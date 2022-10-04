ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
Northern Kentucky Tribune

KDE accepting nominations for 2023 Recognizing Inspirational School Employees Award

The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is accepting nominations of outstanding educational support staff for the national 2023 Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award. The award, enacted by Congress in 2019 and overseen by the U.S. Department of Education (USED), recognizes classified school employees who have displayed excellence in serving...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Ten educators named to Kentucky Department of Education’s Teachers Advisory Council for 2022-2023

Ten Kentucky public school educators have been named to the Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE) Teachers Advisory Council (TAC) for the 2022-2023 school year. NKY’s Amanda Klare of Beechwood Elementary continues as council members. The council is designed to improve Kentucky’s educational landscape by providing the commissioner of...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Georgetown, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
Local
Kentucky Government
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy