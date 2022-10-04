Read full article on original website
NHL
MTL@OTT: What you need to know
BOUCTOUCHE - The Canadiens will play their last preseason game against the Ottawa Senators in the Maritimes tonight. Here's five things you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Martin St-Louis' squad fell 4-3 to the Senators on Thursday in Gander, Newfoundland. The Canadiens overcame a 2-0 deficit with goals from defenseman Kaiden Guhle and forward Kirby Dach, the latter of whom scored his first goal of the exhibition season.
NHL
Blues assign 8 players to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned eight players to the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Players assigned are forwards Will Bitten, Mathias Laferriere and Hugh McGing, along with defensemen Matthew Kessel, Brady Lyle, Steven...
NHL
Stanley Cup predictions for 2022-23 NHL season
Hurricanes, Avalanche favorites among NHL.com staff preseason picks. The Carolina Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche are the favorites to win the Stanley Cup this season, according to NHL.com staff writers and editors. Of the 15 staffers who made their preseason predictions, six picked Carolina to win the Cup for the first...
NHL
Dave Dryden, former NHL goalie, mask pioneer, dies at 81
Older brother of Hall of Famer Ken Dryden designed fiberglass/birdcage helmet that became standard. Dave Dryden, a former NHL goalie and brother of Hall of Fame goalie Ken Dryden, died Tuesday at age 81. Dryden died of complications from chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension surgery, according to the Kopriva Taylor Community...
NHL
Strome's OT Goal Wins it for Caps
John Carlson and Connor Brown converged on Blue Jackets winger Johnny Gaudreau in the Washington end, shaking the puck loose from him as he entered the slot. Carlson carried behind the Caps' cage and then fired a long stretch pass up to right wing wall to spring Brown into Columbus ice on a 2-on-1 with Strome on the left side. Brown feathered a saucer feed over the defender's stick, and Strome buried it from in tight to win it for Washington.
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - October 8
BOUCTOUCHE -- The Canadiens held a morning skate ahead of their final preseason matchup against the Ottawa Senators at the J.K. Irving Centre. Here are the forward lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Saturday, October 8. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 91...
NHL
Okposo named Sabres captain, replaces Eichel
Forward entering seventh season with Buffalo; Dahlin, Girgensons will be alternates. Kyle Okposo was named captain of the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. The 34-year-old forward is entering the final season of the seven-year, $42 million contract ($6 million average annual value) he signed with the Sabres on July 1, 2016. He had 45 points (21 goals, 24 assists) in 74 games last season.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken at Oilers | 6 p.m.
Final preseason tune-up in Edmonton ends week-long team-bonding trip in Alberta. The Kraken must submit their official 23-man roster to NHL headquarters by 2 p.m. Monday, signaling who is eligible to dress for the season opener at Anaheim Wednesday (as in just five days from now). As per usual, 20 players will be in uniform for opening night and again Thursday in Los Angeles for the second game of a back-to-back road trip to begin the hockey year. It might be the same 20 players (18 skaters, two goalies) each night or coach Dave Hakstol might choose to swap in a player or two from the three Kraken who dress in street clothes (typically watching from the press box) Wednesday. Of the 18 skaters, the typical approach is to dress three pairs of defensemen and four forward lines.
NHL
Oct. 8: NHL Preseason Roundup
Senators defeat Canadiens in OT at Hockeyville; Gibson injured for Ducks. Drake Batherson scored at 2:45 of overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 3-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens in the Kraft Hockeyville 2021 preseason game at J.K. Irving Centre in Bouctouche, New Brunswick, on Saturday. Batherson also had...
NHL
Lauko Caps Standout Camp with Strong Showing
So, when he took the ice on Saturday night for the Bruins' exhibition finale against the New Jersey Devils, the 22-year-old had a little extra pep in his step as he aimed to stick it to those wondering why he remained in camp this deep into the preseason. "It kind...
NHL
Dickinson traded to Blackhawks by Canucks
Forward had 11 points last season; Chicago also gets second-round pick in 2024 NHL Draft for Stillman. Jason Dickinson was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks, along with a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, by the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. The Canucks received defenseman Riley Stillman. Dickinson had 11...
NHL
MTL@OTT : Game recap
BOUCTOUCHE - The Canadiens lost 3-2 in overtime to the Ottawa Senators in their final preseason game. They conclude the exhibition schedule without a win. Prior to the team's morning skate, players were greeted by adoring fans outside the J.K. Irving Centre as part of the Kraft Hockeyville festivities. Some...
NHL
Global Series blog: Matt Benning
Sharks defenseman discusses touring Prague sites, riding scooters with teammates. Matt Benning is writing a blog for NHL.com with the San Jose Sharks in Europe this week. The Sharks played an exhibition against Eisbaren Berlin at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin on Tuesday as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge, before opening the regular season with back-to-back games against the Nashville Predators in Prague on Friday and Saturday as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series.
NHL
Bunting, Nylander work Tim Hortons drive-thru
Matthews, Rielly try to fool Maple Leafs teammates in funny video. Michael Bunting and William Nylander should probably stick to their day jobs. The Toronto Maple Leafs teammates tried their hand at working the Tim Hortons drive-thru in a new video posted on Toronto's Twitter account. Bunting and Nylander struggled...
NHL
Kraken players get kids out on ice, Beniers goes for seal ride
Gourde, Eberle bring families to work where they skate, hang out. Well, that seals it: The Seattle Kraken had the cutest NHL practice of the weekend. The team shared some adorable photos of forwards Yanni Gourde and Jordan Eberle taking their kids around the ice seated on plastic seal riders designed for children learning to skate.
NHL
Meltzer: 'The Standard' Episode 3 Recap
The third episode of "The Standard" docuseries picks up the Flyers at the midpoint of the six-game preseason and runs through the weekend back-to-back set that saw the Flyers lose 4-1 in Boston and 2-1 in Long Island. The first game saw the Flyers play well in the first period...
NHL
Sharks go home confident despite getting swept in 2022 NHL Global Series
PRAGUE -- When the San Jose Sharks jumped on a plane, headed for Berlin and, beyond that, Prague for the 2022 NHL Global Series, many of them barely knew each other. They set out with a new general manager, new front office, new coach, new staff, a bundle of new players, with new systems still to learn.
NHL
Canes Assign Five Players To Chicago
RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned forwards Ryan Dzingel, Mackenzie MacEachern, Stelio Mattheos and Lane Pederson and defenseman Maxime Lajoie to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League. The Hurricanes' training camp...
NHL
Tuch's dog gets after pucks at Sabres practice
Golden Retriever Teddy Tuch takes over ice in Buffalo. Forget too many men on the ice, there should be a penalty for not enough dogs on the ice. Alex and Teddy Tuch proved that on Thursday. The Buffalo Sabres forward brought the cutest visitor to practice and the team shared a video of Teddy tearing it up.
NHL
Elsipogtog First Nation ready to experience Hockeyville, NHL atmosphere
2021 winner relishing festivities to be highlighted by Senators-Canadiens preseason game. ELSIPOGTOG FIRST NATION, New Brunswick -- On the surface, the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators will play a preseason game at J.K. Irving Centre in Bouctouche on Saturday (6:30 p.m. ET; TVAS). Anyone who understands Kraft Hockeyville Canada knows...
