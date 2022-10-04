Read full article on original website
Sen. Reggie Thomas of Lexington to be keynote speaker at Rotary Club of Florence on Monday
Senate Minority Caucus chair Reggie Thomas of Lexington will be keynote speaker at the Rotary Club of Florence meeting on Monday. Guests are welcome. Reginald L. Thomas was elected to the Kentucky State Senate to represent the 13th District of Fayette County in a special election in 2013. He took his oath of office and began service in January 2014. He was elected to Senate Democratic Leadership as Caucus Chair by his democratic colleagues in 2020.
Opposing political pundits at NKY Chamber forum agree on frontrunner in 2023 governor’s race: Andy Beshear
Expert political analyst Scott Jennings, often delivering cogent analyses on CNN, has experience working with Republican campaigns of such political heavyweights as U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and former President George W. Bush. Mark Riddle, founder and senior strategist for the Joe Biden super political action committee Unite the Country, leans...
6th Judicial Circuit Candidates Forum — Supreme Court, Court of Appeals — to be held at NKU Oct. 18
A forum with the candidates for the nonpartisan 6th Judicial Circuit judgeships will be held at the NKU College of Informatics on October 18 from 6-7:30 p.m. The forum is offered by the Northern Kentucky Forum, NKU’s Chase College of Law, and the League of Women Voters of Northern Kentucky.
Kareem Simpson: Why I’ve decided to put my experience to work for Covington School Board
Covington Independent Public Schools are in a state of emergency. Despite several recent gains to help its students succeed the following statistics still stand true:. • In 2021, the average ACT score of Covington high school students was 14.9 compared to the state average of 18. • In 2021, only...
Florence Rotary Club established endowment fund for GCTC in honor of John and Connie Salyers
Gateway Community and Technical College on Thursday announced that Florence Rotary Club has established an endowment fund in memory of Mr. and Mrs. John and Connie Salyers. The gift will help support eligible Gateway students with emergency funds to assist them with critical needs. The John and Connie Salyers Florence...
Kenton County Library’s Erlanger Branch celebrates 20th anniversary, events planned throughout October
The Erlanger Branch of the Kenton County Public Library is celebrating the 20th anniversary of having a permanent home. In 1914 the Erlanger Library was established by the Erlanger Women’s Club. Volunteers and one librarian operated this library. The community embraced the Erlanger Branch Library despite relocating to several locations over the years. On October 13, 2002, the Erlanger Branch opened at 401 Kenton Lands Road.
Center for Great Neighborhoods appoints Shannon Ratterman interim executive director, search paused
The Center for Great Neighborhoods is happy to announce that longtime staff member and Associate Director, Shannon Ratterman will be assuming the role of Interim Executive Director. The search for a permanent director, replacing retiring Tom DiBello, has been paused for the fall and winter while the Center focuses on...
Jill Morenz named CEO of Aviatra Accelerators, brings entrepreneurial spirit to empowering women
Aviatra Accelerators, the successful Cincinnati-based non-profit accelerator devoted to empowering women-owned startups and small businesses, has named Jill Morenz as its new Chief Executive Officer. Formerly Director of Community Initiatives and Communications for the Catalytic Fund, Morenz has extensive non-profit and entrepreneurial experience and will lead Aviatra into its next...
Thomas More University honors Covington Rotary with Saints Salute recognizing their ‘common roots’
Thomas More University has extended a Saints Salute to the Covington Rotary, the longest-standing service club in Northern Kentucky, in honor of their common roots in downtown Covington, a history of shared leaders, and a mutual commitment to service. The Saints Salute is a community outreach award given by Thomas...
Devoted parents Holly and David Schulkers settle lawsuit with state CHFS over social workers’ actions
Holly and David Schulkers of Fort Thomas can now move on with their lives, now that a new son, baby Ashton, has joined their family and they have finally settled their lawsuit against the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Their ordeal with the Cabinet started in February, 2017...
Erlanger joins Northern Kentucky HOME Consortium to help promote and assist with home ownership
The City of Erlanger has joined other Northern Kentucky communities in a program designed to spur homeownership in the city. The Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) is a federal program that improves affordable housing opportunities for low-income individuals or families by providing up to $10,000 to cover down payment and other home purchase costs.
Covington website provides tips to navigate ‘creative madness’ as BLINK takes over downtown Oct. 13-16
Covington’s downtown will be the scene of creative madness and a sensory blitzkrieg when the wildly popular BLINK art and light festival returns to the region for four evenings next week. The free outdoor festival spans the Ohio River, encompassing much of Cincinnati’s and Covington’s downtowns. If...
Covington Parks and Recreation dedicates new 18-hole disc golf course in Devou Park
The 18-hole Covington Disc Golf Course officially opened Saturday in Devou Park with all the grandeur that one might expect, including commemorative discs, a ceremonial disc throwing, and a public tournament. City officials expect the course will quickly get a lot of use. “We’ve got a lot of people who...
Family event — Touch a Truck at Newport’s Ovation, offered by Corporex, a morning of fun, entertainment
Corporex, the master developer of the 25-acre, mixed-use Ovation development at the Ohio and Licking Rivers confluence, will put families in the driver’s seat with a Touch A Truck event from 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday. Oct. 8. Adults and children alike will have the chance to sit behind the wheel...
NKU names Sarah Wice-Courtney associate vice president for marketing and communications
Northern Kentucky University has named Sarah Wice-Courtney the next associate vice president for Marketing and Communications, effective Oct. 17. Wice-Courtney comes to NKU after nearly 12 years at St. Elizabeth Healthcare where she served as director of communications and public relations for the past six years. During that time, she...
Milestones therapeutic horsemanship program to host A Day of Healing programs in Oct. and Nov.
Sometimes you just need a shoulder to cry on. And sometimes that shoulder is 16 hands high. Milestones Inc. is a non-profit therapeutic horsemanship program that presents opportunities for individuals with challenges to enhance their quality of life. Located in Independence, Milestone’s staff and volunteers assist each rider to become an innovative and productive member of the community by building independence, self-confidence, and social skills in a safe, fun, and loving environment.
Marty Conner band brings years of experience to Point/Arc’s Boots ‘n Brews October 8
He was just a kid – and he knew. Marty Connor knew music would be his life. “After riding bikes and climbing trees,” he said, “my buddies formed a ‘band’ with sticks and our mom’s scrub buckets and jammed to songs like Jeremiah Was a Bullfrog.”
KDE selects 26 teachers from Kenton County School District to participate in LETRS Reading Academy
The Kenton County School District has announced 26 certified staff members have been selected to participate in the Kentucky Department of Education’s Reading Academy which brings the LETRS — Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling — professional learning opportunity to about 2,400 across the state.
Thomas More University unveils first named college, St. Elizabeth College of Natural and Health Sciences
Thomas More University officially unveiled its first named college, the St. Elizabeth College of Natural and Health Sciences on Friday. The naming of the college is not transactional in nature, rather intended to recognize the long-standing partnership between the two diocesan institutions. “In naming the St. Elizabeth College of Natural...
Developer sues NKU, Highland Heights for ‘scuttling’ a 16-year, $112m project at campus’ entrance
A large development firm is suing Northern Kentucky University, its president, Ashish Vaidya, and the city of Highland Heights for allegedly scuttling a 16-year, $112 million building project at the main entrance of NKU’s campus. In a 24-page lawsuit filed Tuesday in Franklin Circuit Court in Frankfort, Fairmount Properties...
