Alterna Space Center

This page of IGN’s Splatoon 3 story mode walkthrough focuses on the final area of the game, the Alterna Space Center. You do not need to complete all the kettles to reach this area; this area can be accessed after completing the Site 2 Boss Battle - The Future Strikes Back, the Site 4 Boss Battle - The Pursuit of the Precious, and the Site 6 Boss Battle - The Obscurest Chiaroscurist. Once all the pieces of treasure are on the launch pad next to the Squid Sisters Camp, you can interact with them to reach the Alterna Space Center. We’ve got full guides leading you through the Alterna Space center and the final boss battle as well.
Horizon Forbidden West's Soundtrack Is Getting a Physical Release

If you enjoyed the Horizon Forbidden West soundtrack, then you're in for a treat. Forbidden West's OST is getting a collectable vinyl release early next year, with preorders already live at Amazon. The deluxe comprehensive collection of over 130 tracks will be available from March 24, 2023, and will cost...
Dead by Daylight - Haunted by Daylight Reveal Trailer

Dead by Daylight's Haunted by Daylight events are coming this month beginning on October 11 and ending on November 3, featuring a cosmetics collection, the newest Tome, and an in-game Halloween event. Check out the trailer to see what to expect, including the latest Tome called Malevolence which will be available on October 12, featuring memories for the Killer Ghost Face, and Survivor Mikaela Reid, the Haunted by Daylight in-game event which launches on October 13, and more.
Need for Speed Unbound - Official Reveal Trailer

Need for Speed Unbound marks Criterion's return to the series with a brand-new entry exclusively for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Here's the first reveal trailer showcasing its unique art style that brings the series back to its street racing roots.
Epic Games Store Free Titles of the Week

The Epic Games Store has revealed its free titles of this week, as the store will give away Rising Hell and Slain: Back from Hell. The two games are available for free on the Epic Games Store until October 13, 8:30 PM IST. Rising Hell. Rising Hell is a vertical...
Fall Guys x Star Trek - Cinematic Trailer

Check out the Fall Guys x Star Trek cinematic trailer. The latest Fall Guys collaboration introduces new costumes, including Uhura in her iconic red suit and Worf in a Klingon outfit. It also features more Star Trek-themed items such as the U.S.S. Enterprise backpack and a Beam Me Up Celebration. All of the new Star Trek items can be found in the Fall Guys Store.
Mario Movie: McDonald's Seemingly Leaks How Princess Peach Looks

McDonald's just leaked The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s Princess Peach. A new McDonald’s advertisement has given us our first look at Princess Peach from the upcoming video game adaptation, The Super Mario Bros. Movie. “They got Peach looking like a Disney Princess,” said Twitter user Elliot Duby who...
Genshin Impact Fans: Show Off Your Art and Win

In celebration of Genshin Impact Genesis Crystals and the Blessing of the Welkin Moon now being available for purchase on Codashop in the U.S., Coda Payments (“Coda”) and IGN are announcing the first-ever Codashop Fan Art Fest that will award talented artists a range of prizes, including one US$5,000 cash prize.
Mortal Kombat - 30th Anniversary Video

Celebrate 30 years of Mortal Kombat with this latest video taking a look back at the franchise's cultural prominence across three decades of entertainment, from video games to movies, to animation. Check it out!. As part of the anniversary, Klassic Movie Raiden is coming to Mortal Kombat Mobile beginning October...
Werewolf by Night: Why Monsters Are the Future of the MCU

The Marvel Universe may be packed full of colorful heroes and villains, but it's also a place where monsters dwell. Disney Plus’ Werewolf by Night special has begun peeling back the curtain on the monsters of the MCU, and we’re about to meet even more terrifying creatures in upcoming movies like Blade.
Every CD Projekt Red Game In Development

CD Projekt Red has come a long way since it shipped the original Witcher game in 2007. 15 years later the studio has grown to span two continents and produce not just multiple franchises, but multiple games within those franchises at once. While we knew it was planning to develop...
Slime Lantern

This page features information about the Slime Lantern (and the upgraded Slime Lantern+ variant) in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Slime Lantern.
The Wheel of Time Season 2 Sneak-Peak is Out

Prime Video released a Season 2 sneak-peek reel at The Wheel of Time and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power panel at the New York Comic Con. Exclusive first looks of Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon and Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand was given at the panel along with a special welcome video from the show's star Rosamund Pike.
How to Play Cardfight!! Vanguard

Why there’s never been a better time to play Cardfight!! Vanguard Trading Card Game. October 7th marks the release of three all-new Trial Decks for CARDFIGHT!! VANGUARD will+Dress worldwide. So in celebration of the drop, here are a few reasons you should begin your Cardfight!! Vanguard journey. If you’ve...
