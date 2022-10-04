ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nashvillelifestyles.com

Two Hands, a Community-Focused Restaurant, is Opening in the Gulch

Set to open in early November, Two Hands, a New York City-based restaurant, will welcome guests to its first Nashville location in the Gulch. The seventy seat restaurant will embrace a community-focused environment and will serve breakfast through dinner with a conscious approach to health and lifestyle. From coffee 'til cocktails, Two Hands will present a menu of well-traveled classics and fusion share plates. Taking a prime spot at the newly constructed Paseo South Gulch, the 3,000-square-foot restaurant will boast a vibrant and elevated classic earthy aesthetic. Designed by award-winning designer Sarah Carpenter, the spacious dining room is anchored by a sixteen seat bar and large windows.
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

Nashville's Most Beautiful People: Lzzy Hale

I’ve been in Halestorm since I was 13. Did I know I’d get here? No. Did I believe I could? Yes! Besides winning a Grammy, the radio hits, and our touring prowess, I’m most proud of my bandmates and the way we are able to communicate, still love each other, and fight the good fight together. After all these years we are still doing it our way. And that’s the biggest accomplishment.
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Meet the pagans and Wiccans of Middle Tennessee

Nashville is known as the Buckle on the Bible Belt. However, the city is home to a diversity of religions and traditions, including paganism. In today’s episode, we’re joined by a pair of community leaders to learn more about Pagan Pride Day and what it means to be pagan in a traditionally Christian area. Then, we’ll hear from solo practitioners about how they found paganism, and how they discuss their spirituality with their family and friends.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juggling#Charity#The Conservancy Galas#Echo#Musicians Corner
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee

If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Charities
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is steak then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them. If you have, as always, feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Until then, here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Gov. Lee's response to $500 million funding owed to TSU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee owes Tennessee State University, (TSU), about $250 million, half of the total $500 million, after decades of holding out on the university. This is hundreds of millions of dollars from federal research money the state never passed along and as part of 2022’s budget,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Tennessee

If you happen to live in Tennessee and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three great ideas for a weekend getaway with your loved ones. If you have more time on your hands, they are great options for a longer vacation, too. Here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
murfreesboro.com

Two Women Wanted for Stealing Checks, Debit and Credit Cards

Detectives need help identifying two women believed to part of a Felony Lane Gang. They are accused of stealing checks, debit/credit cards and ID’s and committing fraudulent transactions using victims’ information. BOLO: Detectives need help identifying two women believed to part of a Felony Lane Gang. On July...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Multiple people shot in Nashville during targeted Sunday night shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is investigating the shooting of multiple people on Sunday night. Police report four people are recovering from the incident, three from gunshot wounds and one from a graze. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening but police say the shooting was targeted. Multiple...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Boot

Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]

Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy