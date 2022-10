A mix of Tarik Mendes Art Studio and exhibition located at 150 Bay Street 2nd Floor, Studio 219 in the Powerhouse Arts District. NOTE: Entrance lobby for the 2nd floor studios is separate from that for the residential units of 150 Bay and can be found at the NE corner of the building, at the corner of 1st St. and Provost St.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO