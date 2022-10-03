Read full article on original website
Average long-term US mortgage rates dip to 6.66% this week
WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates ticked down modestly this week after six straight weeks of gains pushed rates to heights not seen in more than a decade, before a crash in the housing market triggered the Great Recession in 2008. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the key 30-year rate dipped to 6.66% from 6.70% last week. One year ago, the rate was 2.99%. Mortgage rates have more than doubled this year, pushing many prospective homebuyers out of the market. The Fed’s aggressive rate increases, intended to stem inflation, have slowed a once red-hot housing market.
Iconic Goodwill gets serious with online for thrifters
NEW YORK (AP) — Thrifters who flock to Goodwill stores will now be able to do more of their treasure hunting online. The Goodwill Industries International Inc., the 120 year-old non-profit organization that operates 3,300 stores in the U.S., and Canada, has launched an online business as part of a newly incorporated venture called GoodwillFinds. Until now Goodwill had no centralized online division, with each store selling some of its donations online via third party websites such as eBay and Amazon. The new venture will help fund Goodwill’s community-based programs across the U.S. provide professional training, job placement and youth mentorship. It should also expand its base of customers.
WTO predicts trade growth to slow next year amid crises
GENEVA (AP) — The World Trade Organization is predicting global trade volumes to grow a lackluster 1% next year as higher energy prices, rising interest rates and uncertainties about Chinese manufacturing output amid the lingering COVID-19 pandemic weigh on markets. The Geneva-based trade body says the total amount of goods shipped between countries are expected to rise 3.5% this year, up from the 3% that WTO anticipated in its first forecast for the year in April. Trade volumes are set to grow just 1% next year, down from the 3.4% expected previously.
Chinese vase valued below $2,000 sells for nearly $9 million after bidding frenzy
A Chinese vase expected to fetch €1,500-€2,000 (around $1,470-$1,960) at auction has sold for more than €9 million ($8.8 million) after a bidding war between collectors. The blue-and-white Tianqiuping vase went under the hammer at the Osenat auction house in Fontainebleau, near Paris, on Saturday, and achieved a final price of €9.121 million including fees, according to the company website.
Asia Pacific set to lose title as the world’s largest travel region
Asia Pacific is home to some of the world’s most beloved travel destinations, from the natural beauty of Bali to the urban buzz of Singapore. These dreamy vacation hotspots — teamed with the region’s business power — secured Asia Pacific the title of world’s largest travel region for much of the past decade.
Fed’s Cook says more rate hikes needed to combat inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook says more interest rate increases will be necessary to wrestle inflation under control. Her remarks Thursday echo several tough speeches by other central bank officials this week. Cook also says she has revised her views on inflation in the past several months and now sees it as more persistent. She says that while real-time, private-sector data is showing signs that inflation could cool in the coming months. But she adds that the Fed should only slow rate hikes when inflation actually falls. Cook’s speech at the Peterson Institute for International Economics was her first as a Fed governor.
Toyota finally found a way to keep wheels from falling off its electric SUV
Last June, Toyota warned owners of its first mainstream electric vehicle, the BZ4X, to stop driving their SUVs and have them transported to dealers because of a scary problem: the wheels could fall off after driving even just a few miles. Now, more than three months later, Toyota has announced...
Hong Kong offers 500,000 free air tickets to tempt tourists back
Hong Kong attracted around 56 million visitors a year before the pandemic, and now the popular destination is taking significant steps to win tourists back after over two years of some of the world’s toughest travel restrictions. Just days after dropping its longstanding mandatory hotel quarantine requirement, Hong Kong...
Germans warned: Gas use is too high to avoid energy crisis
BERLIN (AP) — Germans are using too much gas now to avoid a potential energy shortage this winter. That’s the warning delivered Thursday by the head of Germany’s national network regulator. He says “gas consumption increased by too much last week.” There has been a reduction in natural gas flows from Russia amid the war in Ukraine. And German officials have urged citizens to cut back on gas usage and conserve energy heading into the colder months. But figures from the national network regulator show gas usage was nearly 10% higher last week than the average consumption from 2018 to 2021.
