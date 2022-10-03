LFST, UBER & SVA Class Actions: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Leading Class Action Firm, Reminds Investors to Contact the Firm and Actively Participate

Read full article on original website
Federal Prohibition Of Marijuana Makes Trading Cannabis Stocks Challenging
One of the biggest obstacles facing the cannabis industry is lack of access to banking and other financial institutions — a challenge that doesn’t appear to be disappearing any time soon. The U.S. Senate for the sixth time tossed out the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act,...
Why Is Aurora Trading Higher Today? No, It's Not Just Because Biden's Historic Marijuana Reform Announcement
Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB ACB repurchased an aggregate of approximately CA$31.3 million (US$23.0 million) principal amount of its convertible senior notes at a total cost, including accrued interest, of CA$29.8 million in cash. The purpose of the transaction, which represents a repurchase of a portion of the notes at a...
Greenlane & Other Marijuana Operators Just Made Some Key Executive Changes You Need To Know About
Greenlane Holdings' Nick Kovacevich To Step Down As CEO. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN said on Friday that Craig Snyder, the company's current president, will take the helm as CEO effective January 1, 2023. Nick Kovacevich, Greenlane's current CEO, will move full-time into a chief corporate development role and continue to...
AMMO, Inc. Is Scoring Record-Setting Growth; Guidance Puts A $300 Million 2023 In The Crosshairs ($POWW)
Markets are far from perfect. In fact, equities prices more often miss the mark compared to when they get it right. That's why the word "correction" is so often used. But imperfect markets aren't all bad news; they invariably create investment opportunities. And those investors taking advantage of one apparent to AMMO, Inc. POWW $POWW))) could potentially realize substantial near and long-term returns from a company checking the right boxes at the right time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Breathalyzer For Weed? It's Tied To A Car's Ignition To Prevent Stoned Driving, Is This For Real?
With more and more states legalizing either medical or recreational cannabis use, quick and accurate tests that can reveal if someone is driving under the influence are becoming essential. Fortunately, scientists have been working on THC breathalyzers for quite some time and it looks like they're finally getting there. According...
CORESIGHT RESEARCH ANNOUNCES RETAILER LINEUP FOR ITS THIRD ANNUAL 10.10 LIVESTREAM SHOPPING FESTIVAL, FEATURING SPECIAL OFFERS AND DEALS FOR HOLIDAY SEASON
--News Direct-- Coresight Research will host its third annual 10.10 Shopping Festival, the second to be fully livestreamed, on October 10, 2022 in partnership with livestream shopping platform MARKET.live by Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB), video shopping SaaS provider Bambuser and influencer commerce company Nillio. The full schedule and links...
TILT Debuts Social Impact Driven Brand Black Buddha Cannabis In Massachusetts, This State Is Next
TILT Holdings Inc. TILT TLLTF announced on Thursday the Massachusetts launch of Black Buddha Cannabis, a Black and woman-owned and led environmentally conscious, social impact-driven cannabis wellness brand. What Happened?. The products of the initial experience-based product line, Blyss, are primarily built around a Sativa-leaning, hybrid flower with an array...
EXCLUSIVE: Here's What Cannabis Consumers Are Looking For When Using The Plant For Mental, Physical Wellness Reasons
Dig Insights, a tech-enabled insight and strategy consultancy that offers cannabis companies “smarter insights across the innovation lifecycle,” and Upsiide, its proprietary innovation insights platform focused on helping researchers and marketers test ideas in a new, clever way, conducted a consumer survey focused on “wellness cannabis consumers” during the latest Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago last September.
