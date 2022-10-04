Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
nashvillelifestyles.com
Two Hands, a Community-Focused Restaurant, is Opening in the Gulch
Set to open in early November, Two Hands, a New York City-based restaurant, will welcome guests to its first Nashville location in the Gulch. The seventy seat restaurant will embrace a community-focused environment and will serve breakfast through dinner with a conscious approach to health and lifestyle. From coffee 'til cocktails, Two Hands will present a menu of well-traveled classics and fusion share plates. Taking a prime spot at the newly constructed Paseo South Gulch, the 3,000-square-foot restaurant will boast a vibrant and elevated classic earthy aesthetic. Designed by award-winning designer Sarah Carpenter, the spacious dining room is anchored by a sixteen seat bar and large windows.
nashvillelifestyles.com
Nashville's Most Beautiful People: Lzzy Hale
I’ve been in Halestorm since I was 13. Did I know I’d get here? No. Did I believe I could? Yes! Besides winning a Grammy, the radio hits, and our touring prowess, I’m most proud of my bandmates and the way we are able to communicate, still love each other, and fight the good fight together. After all these years we are still doing it our way. And that’s the biggest accomplishment.
This Is The Coziest Restaurant In Tennessee
Cheapism found the coziest places around the country to enjoy a meal, including this spot in Tennessee.
wpln.org
Meet the pagans and Wiccans of Middle Tennessee
Nashville is known as the Buckle on the Bible Belt. However, the city is home to a diversity of religions and traditions, including paganism. In today’s episode, we’re joined by a pair of community leaders to learn more about Pagan Pride Day and what it means to be pagan in a traditionally Christian area. Then, we’ll hear from solo practitioners about how they found paganism, and how they discuss their spirituality with their family and friends.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dolly Parton remembers ‘sister’ Loretta Lynn following her death
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton released a statement Tuesday remembering Loretta Lynn and calling her “my sister” following the death of legendary country music singer-songwriter on Tuesday. Lynn, 90, died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Parton, like countless other artists, organizations and public...
A Woman Claims A Nashville Bar Denied Her Entry For An Outfit & People Are Calling Out Dress Codes
One of the top entertainment destinations for tourists visiting Nashville, TN is the spread of lively bars located downtown along Broadway Street. However, some visitors say they’re running into a peculiar issue where establishments are presumably instilling dress codes. TikTok user @gainz_n_bubblebraidz recently shared on a viral video that,...
The Grilled Cheeserie closing Franklin location on Main Street
Not three years later, Crystal Luna-Bogan is having to tape a note to the glass and lock the door behind her for the last time on Main Street of dishing up tots and melty sandwiches.
1 killed, 3 injured in Clarksville crash
At least one fatality and several injuries have been reported following a crash in Clarksville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox17.com
High school in Murfreesboro mourns unexpected loss of teacher, coach
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A high school in Rutherford County is mourning the loss of one of their own. Stephen Williams was a history teacher and coach at Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro. The school says he died suddenly and unexpectedly. "It is with a heavy heart that we...
Felony Lane Gang: 2 women wanted in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro police are working to identify two women believed to be part of a Felony Lane Gang who are accused of stealing checks, debit and credit cards and identifications.
Gallatin woman turns life around after ‘hitting rock bottom’ amid crack-cocaine addiction
Raychel Tomlin of Gallatin turned her life around after suffering from addiction and is now helping those in her community during Substance Abuse Prevention Month.
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is steak then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them. If you have, as always, feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Until then, here's what made it on the list.
fox17.com
Gov. Lee's response to $500 million funding owed to TSU
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee owes Tennessee State University, (TSU), about $250 million, half of the total $500 million, after decades of holding out on the university. This is hundreds of millions of dollars from federal research money the state never passed along and as part of 2022’s budget,...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Tennessee
If you happen to live in Tennessee and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three great ideas for a weekend getaway with your loved ones. If you have more time on your hands, they are great options for a longer vacation, too. Here's what made it on the list.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: 1 killed in wreck on Tiny Town Road, pedestrian hit by pumpkin truck on Wilma Rudolph
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There were three serious traffic incidents in Clarksville at about the same time Wednesday afternoon. Here are updates on all three. Update, 4:45 p.m.: The roadway is back open, and traffic is back to normal. CPD Investigator Nemeth is the lead investigator. Anyone with...
‘Vandy Doe’ remains exhumed by Metro Police
Metro Police are doing more testing in an effort to identify the remains of a female found September 8, 2018. She was named Vandy Doe, because she was wearing Vanderbilt University apparel.
murfreesboro.com
Two Women Wanted for Stealing Checks, Debit and Credit Cards
Detectives need help identifying two women believed to part of a Felony Lane Gang. They are accused of stealing checks, debit/credit cards and ID’s and committing fraudulent transactions using victims’ information. BOLO: Detectives need help identifying two women believed to part of a Felony Lane Gang. On July...
fox17.com
Multiple people shot in Nashville during targeted Sunday night shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is investigating the shooting of multiple people on Sunday night. Police report four people are recovering from the incident, three from gunshot wounds and one from a graze. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening but police say the shooting was targeted. Multiple...
Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]
Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
Comments / 0