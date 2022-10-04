Read full article on original website
Ramps closed on U.S. 89 in Davis County
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is reconstructing and widening the U.S. 89 in Davis County. UDOT says northbound on and off ramps at Oak Hills will be closed on October 10 and 11 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Motorists will also not be able to access the southbound ramp […]
Two dead in two separate State Street crashes
UTAH (ABC4) – Two Utahns died in two separate State Street crashes on the morning of Tuesday, October 4. Sgt. Shad LeFevre with the Provo Police Department told ABC4 that a motorcyclist died in a collision with a van at about 8:17 a.m. near 900 South and State Street. The motorcyclist was driving southbound on […]
Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
Trial run of license plate-reading cameras in Tooele met with mixed reactions
TOOELE, Utah — Sophisticated license plate-reading surveillance cameras have been making their debut in the city on a trial basis, but already they’ve proven polarizing to residents as police have worked to clarify exactly how and under what circumstances they will be used. According to Lt. Jeremy Hansen...
'We're in the bad things;' Rose Park residents don't feel safe after shootings
A second suspect remains at large following the shooting of a 14-year-old girl in the Rose Park neighborhood Thursday night.
One hospitalized after fight escalates to shooting near Meadows Park
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person was hospitalized after a fight escalated to shots fired near Meadows Park. Officials said they heard gunfire near Meadows Community Park while responding to an unrelated call around 6 p.m. on Thursday. Officers were dispatched to 500 North New Star Drive, where...
'Very troubling' video of fights, vandalism seen outside homeless resource center
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Fighting and vandalism were captured on "very troubling" video outside a homeless resource center in Salt Lake City. Bob Danielson said he’s had a bottle thrown at him, been chased by a man with a knife, and had his building including the windows pelted by rocks—all at the place where he makes a living.
Family displaced after fire at home in South Ogden
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A family has been displaced after a fire at a home in South Ogden. Officials said family members made it safely out of the home, but their dog was unfortunately lost in the fire. Local agencies responded to the home Saturday morning and said...
Murray police officer called ‘hero’ for getting people out of burning building
Murray police officer Kevin Marquardson was at the apartment fire before firefighters, and ran into the smoke-filled building to get pets and people out.
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Gary W. Green, 71, of Elko was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at 2944 Mountain City Highway for violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence. James M. Huskey, 55, of Boise was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at Clover Avenue and Castle Street in Wells for possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to obey sex offender laws or regulations. Bail: $25,000.
Crash on narrow I-80 forced lane closure; residual delays after morning bottleneck
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A crash on eastbound I-80 Wednesday morning left morning commuters moving at a snail's pace in Salt Lake City. The incident happened shortly before 7 a.m., forcing the closure of the left lane on the narrow highway on which thousands of vehicles travel each day.
Boy suffers broken bones, collapsed lung in Bountiful auto-pedestrian crash
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — A Davis County boy is recovering at Primary Children's Hospital after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike Wednesday. The auto-pedestrian crash happened at an intersection two blocks west of South Davis Junior High School. Bountiful City Police Chief Dave Edwards said...
Suspect wanted by FBI, multiple Utah agencies after armed bank robberies
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect is wanted by the FBI and multiple Utah police agencies after armed bank robberies around the Wasatch Front. Officials have asked for the public's help identifying the suspect, who they described as being 5'11" to 6' with a thin build. They said he is considered armed and dangerous.
Severe crash in Millcreek leaves one in critical condition
MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A collision between an SUV and a motorcycle in Millcreek left one in critical condition on Wednesday morning. The Unified Police Department said the severe crash happened at 7:35 a.m. on Wednesday near 4500 South and 1100 East. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Police estimate the road […]
Utah man charged with killing 2 random people in 2 days declared competent
OGDEN — A Utah County man charged with killing two people at random in two different counties was declared competent to stand trial on Thursday in his Ogden case. Christian Francis Taele, 28, of Lake Shore, was charged July 12 in 2nd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, in the death of Tyler Belinti, 23, from Arizona.
Family says Cisneros planned on leaving the night she was killed
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The last time Tyrese Cisneros spoke to her sister Lyberdee, she was crying. Tyrese said Lyberdee’s boyfriend Jayden Fernelius was abusing her. “I knew it was hard for her to leave him and I just always told myself when she’s ready, she’ll tell me and I’ll be there,” said Tyrese. […]
Longtime PC-SLC bus users call route change a disaster
The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) recently announced a variety of route changes due to a shortage of bus drivers. The 902 PC-SLC bus currently runs from Kimball Junction through the University of Utah all the way to downtown Salt Lake City. Starting December 11, the bus will only make one...
Mother pulls gun on juvenile daughter’s boyfriend to stop brutal attack
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old man has been booked into jail and charged with aggravated child abuse after he allegedly punched, stomped on, and cut off the air supply to his 16-year-old girlfriend. The abuse only stopped after the victim’s mother heard cries from...
Driver who hit 5-year-old Weber County boy brings surprise gift to hospital
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Weber County boy who was hit by a pickup truck got a surprise visit – and a special present – from the driver of that vehicle in his hospital room. Bentley Roberts was hit Wednesday around 6:00 p.m. in the area...
Odd smell coming from North Salt Lake goes unidentified
SALT LAKE CITY — Officials are trying to get to the bottom of an odd smell in North Salt Lake. North Salt Lake City manager Ken Leetham said that the city had received calls reporting a fishy smell. And it seems that some of the worst of it is in the Foxboro community, though Leetham said the smell is wafting as far north as Farmington.
