The Voice’s Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Went To Battle In The Blind Auditions, And There’s A Clear Winner

By Heidi Venable
Cinemablend
 5 days ago
Spoiler alert! This story discusses the first five nights of Blind Auditions on The Voice Season 22, so be sure you’re caught up!

With Gwen Stefani rejoining The Voice ’s coaching panel for Season 22, we knew the show was going to have some fun with her and Blake Shelton competing for the first time since they’ve been married . While the duo has mostly remained loyal to each other and focused on rivalries with John Legend and Camila Cabello , the gloves really came off on Night 5 of the Blind Auditions. Stefani said at the top of the show that Shelton was going down, and when you look not just at the October 3 episode of The Voice , but the season so far, it’s easy to see why she was so confident.

Gwen Stefani Has Owned Blake Shelton When Going Head-To-Head

The No Doubt frontwoman may have said she feels like she’s already won since she gets to do this job with her husband by her side, but she’s also putting herself in a good position to actually win the season — or at the very least be the more successful Shelton. So far in Season 22, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been the only coaches to turn around for the same singer seven times, thus putting the decision of whose team to join in the hands of the contestant. Five of those seven times, the ska queen has lured the singer to her team, winning Jay Allen , Sadie Bass , Cara Brindisi , Kique and Daysia .

After the couple fought over 17-year-old Daysia in the latest episode, the cowboy admitted he’s got his work cut out for him:

Gwen’s the one to beat this year in the Blind Auditions. There’s no way around it. Which is very frustrating for me. My wife beat me again. Sucks on the show, but it’s OK for home.

If Blake Shelton was concerned about how the competition would affect their home life so soon after celebrating their first anniversary , maybe this wasn’t the smartest move.

Blake Shelton Used His Block On Gwen Stefani

“Happy wife, happy life” might not be a philosophy Blake Shelton ascribes to, as one of the two times he was able to win an artist over Gwen Stefani was when he used his one and only Block to keep her from having a chance at 15-year-old Ansley Burns . While the “Don’t Speak” singer told the teen she was so happy that she had the opportunity to work with “one of the greatest guys in the whole world,” she didn’t have much to say to her husband afterward, when Shelton asked her:

So it’s still gonna be ‘Gwen Shelton’ even though I used my Block on you? See? She didn’t answer.

At Gwen Stefani’s silence over the question about her last name , John Legend joked that at The Voice , “we bring them together, then we tear them apart.”

The Sheltons Are Still The Absolute Cutest

Blake Shelton may be known to troll Gwen Stefani now and again, and she may come in with declarations of, “It doesn’t matter if we’re married or not, we’re in a competition,” but these two just can’t stop being adorable. During one break between artists, Camila Cabello asked Stefani which coach she would pick if she were a contestant, to which she scoffed and immediately pointed at her husband, saying:

Hello? I want to get that man. I’m obsessed with him. I can’t help it.

She also continued to refer to herself and the cowboy as “Mom and Dad” to potential team members, and the always-charming Blake Shelton , for his part, didn’t seem to mind that Gwen Stefani kept beating him, as he admitted that it was “awkward” for him to fight with her over artists.

With the Blind Auditions nearing their end, he won’t have to suffer much longer. Tune in to NBC at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 4 to see the coaches continue to fill out their teams! Also check out our 2022 TV Schedule to see what other shows are premiering soon.

Cinemablend

