Keven Moore: Is your business prepared for a disaster? Develop a disaster-recovery plan
We all witnessed Hurricane Ian come ashore twice in the US wreaking havoc in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, leaving more than 2.5 million without power and wreaking gut-wrenching, incomprehensible destruction. Florida had never seen a storm surge of that magnitude. Governor DeSantis called it “basically a 500-year flood event.”...
Covington website provides tips to navigate ‘creative madness’ as BLINK takes over downtown Oct. 13-16
Covington’s downtown will be the scene of creative madness and a sensory blitzkrieg when the wildly popular BLINK art and light festival returns to the region for four evenings next week. The free outdoor festival spans the Ohio River, encompassing much of Cincinnati’s and Covington’s downtowns. If...
Thomas More University to hold its Saints Serve Day Tuesday, helping 50+ organizations around region
On Tuesday, Thomas More University will hold its second annual Saints Serve Day. Instead of classes during the day, all traditional students, faculty, and staff will participate in a selected service activity at locations throughout the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati region. This year Saints Serve encompasses 81 projects at...
Family event — Touch a Truck at Newport’s Ovation, offered by Corporex, a morning of fun, entertainment
Corporex, the master developer of the 25-acre, mixed-use Ovation development at the Ohio and Licking Rivers confluence, will put families in the driver’s seat with a Touch A Truck event from 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday. Oct. 8. Adults and children alike will have the chance to sit behind the wheel...
Milestones therapeutic horsemanship program to host A Day of Healing programs in Oct. and Nov.
Sometimes you just need a shoulder to cry on. And sometimes that shoulder is 16 hands high. Milestones Inc. is a non-profit therapeutic horsemanship program that presents opportunities for individuals with challenges to enhance their quality of life. Located in Independence, Milestone’s staff and volunteers assist each rider to become an innovative and productive member of the community by building independence, self-confidence, and social skills in a safe, fun, and loving environment.
Kareem Simpson: Why I’ve decided to put my experience to work for Covington School Board
Covington Independent Public Schools are in a state of emergency. Despite several recent gains to help its students succeed the following statistics still stand true:. • In 2021, the average ACT score of Covington high school students was 14.9 compared to the state average of 18. • In 2021, only...
Kenton County Library’s Erlanger Branch celebrates 20th anniversary, events planned throughout October
The Erlanger Branch of the Kenton County Public Library is celebrating the 20th anniversary of having a permanent home. In 1914 the Erlanger Library was established by the Erlanger Women’s Club. Volunteers and one librarian operated this library. The community embraced the Erlanger Branch Library despite relocating to several locations over the years. On October 13, 2002, the Erlanger Branch opened at 401 Kenton Lands Road.
Erlanger joins Northern Kentucky HOME Consortium to help promote and assist with home ownership
The City of Erlanger has joined other Northern Kentucky communities in a program designed to spur homeownership in the city. The Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) is a federal program that improves affordable housing opportunities for low-income individuals or families by providing up to $10,000 to cover down payment and other home purchase costs.
Covington Parks and Recreation dedicates new 18-hole disc golf course in Devou Park
The 18-hole Covington Disc Golf Course officially opened Saturday in Devou Park with all the grandeur that one might expect, including commemorative discs, a ceremonial disc throwing, and a public tournament. City officials expect the course will quickly get a lot of use. “We’ve got a lot of people who...
Inaugural NKY Cocktail Classic extends Bourbon Heritage Month to decide Best Bartender on B-Line
What better way to celebrate “America’s Native Spirit” than with a few cocktails, some friendly competition, and a celebration. Three Spirits Tavern and The B-Line® invite bourbon enthusiasts from across the region to indulge in the first-ever Northern Kentucky (NKY) Cocktail Classic. From 2 to 9...
BCM ‘Faces of the Deep’ exhibit Oct. 1-30 documents aquatic adventures of John and Martha Lange
“Taking photographs and leaving only bubbles,” is a motto that underwater photographers John and Martha Lange live by. Through their love of scuba diving, some 1,000 logged dives apiece, they have grown to appreciate the underwater world, showing great respect to protect and preserve its natural beauty, while capturing the phenomenal beauty of its inhabitants for all to see.
KDE selects 26 teachers from Kenton County School District to participate in LETRS Reading Academy
The Kenton County School District has announced 26 certified staff members have been selected to participate in the Kentucky Department of Education’s Reading Academy which brings the LETRS — Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling — professional learning opportunity to about 2,400 across the state.
Devoted parents Holly and David Schulkers settle lawsuit with state CHFS over social workers’ actions
Holly and David Schulkers of Fort Thomas can now move on with their lives, now that a new son, baby Ashton, has joined their family and they have finally settled their lawsuit against the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Their ordeal with the Cabinet started in February, 2017...
Kentucky Housing Corporation adds 96 Affordable Housing Units at Hebron’s Sparrow Ridge
“A little piece of heaven” and “absolutely fabulous” are how new residents describe Sparrow Ridge, a new senior living facility in Hebron. Kentucky Housing Corporation (KHC) recently helped officially open the four-story housing complex, adding 36 one-bedroom and 60 two-bedroom apartments to the Northern Kentucky affordable housing landscape.
Simon Kenton’s revived offense generates 662 yards in 66-23 win over Class 6A district rival Dixie Heights
Injuries to two key players kept Simon Kenton’s offense from showing its full potential during the first month of the high school football season. But the Pioneers were at full strength Thursday and rolled to a 66-23 win over Dixie Heights in the first Class 6A district seeding game for both teams.
NKY Chamber to host next in Diversity Equity Inclusion Summit series on October 21
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce will host its next DEI Summit Series event, powered by Fifth Third Bank, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at Gateway Community and Technical College’s Edgewood campus. These events explore how to integrate DEI initiatives into standard practice and make...
Covington commission finds lawyer to help with property reinvestment program; considers Wolf Road
The City of Covington has been seeking an attorney and/or law firm to provide legal services for enforcement of tax liens in Kenton Circuit Court by bringing suits against a number of parcels of real estate in one action, as authorized by a state law known as the “Mass Foreclosure Act.”
Thomas More University honors Covington Rotary with Saints Salute recognizing their ‘common roots’
Thomas More University has extended a Saints Salute to the Covington Rotary, the longest-standing service club in Northern Kentucky, in honor of their common roots in downtown Covington, a history of shared leaders, and a mutual commitment to service. The Saints Salute is a community outreach award given by Thomas...
Florence Rotary Club established endowment fund for GCTC in honor of John and Connie Salyers
Gateway Community and Technical College on Thursday announced that Florence Rotary Club has established an endowment fund in memory of Mr. and Mrs. John and Connie Salyers. The gift will help support eligible Gateway students with emergency funds to assist them with critical needs. The John and Connie Salyers Florence...
Developer sues NKU, Highland Heights for ‘scuttling’ a 16-year, $112m project at campus’ entrance
A large development firm is suing Northern Kentucky University, its president, Ashish Vaidya, and the city of Highland Heights for allegedly scuttling a 16-year, $112 million building project at the main entrance of NKU’s campus. In a 24-page lawsuit filed Tuesday in Franklin Circuit Court in Frankfort, Fairmount Properties...
