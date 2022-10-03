NEW YORK (AP) — Thrifters who flock to Goodwill stores will now be able to do more of their treasure hunting online. The Goodwill Industries International Inc., the 120 year-old non-profit organization that operates 3,300 stores in the U.S., and Canada, has launched an online business as part of a newly incorporated venture called GoodwillFinds. Until now Goodwill had no centralized online division, with each store selling some of its donations online via third party websites such as eBay and Amazon. The new venture will help fund Goodwill’s community-based programs across the U.S. provide professional training, job placement and youth mentorship. It should also expand its base of customers.

