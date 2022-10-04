Sometimes you just need a shoulder to cry on. And sometimes that shoulder is 16 hands high. Milestones Inc. is a non-profit therapeutic horsemanship program that presents opportunities for individuals with challenges to enhance their quality of life. Located in Independence, Milestone’s staff and volunteers assist each rider to become an innovative and productive member of the community by building independence, self-confidence, and social skills in a safe, fun, and loving environment.

INDEPENDENCE, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO