Florence, KY

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Sen. Reggie Thomas of Lexington to be keynote speaker at Rotary Club of Florence on Monday

Senate Minority Caucus chair Reggie Thomas of Lexington will be keynote speaker at the Rotary Club of Florence meeting on Monday. Guests are welcome. Reginald L. Thomas was elected to the Kentucky State Senate to represent the 13th District of Fayette County in a special election in 2013. He took his oath of office and began service in January 2014. He was elected to Senate Democratic Leadership as Caucus Chair by his democratic colleagues in 2020.
FLORENCE, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Opposing political pundits at NKY Chamber forum agree on frontrunner in 2023 governor’s race: Andy Beshear

Expert political analyst Scott Jennings, often delivering cogent analyses on CNN, has experience working with Republican campaigns of such political heavyweights as U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and former President George W. Bush. Mark Riddle, founder and senior strategist for the Joe Biden super political action committee Unite the Country, leans...
KENTUCKY STATE
Florence, KY
Florence, KY
Lexington, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kenton County Library’s Erlanger Branch celebrates 20th anniversary, events planned throughout October

The Erlanger Branch of the Kenton County Public Library is celebrating the 20th anniversary of having a permanent home. In 1914 the Erlanger Library was established by the Erlanger Women’s Club. Volunteers and one librarian operated this library. The community embraced the Erlanger Branch Library despite relocating to several locations over the years. On October 13, 2002, the Erlanger Branch opened at 401 Kenton Lands Road.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Jill Morenz named CEO of Aviatra Accelerators, brings entrepreneurial spirit to empowering women

Aviatra Accelerators, the successful Cincinnati-based non-profit accelerator devoted to empowering women-owned startups and small businesses, has named Jill Morenz as its new Chief Executive Officer. Formerly Director of Community Initiatives and Communications for the Catalytic Fund, Morenz has extensive non-profit and entrepreneurial experience and will lead Aviatra into its next...
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Erlanger joins Northern Kentucky HOME Consortium to help promote and assist with home ownership

The City of Erlanger has joined other Northern Kentucky communities in a program designed to spur homeownership in the city. The Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) is a federal program that improves affordable housing opportunities for low-income individuals or families by providing up to $10,000 to cover down payment and other home purchase costs.
ERLANGER, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Milestones therapeutic horsemanship program to host A Day of Healing programs in Oct. and Nov.

Sometimes you just need a shoulder to cry on. And sometimes that shoulder is 16 hands high. Milestones Inc. is a non-profit therapeutic horsemanship program that presents opportunities for individuals with challenges to enhance their quality of life. Located in Independence, Milestone’s staff and volunteers assist each rider to become an innovative and productive member of the community by building independence, self-confidence, and social skills in a safe, fun, and loving environment.
INDEPENDENCE, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Thomas More University unveils first named college, St. Elizabeth College of Natural and Health Sciences

Thomas More University officially unveiled its first named college, the St. Elizabeth College of Natural and Health Sciences on Friday. The naming of the college is not transactional in nature, rather intended to recognize the long-standing partnership between the two diocesan institutions. “In naming the St. Elizabeth College of Natural...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Developer sues NKU, Highland Heights for ‘scuttling’ a 16-year, $112m project at campus’ entrance

A large development firm is suing Northern Kentucky University, its president, Ashish Vaidya, and the city of Highland Heights for allegedly scuttling a 16-year, $112 million building project at the main entrance of NKU’s campus. In a 24-page lawsuit filed Tuesday in Franklin Circuit Court in Frankfort, Fairmount Properties...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

