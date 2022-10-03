ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

KPCW

Longtime PC-SLC bus users call route change a disaster

The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) recently announced a variety of route changes due to a shortage of bus drivers. The 902 PC-SLC bus currently runs from Kimball Junction through the University of Utah all the way to downtown Salt Lake City. Starting December 11, the bus will only make one...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Buses to start rolling between Heber City and Park City in November

High Valley Transit District will be expanding to Wasatch County this winter with bus and microtransit service to begin as soon as November 13th. High Valley Transit Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez says the plan is to have a fixed bus route between Heber City and Park City and add in microtransit zones to make sure those in Wasatch County can get a ride to jump on the bus at one of a handful of stops along Heber City’s Main St.
PARK CITY, UT
Axios

Changes planned at three Salt Lake City 'eyesores'

A few locations you cited as eyesores may not be that way for long, as cranes continue to fill our skyline. Here are three where changes might be coming. Details: If you've ever walked into the heart of downtown on 200 South, you might have felt a massive blank wall glaring at you near 200 East.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Mayflower base complex would be largest building in Wasatch County

With its 1 million-square-foot base complex newly approved, the Mayflower Mountain Resort is one step closer to becoming the country’s newest ski resort. Just off U.S. Highway 40 across from the Jordanelle Reservoir, the newly approved Mayflower Mountain Resort skier services complex will be one of the busiest and most visible areas of the new resort. That’s partly because the site is just a few hundred feet from the roadway — but even more because it’ll be the new largest building in Wasatch County, according to Wasatch County Planning Director Doug Smith.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
wvcjournal.com

Clinging to the rural life in West Valley City

Step onto their three acres in the 3800 block of 6400 West and you step into what life was like before West Valley City was a city. Billie Burke, his son Bob, and their families have lived on that plot of land in the Hunter area for more than 70 years.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

Police Search Plane After Note Found On SLC Airport Flight

(Salt Lake City, UT) -- Police say they found no threats on board a Southwest Airlines flight after it arrived at Salt Lake City International Airport last night. Law enforcement searched the plane after a note with a threat was found by a passenger on the flight from San Jose. Passengers were held on board while officers and canine units cleared the plane. The airline now says the note was a non-credible threat and that standard procedure was followed, including keeping the plane away from the terminal while it was searched.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Two dead in two separate State Street crashes

UTAH (ABC4) – Two Utahns died in two separate State Street crashes on the morning of Tuesday, October 4.  Sgt. Shad LeFevre with the Provo Police Department told ABC4 that a motorcyclist died in a collision with a van at about 8:17 a.m. near 900 South and State Street. The motorcyclist was driving southbound on […]
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
ABC4

Former superintendent makes case against Orem/Alpine school district split

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Former Assistant Superintendent for the Alpine School District Gary Seastrant says he worries the city of Orem doesn’t understand just how much work and money it will take to make a new school district.  During a presentation with Orem PTA members, Seastrand focused on resources, saying the size of the […]
OREM, UT
lehifreepress.com

Alpine School District announces proposed bond projects; fractured Orem City Council votes to oppose bond

Lehi voters and the rest of northern Utah County will vote on the Alpine School District’s (ASD) proposed $595 million bond in just a few short weeks. With education on the forefront of the political scene, particularly regarding sensitive materials policy, Orem City’s potential break off from ASD and the proposed bond, Lehi voters will finally weigh in on the November ballot through Proposition 1.
OREM, UT

