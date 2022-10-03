Read full article on original website
IGN
Gotham Knights - Gameplay Launch Trailer
Watch the action-packed Gotham Knights gameplay launch trailer. Get a look at some new gameplay and in-game cutscenes from the upcoming open-world action RPG featuring Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood. The trailer also gives us a glimpse of some infamous DC villains that players will encounter in the game, including Harley Quinn, Mr. Freeze, Clayface, and the mysterious Court of Owls.
IGN
God of War: Ragnarok Wiki Guide
Kratos is the main protagonist in God of War, and its sequel, God of War Ragnarok. On this page, you will find Kratos' backstory in this game, what happened to him leading up to the events of God of War Ragnarok, and his role in this game. Voice Actor -...
IGN
All Characters
On this page of the Overwatch 2 Wiki, you will find a list of all the Overwatch 2 Characters and their abilities. Formerly the second in command of Overwatch, Ana Amari is a Support hero who excels in dishing out long-range healing and damage. While her kit requires considerable accuracy, her ability to not only briefly incapacitate enemies but prevent them from being healed with Biotic Grenade can make all the difference in a fight.
IGN
Pebblet Spear
This page features information about the Pebblet Spear in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Pebblet Spear.
IGN
Dead Space Remake Trailer Compared Against the Original From 2008; Deluxe Edition and Gameplay Improvements Highlighted and More
Now we know for sure that Dead Space Remake is on its way and players are patiently waiting for the January 27, 2023, release date, hoping and praying that it does not get delayed. They also released an all new gameplay video recently filled with a desolate environment and nightmarish situations. Check out the all new Dead Space Remake gameplay video below:
IGN
ONI: Thunder God's Tale Gallery
In a world filled with the oddball gods and monsters of Japanese mythology, one of the creature's free-spirited daughters, Onari, is determined to follow in the footsteps of the mighty heroes of lore, but her unique powers are yet to be revealed. Does she have what it takes to protect her peaceful village from the encroaching presence of the mysterious “Oni” who threaten the gods?
IGN
Fall Guys x Star Trek - Cinematic Trailer
Check out the Fall Guys x Star Trek cinematic trailer. The latest Fall Guys collaboration introduces new costumes, including Uhura in her iconic red suit and Worf in a Klingon outfit. It also features more Star Trek-themed items such as the U.S.S. Enterprise backpack and a Beam Me Up Celebration. All of the new Star Trek items can be found in the Fall Guys Store.
IGN
Indoorlands Trailer: Design Your Rides and More in This Theme Park Management Game
Indoorlands leaves Early Access and will be available on Steam on October 14, 2022. Watch the trailer to see building elements and various features of this theme park management game. During Early Access, the game received updates featuring parks, visual improvements, a sandbox mode, steam workshop integration, a ride editor,...
IGN
The Midnight Club: Season 1 Video Review
The Midnight Club is now streaming on Netflix. Review by Amelia Emberwing. Mike Flanagan is a master of death and grief, and that’s on full display throughout The Midnight Club. Unfortunately, the more threads the club members pull, the weaker the story gets, culminating in an unsatisfying finale that feels as if it expects it will have more time to make its point despite the ten hours of series already feeling overlong.
IGN
Getting Started in Grounded
Getting started in Grounded is a bit disorienting, as you suddenly find yourself shrunk down to the size of an aphid and set adrift in your backyard, which suddenly wants to send you back to nature - permanently. This Grounded guide covers the first steps in your new journey, including how to get water and food, and is updated to reflect the full Grounded release.
IGN
Xbox Series S Down to $250 and Includes a Free Xbox Controller
Target has got its new Days of Deals sale on, channelling similar Amazon Prime Early Access energy, with '3-days of early Black Friday deals'. It's not a bad sale at all, and one of the headline deals has even caught our attention. Right now you can buy an Xbox Series S for $249.99, that's $50 off the MSRP and an incredibly good deal considering this console will be able to play the likes of Scorn, Starfield, Redfall, Forza Motorsport, Hellblade 2, and more.
IGN
Sour Arrow
This page features information about the Sour Arrow in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's used during combat. Scroll down further to learn more about the Sour Arrow.
IGN
Horizon Forbidden West's Soundtrack Is Getting a Physical Release
If you enjoyed the Horizon Forbidden West soundtrack, then you're in for a treat. Forbidden West's OST is getting a collectable vinyl release early next year, with preorders already live at Amazon. The deluxe comprehensive collection of over 130 tracks will be available from March 24, 2023, and will cost...
IGN
Mario Movie: McDonald's Seemingly Leaks How Princess Peach Looks
McDonald's just leaked The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s Princess Peach. A new McDonald’s advertisement has given us our first look at Princess Peach from the upcoming video game adaptation, The Super Mario Bros. Movie. “They got Peach looking like a Disney Princess,” said Twitter user Elliot Duby who...
IGN
Juu Tunnel
After doing that Musa will tell you to train at the local dojo which will lead us to the next challenging section: Dojo Battle: Musa! If you want to you can also catch 2 new Temtem in the Juu Tunnel, Zizare and Grumvel. Both are Earth-type Temtem.
IGN
Genshin Impact Fans: Show Off Your Art and Win
In celebration of Genshin Impact Genesis Crystals and the Blessing of the Welkin Moon now being available for purchase on Codashop in the U.S., Coda Payments (“Coda”) and IGN are announcing the first-ever Codashop Fan Art Fest that will award talented artists a range of prizes, including one US$5,000 cash prize.
IGN
Spicy Arrow
This page features information about the Spicy Arrow in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's used during combat. Scroll down further to learn more about the Spicy Arrow.
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - Launch Gameplay Trailer
Watch the latest action-packed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 trailer. Meet your team and get a feel for the game's story ahead of its release later this month. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II releases on October 28, 2022. Players who digitally pre-order the game will be able to play its campaign up to a week early, beginning October 20.
IGN
No Man's Sky: Nintendo Switch Edition - Official Launch Trailer
Check out the launch trailer for No Man's Sky on Nintendo Switch. Get a look at some Switch gameplay, and see the game running on both the Nintendo Switch OLED model and the Nintendo Switch Lite. No Man's Sky launches on Nintendo Switch with the game's latest 4.0 update, Waypoint,...
IGN
Black Ox Hammer
This page features information about the Black Ox Hammer in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Black Ox Hammer.
