I-275
HEBRON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on the ramp from North Bend Road to I-275 This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injury on East Avenue in the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injury on East Avenue in the City of Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Police: US 50 Eastbound reopen after fatal pedestrian crash in Aurora
Dearborn County Dispatch said it happened within the hour of 6 a.m. Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area.
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking multiple lanes along I-71 in Columbia Township
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along southbound I-71 at Red Bank Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along Interstate 71 in Columbia Township, Wednesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from...
WLWT 5
Crash on interstate in Walton causing delays for morning commuters
WALTON, Ky. — Delays are expected for commuters on southbound I-75 in Walton due to a crash, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Kentucky Department of Transportation reported the crash south of the I-71 split at 6:46 a.m.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on River Road in Sedamsville
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on River Road in Sedamsville. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on US 50 in Clermont County
MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on US 50 in Clermont County. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Hauck Road in Sharonville
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hauck Road in Sharonville. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a stabbing on Kemper Lane in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Reports of a stabbing on Kemper Lane in Walnut Hills. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Comments / 0