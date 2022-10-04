ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, KY

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Thomas More University to hold its Saints Serve Day Tuesday, helping 50+ organizations around region

On Tuesday, Thomas More University will hold its second annual Saints Serve Day. Instead of classes during the day, all traditional students, faculty, and staff will participate in a selected service activity at locations throughout the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati region. This year Saints Serve encompasses 81 projects at...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Milestones therapeutic horsemanship program to host A Day of Healing programs in Oct. and Nov.

Sometimes you just need a shoulder to cry on. And sometimes that shoulder is 16 hands high. Milestones Inc. is a non-profit therapeutic horsemanship program that presents opportunities for individuals with challenges to enhance their quality of life. Located in Independence, Milestone’s staff and volunteers assist each rider to become an innovative and productive member of the community by building independence, self-confidence, and social skills in a safe, fun, and loving environment.
INDEPENDENCE, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kenton County Library’s Erlanger Branch celebrates 20th anniversary, events planned throughout October

The Erlanger Branch of the Kenton County Public Library is celebrating the 20th anniversary of having a permanent home. In 1914 the Erlanger Library was established by the Erlanger Women’s Club. Volunteers and one librarian operated this library. The community embraced the Erlanger Branch Library despite relocating to several locations over the years. On October 13, 2002, the Erlanger Branch opened at 401 Kenton Lands Road.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Erlanger joins Northern Kentucky HOME Consortium to help promote and assist with home ownership

The City of Erlanger has joined other Northern Kentucky communities in a program designed to spur homeownership in the city. The Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) is a federal program that improves affordable housing opportunities for low-income individuals or families by providing up to $10,000 to cover down payment and other home purchase costs.
ERLANGER, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

BCM ‘Faces of the Deep’ exhibit Oct. 1-30 documents aquatic adventures of John and Martha Lange

“Taking photographs and leaving only bubbles,” is a motto that underwater photographers John and Martha Lange live by. Through their love of scuba diving, some 1,000 logged dives apiece, they have grown to appreciate the underwater world, showing great respect to protect and preserve its natural beauty, while capturing the phenomenal beauty of its inhabitants for all to see.
COVINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky Housing Corporation adds 96 Affordable Housing Units at Hebron’s Sparrow Ridge

“A little piece of heaven” and “absolutely fabulous” are how new residents describe Sparrow Ridge, a new senior living facility in Hebron. Kentucky Housing Corporation (KHC) recently helped officially open the four-story housing complex, adding 36 one-bedroom and 60 two-bedroom apartments to the Northern Kentucky affordable housing landscape.
HEBRON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Developer sues NKU, Highland Heights for ‘scuttling’ a 16-year, $112m project at campus’ entrance

A large development firm is suing Northern Kentucky University, its president, Ashish Vaidya, and the city of Highland Heights for allegedly scuttling a 16-year, $112 million building project at the main entrance of NKU’s campus. In a 24-page lawsuit filed Tuesday in Franklin Circuit Court in Frankfort, Fairmount Properties...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

