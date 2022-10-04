Read full article on original website
secretseattle.co
Visiting The “Practical Magic” Town Near Seattle Is The Perfect Fall Trip
Here’s everything you need to know about visiting the Practical Magic town this October. Do you love the classic 1998 movie Practical Magic? If you live in Seattle or plan to visit, you should know that the charming coastal town in the movie is actually just a hop, skip, and a jump away! The town of Coupeville on nearby Whidbey Island served as the fictional Massachusetts town featured in Practical Magic.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds’ Main Street Commons on track to open mid-2023
The construction work at 6th and Main has been hard to miss. The place has been a beehive of activity with workers busy doing everything from electrical to framing to finish carpentry. But two big questions are on everyone’s mind: When will it open and what will be there?
What autumn? Summer keeps rolling into October in the Pacific Northwest
It's been several days of sunshine and well-above-average temperatures to end September in the Northwest, and October is, if anything, beginning even warmer.
KING-5
Made in Washington: The popular pancake mix that comes from the Pacific Northwest
KENT, Wash. — A blue cardboard box of Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake mix means 'pancakes for breakfast' for millions of people. And they fly off the factory floor right here in the Pacific Northwest, in Kent. And company headquarters is located right next door in Tukwila. "Krusteaz Company was started...
KING-5
Celebrating the booming popularity of birria
Perhaps the hottest taco trend right now is quesabirria tacos!. Maria Maravilla from Birrieria La Santa Tacos & More in SeaTac joined the show to demonstrate how they make theirs and share a recipe for hibiscus tea!. Jamaica Agua Fresca. Cook Time: 10-15 minutes | Servings: 1 Gallon. INGREDIENTS:. 2...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Renton, WA
The southeastern Washington city of Renton is a lot more than just the training home for the Seattle Seahawks. This ever-growing holdover from yesteryear has some of the best dining establishments in the state. The historic downtown area reflects the city’s culinary diversity by way of its many shops and...
Eater
Pike Place Market Hosts a Fall Festival This Month
Pike Place Market’s Harvest Festival is bringing music, drinks, and a giant pumpkin carving demonstration to the market on October 29. At the market’s fall festival, the area in front of the “Public Market” sign will be turned into a stage where musicians will play on top of a vintage green farm truck, while various artist demos and shopping offers occur around the market.
Eater
A New Climate-Focused Seattle Fried Chicken Chain Plans Massive Growth
Ethan Stowell, one of Seattle’s most successful restauranteurs, is about to launch what’s probably his biggest project to date: a casual climate-focused fried chicken sandwich chain called Mt. Joy. Stowell, who owns about 20 restaurants in the Seattle area — from Queen Anne’s upscale Italian restaurant How To...
seattlemag.com
Sizzling Seattle Suburbia
This article originally appeared in the July/August 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. A Seattle suburb perhaps best-known for its wine, tourism and recreation has notched another big achievement as the most popular housing market in the United States. An analysis of more than 1,000 cities by Seattle-based online residential marketplace...
airwaysmag.com
Air Tahiti Nui Debuts Papeete-Seattle Pacific Route
DALLAS – Air Tahiti Nui (TN) has inaugurated its service between Papeete’s Fa’a’ā International Airport (PPT) and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). This new route will operate twice weekly, with flights departing from Seattle on Wednesday and Sunday and from Papeete on Tuesday and Saturday. With...
thecentersquare.com
Seattle has fastest cooling housing market in U.S., according to Redfin
(The Center Square) – Blame high mortgage rates for why Seattle has the fastest cooling housing market among all U.S. cities, according to a new report from the realty Redfin. Home prices in Seattle were selling for 2% less in August than in July and about 34% fewer homes...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Filming to Occur in Downtown Snoqualmie the Week of October 3
Valley residents may notice filming activity in a few downtown Snoqualmie locations this week. A film production crew will be in the vicinity of Falls Ave and Railroad Ave intermittently during the hours of 9 am to 9 pm the week of October 3, 2022. Traffic and parking impacts are...
KUOW
Why are you so worked up about Buoy?: Today So Far
The Seattle Kraken has a new mascot, a sea troll named Buoy. Not everyone is happy about it. But so what. Not everything is for you and that is OK. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 3, 2022. Let's get something out of the...
This Restaurant Serves The Tastiest Chicken Wings In Washington
LoveFood found the most delicious chicken wings in every state.
q13fox.com
Highland Ice Arena closing after 60 years of business
SHORELINE, Wash. - After almost 60 years, the Highland Ice Arena in Shoreline will be closing its doors. The popular ice rink on Aurora Avenue North has been family-owned and operated since 1962. FOX 13 News Spoke with Terry Green, whose parents moved to the Seattle-area from Canada and opened...
ncwlife.com
Reporter denied entry to controversial Seattle homeless shelter
(The Center Square) – When one journalist attempted to join a media tour of a homeless shelter in South Downtown Seattle, he was barred from entry, which has raised concerns of government restriction of the press. Jonathan Choe, a journalist and senior fellow at the Discovery Institute's Center on...
Half of the 10 Fastest Cooling Housing Markets Are on the West Coast – Where Are the Other Half?
Inflation, rising rates and market volatility have been cooling the housing market lately. Half of the 10 fastest cooling markets are on the West Coast, with Seattle leading the pack, followed by San...
q13fox.com
Camano Island residents face months-long permit process to prepare for storm season
CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. - Nearly a year after devastating floods hit Western Washington, some residents on Camano Island are running into roadblocks to rebuild from the damage left behind. Waves whipping from last November's storms tore down the bulkhead protecting Donna Marshall's home in Utsalady and Marshall says there's not...
myedmondsnews.com
City of Edmonds offers tips for co-existing with coyotes
You may have seen more coyotes out and about in recent weeks. As young coyotes leave their birth families in fall to find territories of their own, the number of coyote sightings in our community goes up — and the City of Edmonds offers some tips for co-existing with them.
fsrmagazine.com
Metropolitan Grill Hires Seasoned Professionals to Lead Wine Program
The Seattle landmark restaurant Metropolitan Grill announced the recent hire of two seasoned wine professionals to lead and support its Grand Award-winning wine program. Metropolitan Grill Wine Director Chris Lara has been selected to lead the restaurant’s nationally renowned wine program. Lara brings nearly thirty-five years of experience in the hospitality industry to his new role, including previous stints as a wine director/sommelier at several iconic Seattle-based establishments. Lara is an Advanced Sommelier with the Court of Master Sommeliers.
