Sarasota Memorial Health Care System stood strong through Hurricane Ian and is serving a record number of patients and evacuees from the southwest Florida region. The health system’s flagship acute-care hospital and emergency/trauma center in Sarasota and the new 110-bed acute-care hospital it opened in Venice last November remained fully functional on backup generator power throughout Hurricane Ian, providing shelter for nearly 2,500 staff and physicians who served on the health system’s hurricane response team for several days this week, leaving their families and homes behind as they cared for and supported well over 700 patients throughout the storm. During the hurricane, SMH “sheltered in place,” meaning it continued to care for patients 24/7 with physicians, nurses and support staff who hunkered down and worked around-the-clock to care for patients and medically dependent persons (MDPs) that local emergency management officials brought to the hospital for shelter. (SMHCS is a designated medical shelter for MDPs, who may require hospitalization during emergency situations).

SARASOTA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO