National ultra-right group targets NKY Supreme Court race, two other judicial contests in the state
The state Supreme Court race in Northern Kentucky between incumbent Michelle Keller and state Rep. Joe Fischer of Ft. Thomas is one of three nonpartisan judicial races in the state that a conservative super political action committee is targeting with its goal of defending state courts from “the radical left.”
KDE accepting nominations for 2023 Recognizing Inspirational School Employees Award
The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is accepting nominations of outstanding educational support staff for the national 2023 Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award. The award, enacted by Congress in 2019 and overseen by the U.S. Department of Education (USED), recognizes classified school employees who have displayed excellence in serving...
Ten educators named to Kentucky Department of Education’s Teachers Advisory Council for 2022-2023
Ten Kentucky public school educators have been named to the Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE) Teachers Advisory Council (TAC) for the 2022-2023 school year. NKY’s Amanda Klare of Beechwood Elementary continues as council members. The council is designed to improve Kentucky’s educational landscape by providing the commissioner of...
Keven Moore: Is your business prepared for a disaster? Develop a disaster-recovery plan
We all witnessed Hurricane Ian come ashore twice in the US wreaking havoc in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, leaving more than 2.5 million without power and wreaking gut-wrenching, incomprehensible destruction. Florida had never seen a storm surge of that magnitude. Governor DeSantis called it “basically a 500-year flood event.”...
FDA Tobacco Survey: Official ‘deeply concerned’ about widespread use of e-cigs by America’s youth
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released federal data from the 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey on e-cigarette use among U.S. youth on Thursday, finding 2.5 million middle and high school students use the products. The study, conducted January-May 2022 using an...
Kareem Simpson: Why I’ve decided to put my experience to work for Covington School Board
Covington Independent Public Schools are in a state of emergency. Despite several recent gains to help its students succeed the following statistics still stand true:. • In 2021, the average ACT score of Covington high school students was 14.9 compared to the state average of 18. • In 2021, only...
Top state education official says he likely won’t defend charter school law if there’s a court challenge
Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason Glass said he probably won’t stand behind the state’s new charter school funding law should opponents file a constitutional challenge in court, reports Jess Clark of WKU Public Radio. “I will likely not expend the time and resources of [Kentucky Department of Education]...
Florence Rotary Club established endowment fund for GCTC in honor of John and Connie Salyers
Gateway Community and Technical College on Thursday announced that Florence Rotary Club has established an endowment fund in memory of Mr. and Mrs. John and Connie Salyers. The gift will help support eligible Gateway students with emergency funds to assist them with critical needs. The John and Connie Salyers Florence...
