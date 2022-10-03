Read full article on original website
Longtime PC-SLC bus users call route change a disaster
The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) recently announced a variety of route changes due to a shortage of bus drivers. The 902 PC-SLC bus currently runs from Kimball Junction through the University of Utah all the way to downtown Salt Lake City. Starting December 11, the bus will only make one...
Buses to start rolling between Heber City and Park City in November
High Valley Transit District will be expanding to Wasatch County this winter with bus and microtransit service to begin as soon as November 13th. High Valley Transit Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez says the plan is to have a fixed bus route between Heber City and Park City and add in microtransit zones to make sure those in Wasatch County can get a ride to jump on the bus at one of a handful of stops along Heber City’s Main St.
Changes planned at three Salt Lake City 'eyesores'
A few locations you cited as eyesores may not be that way for long, as cranes continue to fill our skyline. Here are three where changes might be coming. Details: If you've ever walked into the heart of downtown on 200 South, you might have felt a massive blank wall glaring at you near 200 East.
Cottonwood Heights group says chip seal is dangerous, ineffective
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Some cyclists and drivers said a form of road surface treatment makes their roads bumpy and dangerous. The city uses chip seals on some of its roads. Resident Bryan Murdock started a petition calling for leaders to stop using the method. “It’s like a gravel...
Note with non-credible threat found on plane while flying to Salt Lake City
On a Southwest flight from San Jose to Salt Lake City Wednesday night, a threatening note that has been deemed as "non-credible" was found on the plane.
Mayflower base complex would be largest building in Wasatch County
With its 1 million-square-foot base complex newly approved, the Mayflower Mountain Resort is one step closer to becoming the country’s newest ski resort. Just off U.S. Highway 40 across from the Jordanelle Reservoir, the newly approved Mayflower Mountain Resort skier services complex will be one of the busiest and most visible areas of the new resort. That’s partly because the site is just a few hundred feet from the roadway — but even more because it’ll be the new largest building in Wasatch County, according to Wasatch County Planning Director Doug Smith.
Crash on narrow I-80 forced lane closure; residual delays after morning bottleneck
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A crash on eastbound I-80 Wednesday morning left morning commuters moving at a snail's pace in Salt Lake City. The incident happened shortly before 7 a.m., forcing the closure of the left lane on the narrow highway on which thousands of vehicles travel each day.
Passenger finds threatening note deemed non-credible while flying to Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A note with a now determined "non-credible" threat was found by a passenger while flying from San Jose to Salt Lake City. Passengers from Southwest Flight 1983 were greeted by a large police presence when they landed in Salt Lake City around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Nonprofit group says amateur car enthusiasts need designated track to curb street racing
NORTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A non-profit organization believes that amateur car enthusiasts need a designated track to help curve dangerous street racing around Utah. “Through high school we always had Rocky Mountain Raceway. We’d go down to the midnight drags," said a North Ogden resident. Russell Taylor...
As winter approaches, Richardson Flat seen as short-term parking answer
What are Park City streets - and resort parking lots - going to look like this winter? If there’s consensus on anything, it’s that the coming season holds more than a few unknowns. With Park City Mountain charging for parking for the first time, city and council officials...
Clinging to the rural life in West Valley City
Step onto their three acres in the 3800 block of 6400 West and you step into what life was like before West Valley City was a city. Billie Burke, his son Bob, and their families have lived on that plot of land in the Hunter area for more than 70 years.
Police Search Plane After Note Found On SLC Airport Flight
(Salt Lake City, UT) -- Police say they found no threats on board a Southwest Airlines flight after it arrived at Salt Lake City International Airport last night. Law enforcement searched the plane after a note with a threat was found by a passenger on the flight from San Jose. Passengers were held on board while officers and canine units cleared the plane. The airline now says the note was a non-credible threat and that standard procedure was followed, including keeping the plane away from the terminal while it was searched.
Ogden respond to concerns over loud vehicles, street racing on residential street
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Ogden City officials say taxpayer dollars are a major reason why addressing street racing concerns near a residential area does not have a catch-all solution. Since the summer, the Ogden Police Department upped its patrol near the 1500 block of Monroe Boulevard. It’s an area...
SLCo Council votes in favor of resolution that gondola alternative be eliminated
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The Salt Lake County Council voted in favor of a resolution recommending that the gondola alternative for Little Cottonwood Canyon be eliminated. Much of the discussion and public comment took place during the council work session ahead of the formal county council meeting. It was...
SCAM: Washington Terrace man going door-to-door ‘checking water quality’
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Weber County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is warning the public about a man who has reportedly been going door-to-door in Washington Terrace claiming he is with a construction company, checking water quality and needs access to the home. WCSO put out a scam alert Wednesday morning, stating that they received […]
$200,000 separation agreement with former SL superintendent sheds no light on departure
SALT LAKE CITY — With public focus trained on the appointment of an interim superintendent Tuesday night, the Salt Lake City Board of Education also approved a separation agreement with former Superintendent Timothy Gadson III — the state's first Black superintendent, who held the post only briefly — totaling more than $200,000.
September was the hottest month in Salt Lake City and it wasn’t close
SALT LAKE CITY — The month of September didn’t just break the record for the hottest month ever in Salt Lake City, it shredded it. That’s according to KSL meteorologist Kristen Van Dyke. “We had seven days in a row of 100s,” Van Dyke said. “We’ll never...
Two dead in two separate State Street crashes
UTAH (ABC4) – Two Utahns died in two separate State Street crashes on the morning of Tuesday, October 4. Sgt. Shad LeFevre with the Provo Police Department told ABC4 that a motorcyclist died in a collision with a van at about 8:17 a.m. near 900 South and State Street. The motorcyclist was driving southbound on […]
Former superintendent makes case against Orem/Alpine school district split
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Former Assistant Superintendent for the Alpine School District Gary Seastrant says he worries the city of Orem doesn’t understand just how much work and money it will take to make a new school district. During a presentation with Orem PTA members, Seastrand focused on resources, saying the size of the […]
Alpine School District announces proposed bond projects; fractured Orem City Council votes to oppose bond
Lehi voters and the rest of northern Utah County will vote on the Alpine School District’s (ASD) proposed $595 million bond in just a few short weeks. With education on the forefront of the political scene, particularly regarding sensitive materials policy, Orem City’s potential break off from ASD and the proposed bond, Lehi voters will finally weigh in on the November ballot through Proposition 1.
