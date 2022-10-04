On Thursday night, the North Hills School District board voted to keep the name Indians, but to discontinue use of the Indian chief logo. Board members voted 7-2 on the resolution, which states that the district in Allegheny County will now work with a graphic artist to establish new district logos and images, along with guidelines for acceptable graphic identification. The resolution also stated that items currently within the district using the existing Indian chief logo will be replaced under the normal replacement cycle.

