ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorsville, UT

Comments / 0

Related
KPCW

Longtime PC-SLC bus users call route change a disaster

The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) recently announced a variety of route changes due to a shortage of bus drivers. The 902 PC-SLC bus currently runs from Kimball Junction through the University of Utah all the way to downtown Salt Lake City. Starting December 11, the bus will only make one...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
rtands.com

Savage announces plans to build railport in southern Utah

Savage is a global provider of industrial logistics infrastruture and supply chain services. The company employs about 4,000 people in over 200 locations. The company this week announced that it plans to construct, own, and operate a multi-commodity railport in southern Utah, specifically in Iron County, which is northwest of Cedar City. The Savage Railport – Southern Utah will provide transloading services to connect supply chains for agricultural products, construction materials, and other essential commodities. The railport is expected to be operating within 12-15 months, and will provide shippers with direct access to Union Pacific rail lines.
CEDAR CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Davis County, UT
Government
Davis County, UT
Society
West Valley City, UT
Society
City
Kearns, UT
City
Taylorsville, UT
Salt Lake County, UT
Society
County
Davis County, UT
County
Salt Lake County, UT
West Valley City, UT
Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Society
Salt Lake County, UT
Government
City
West Valley City, UT
Taylorsville, UT
Government
State
Utah State
ABC4

Missing in Utah: In search of a homeless man

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Nearly three years ago, Gordon Turner disappeared after a family visit. His sister said he left not in the best of terms. It turned out that day was the last anyone has seen or heard from him. “We haven’t heard from him in so long and the last I knew […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
travelnoire.com

How To Buy Black While Visiting Utah's Salt Flats

Today, the flats are an attractive destination for speed enthusiasts, serving as a prime location for motorsports. They’re also a major birding area, and a number of rare and endangered bird species can be found there. The Bonneville Salt Flats are in a remote location — approximately 120 miles...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Airline discovers ‘non-credible’ threat at Salt Lake City airport

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Southwest Airlines flight was cleared by a canine unit after arriving at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Wednesday. According to Southwest, a passenger discovered a note onboard Flight 1983 from San Jose to Salt Lake City and it was determined “non-credible.” After arriving at the airport, Southwest […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Congressman Blake Moore on issues important to Utah voters

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utahns are shouldering the costs of irresponsible federal spending, which has contributed to historic inflation and driven up the prices of groceries, gas, clothing, travel, and much more. After years of unrestrained spending, we find our nation at a critical juncture: elected officials can either choose to ignore the economic, security, and social risks posed by our excessive spending, or we can choose to act and prevent the looming crisis our children will face in the coming years.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Rent#Housing Prices#Landlord#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#The University Of Utah#The Wasatch Front#Utahns
Axios

Changes planned at three Salt Lake City 'eyesores'

A few locations you cited as eyesores may not be that way for long, as cranes continue to fill our skyline. Here are three where changes might be coming. Details: If you've ever walked into the heart of downtown on 200 South, you might have felt a massive blank wall glaring at you near 200 East.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah reports 1,731 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths in past week

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah health officials reported 1,731 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths over the past week. The daily average for new cases was about 247, according to the data from the Utah Department of Health and Human Services. Over the past month, an average of 2,000 tests or fewer have been performed each day throughout the state.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
KPCW

Buses to start rolling between Heber City and Park City in November

High Valley Transit District will be expanding to Wasatch County this winter with bus and microtransit service to begin as soon as November 13th. High Valley Transit Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez says the plan is to have a fixed bus route between Heber City and Park City and add in microtransit zones to make sure those in Wasatch County can get a ride to jump on the bus at one of a handful of stops along Heber City’s Main St.
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah’s newest transit system breaks ground on $26M new home

PARK CITY, Utah — Utah’s newest public transit system is about to finally have a home. Sen. Mitt Romney and Rep. John Curtis were among those on hand to help High Valley Transit break ground on a new 61,277-square-foot facility that will house the transit organization’s administrative and operations offices.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Skiers rejoice! Most ski slopes in Utah set to open soon

SALT LAKE CITY– Ski bums, this is for you. A handful of ski resorts in Utah announced their opening dates for the new season. If you’ve been stoked to hit the slopes, the wait will be over on Nov. 18. Alta, Brian Head, Park City and Solitude will start spinning their lifts that day.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Utah

If you live in Utah or you want to travel there in the near future and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are amazing options for a quick stop, as well as a longer vacation if you have more free time on your hands.
UTAH STATE
sunnewsdaily.com

OPINION | Tipping at fast food joints in Utah is out-of-pocket

Every fast food joint in Utah seems to ask for an “optional” tip at check out these days. I know you know what I am talking about, the classic tip-flip move at a fast-food joint. Picture this: the employee swipes your card, flips the tablet around, and you see the screen asking for a tip when all you ordered was a small fry, a cheeseburger and a Dr. Pepper for $8.
UTAH STATE
Deseret News

‘The future is here’: Intermountain launches drone delivery service, first of its kind in the West

In the first program of its kind west of the Mississippi, Intermountain Healthcare on Tuesday announced its new drone delivery service, in partnership with drone innovator Zipline, is now live and operational. It’s currently available only to residents in the South Jordan area, but is set to expand over the next few years to include service to some 1 million potential customers in the Salt Lake Valley.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy