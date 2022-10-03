Read full article on original website
Longtime PC-SLC bus users call route change a disaster
The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) recently announced a variety of route changes due to a shortage of bus drivers. The 902 PC-SLC bus currently runs from Kimball Junction through the University of Utah all the way to downtown Salt Lake City. Starting December 11, the bus will only make one...
Opinion: You’ve heard about Utah’s inland port — here’s the history behind the opposition
The Inland Port was established as an independent entity, not subject to public input. It is able to take 100% of the taxes on the land within its borders. Many Salt Lake City residents are opposed to the port.
Homeless families in Utah reaching ‘crisis,’ as advocates push for solutions
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — At an undisclosed location in Salt Lake County, Wendy Garvin makes frequent checks to a group of tents set up under the shade of a few trees. She’s used to making the rounds to different camps as the executive director for Unsheltered Utah, a small volunteer organization that helps connect unsheltered residents with food and supplies.
Savage announces plans to build railport in southern Utah
Savage is a global provider of industrial logistics infrastruture and supply chain services. The company employs about 4,000 people in over 200 locations. The company this week announced that it plans to construct, own, and operate a multi-commodity railport in southern Utah, specifically in Iron County, which is northwest of Cedar City. The Savage Railport – Southern Utah will provide transloading services to connect supply chains for agricultural products, construction materials, and other essential commodities. The railport is expected to be operating within 12-15 months, and will provide shippers with direct access to Union Pacific rail lines.
Missing in Utah: In search of a homeless man
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Nearly three years ago, Gordon Turner disappeared after a family visit. His sister said he left not in the best of terms. It turned out that day was the last anyone has seen or heard from him. “We haven’t heard from him in so long and the last I knew […]
How To Buy Black While Visiting Utah's Salt Flats
Today, the flats are an attractive destination for speed enthusiasts, serving as a prime location for motorsports. They’re also a major birding area, and a number of rare and endangered bird species can be found there. The Bonneville Salt Flats are in a remote location — approximately 120 miles...
Airline discovers ‘non-credible’ threat at Salt Lake City airport
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Southwest Airlines flight was cleared by a canine unit after arriving at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Wednesday. According to Southwest, a passenger discovered a note onboard Flight 1983 from San Jose to Salt Lake City and it was determined “non-credible.” After arriving at the airport, Southwest […]
Congressman Blake Moore on issues important to Utah voters
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utahns are shouldering the costs of irresponsible federal spending, which has contributed to historic inflation and driven up the prices of groceries, gas, clothing, travel, and much more. After years of unrestrained spending, we find our nation at a critical juncture: elected officials can either choose to ignore the economic, security, and social risks posed by our excessive spending, or we can choose to act and prevent the looming crisis our children will face in the coming years.
Changes planned at three Salt Lake City 'eyesores'
A few locations you cited as eyesores may not be that way for long, as cranes continue to fill our skyline. Here are three where changes might be coming. Details: If you've ever walked into the heart of downtown on 200 South, you might have felt a massive blank wall glaring at you near 200 East.
Has a frontrunner emerged in Utah's effort for a new state flag?
SALT LAKE CITY — Public comment on Utah's state flags wraps up Wednesday but it's clear some ideas among the 20 state flag semifinalists have risen to the top while others are all but eliminated. So what do Utahns want to see in a new flag?. A reflection of...
Nonprofit group says amateur car enthusiasts need designated track to curb street racing
NORTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A non-profit organization believes that amateur car enthusiasts need a designated track to help curve dangerous street racing around Utah. “Through high school we always had Rocky Mountain Raceway. We’d go down to the midnight drags," said a North Ogden resident. Russell Taylor...
Utah reports 1,731 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths in past week
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah health officials reported 1,731 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths over the past week. The daily average for new cases was about 247, according to the data from the Utah Department of Health and Human Services. Over the past month, an average of 2,000 tests or fewer have been performed each day throughout the state.
Buses to start rolling between Heber City and Park City in November
High Valley Transit District will be expanding to Wasatch County this winter with bus and microtransit service to begin as soon as November 13th. High Valley Transit Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez says the plan is to have a fixed bus route between Heber City and Park City and add in microtransit zones to make sure those in Wasatch County can get a ride to jump on the bus at one of a handful of stops along Heber City’s Main St.
Utah’s newest transit system breaks ground on $26M new home
PARK CITY, Utah — Utah’s newest public transit system is about to finally have a home. Sen. Mitt Romney and Rep. John Curtis were among those on hand to help High Valley Transit break ground on a new 61,277-square-foot facility that will house the transit organization’s administrative and operations offices.
Salt Lake County narrowly passes resolution condemning the Little Cottonwood gondola
The Salt Lake County Council on Tuesday passed a resolution opposing the gondola for Little Cottonwood Canyon, recently recommended by UDOT, to take skiers and snowboarders up to Snowbird and Alta ski resorts in the winter.
Skiers rejoice! Most ski slopes in Utah set to open soon
SALT LAKE CITY– Ski bums, this is for you. A handful of ski resorts in Utah announced their opening dates for the new season. If you’ve been stoked to hit the slopes, the wait will be over on Nov. 18. Alta, Brian Head, Park City and Solitude will start spinning their lifts that day.
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Utah
If you live in Utah or you want to travel there in the near future and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are amazing options for a quick stop, as well as a longer vacation if you have more free time on your hands.
OPINION | Tipping at fast food joints in Utah is out-of-pocket
Every fast food joint in Utah seems to ask for an “optional” tip at check out these days. I know you know what I am talking about, the classic tip-flip move at a fast-food joint. Picture this: the employee swipes your card, flips the tablet around, and you see the screen asking for a tip when all you ordered was a small fry, a cheeseburger and a Dr. Pepper for $8.
Utah records 42nd motorcycle-related fatality of year, surpassing last year's total
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Provo Police Department on Wednesday released the identity of a motorcyclist killed in one of several fatal crashes in northern Utah the day before, and the 42nd person to die in a motorcycle-related incident in Utah this year. According to a statement from...
‘The future is here’: Intermountain launches drone delivery service, first of its kind in the West
In the first program of its kind west of the Mississippi, Intermountain Healthcare on Tuesday announced its new drone delivery service, in partnership with drone innovator Zipline, is now live and operational. It’s currently available only to residents in the South Jordan area, but is set to expand over the next few years to include service to some 1 million potential customers in the Salt Lake Valley.
