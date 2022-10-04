Read full article on original website
The Five Hottest Governor’s Races in 2022
Of the 36 gubernatorial races on tap for 2022, five are exceedingly close – enough to rate as tossups in our first comprehensive analysis of the gubernatorial races since January. Of these five seats, four are currently held by Democrats and one is held by the GOP. [. READ:
Editorial Roundup: South Dakota
Yankton Press & Dakotan. October 3, 2022. Gov. Kristi Noem’s apparent change of heart regarding the sales tax on food in South Dakota looks plainly like an election-season conversion of convenience. She is suddenly embracing an idea that 1) is popular with state residents; and 2) she has been...
Analysis: Where Democrats Have an Edge in Governor’s Races
Of the 36 gubernatorial races on tap for 2022, Democrats hold 16 of them – and they are favored, to one degree or another, to hold 12 of those in November. The Democrats are also favored to flip two GOP-held governorships, in Maryland and Massachusetts. That’s the conclusion of...
Anti-Trump Republican Sasse Suggests He Is Ready to Leave U.S. Senate
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Senator Ben Sasse, who voted in 2021 to impeach Donald Trump, suggested on Thursday that he was likely to leave the U.S. Senate, the latest Republican critic of the former president set to leave or lose political office. Sasse, 50, represents Nebraska and was one of seven Republican...
UN Rights Body Agrees to Appoint Expert to Scrutinize Russia
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.'s top human rights body voted Friday to appoint an independent expert to step up scrutiny of Russia's rights record at home as arbitrary arrests, a crackdown on dissenting voices and limits on free speech worsen during the war in Ukraine. The 47-member Human Rights...
Head of Ukrainian Nobel-Winning Group Seeks Tribunal to Try Putin
KYIV (Reuters) - The head of a Ukrainian human rights group that won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday called for an international tribunal to be created to try Russian President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine. Shortly after Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties shared the prize with jailed...
Biden's 'Armageddon' Talk Edges Beyond Bounds of US Intel
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s warning that the world is at risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” was designed to send an unvarnished message that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, administration officials said Friday.
Republicans Decry Government Spending Until the Flood Waters Reach Their Doors
Ronald Reagan, the 1980s embodiment of ruthless budget-cutting or fiscal sanity – depending on which political party one was in – summed up the Republican view of government in a single, oft-quoted sentence. "I've always felt the nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I'm from...
OPEC+ Oil Output Cut Shows Widening Rift Between Biden and Saudi Royals
WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) -The OPEC+ organization's decision this week to cut oil production despite stiff U.S. opposition has further strained already tense relations between President Joe Biden's White House and Saudi Arabia's royal family, once one of Washington's staunchest Middle East allies, according to interviews with about a dozen government officials and experts in Washington and the Gulf.
U.S. to Provide $240 Million New Assistance for Migrants Across Americas
LIMA (Reuters) - The United States will provide $240 million in new humanitarian assistance to help meet the needs of refugees and migrants across the Western Hemisphere, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday. Speaking at a migration-themed event at a meeting of the Organization of American States...
Britain Slaps Down Russia's Push for Secret U.N. Vote on Ukraine
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -Britain on Friday rejected Russia's call for a secret ballot in the U.N. General Assembly next week on whether to condemn Moscow's move to annex four partially occupied regions in Ukraine and requested that the 193-member body vote publicly. Moscow has moved to annex four regions in...
Biden Steels for Fight With Saudi Arabia Over OPEC Production Cut as it Strengthens Ties With Russia
The White House is considering new forms of punishment for Saudi Arabia and Russia for orchestrating a deal by OPEC to cut oil production targets by 2 million barrels per day, the largest reduction since 2020 and one that comes in the wake of President Joe Biden’s broadly criticized summer visit to the kingdom and his repeated appeals to the crown prince for help relieving high prices.
Ex-Oath Keeper: Group Leader Claimed Secret Service Contact
WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes told a member of the extremist group before the 2020 election that he had a contact in the Secret Service, a witness testified Thursday in Rhodes' Capitol riot trial. John Zimmerman, who was part of the North Carolina chapter, told jurors...
