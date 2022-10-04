Read full article on original website
Related
Thailand's day care massacre unites families and a country in grief
Smears of dried blood still stained the wooden floor of a classroom in northeastern Thailand on Friday, a day after one of the country's worst massacres unfolded in perhaps one of the most unlikely places.
KEYT
Germany wants climate losses issue on agenda at UN talks
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister says her country wants the question of loss and damage due to global warming to be discussed at this year’s United Nations climate talks. Vulnerable countries have long demanded that big polluters be held accountable for the effects that their greenhouse gas emissions are having around the world. But rich nations that account for most planet-warming emissions have largely opposed efforts to formally debate the “loss and damage” issue for fear they might have to pay climate reparations. Last year’s U.N. climate talks in Glasgow failed to reach an agreement on establishing a fund for loss and damage. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock spoke Friday after meeting with her counterpart from Pakistan, which saw devastating floods this year.
KEYT
6 European nations agree to step up anti-drug cooperation
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Six European countries have pledged to beef up cross-border cooperation and work more closely with Latin America in the fight against organized crime. They warn that crime gangs are undermining society as they battle for control of the lucrative drug market. The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, Italy and Spain made the commitment at a meeting Friday in Amsterdam. The Dutch capital has seen organized hits and other drug-related violence in recent years. Among the officials attending the meeting was Belgium’s justice minister. He was put under protection last month after four people suspected of taking part in a plot by alleged drug criminals to kidnap him were arrested in the Netherlands.
Wales win thriller over Scotland at Women's Rugby World Cup
Italy defeated the United States 22-10 to open play on the second day of the Women's Rugby World Cup at Whangarei, New Zealand
RELATED PEOPLE
KEYT
Japanese avant-garde pioneer composer Ichiyanagi dies at 89
TOKYO (AP) — Avant-garde pianist and composer Toshi Ichiyanagi, who studied with John Cage and went on to lead Japan’s advances in experimental modern music, has died. He was 89. Ichiyanagi, who was married to Yoko Ono before she married John Lennon, died Friday, according to the Kanagawa...
KEYT
Superyacht linked to Russian billionaire mysteriously shows up in Hong Kong
A megayacht linked to a sanctioned Russian oligarch has dropped anchor in Hong Kong, amid efforts by the West to seize the luxury assets of Russian elites in allied ports as the war in Ukraine drags on. The Nord, a nearly 142-meter (466-foot) yacht that is said to be one...
KEYT
Tropical Storm Julia takes aim at Nicaragua
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Julia has formed in the Caribbean Sea, triggering hurricane watches and warnings for Nicaragua and Colombian islands. Julia had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kmh) on Friday and was moving west at 18 mph (30 kmh). The storm was about 505 miles (815 kilometers) east of Colombia’s Providencia Island. Nicaragua’s government issued a hurricane watch from Bluefields to the Nicaragua-Honduras border. The storm is forecast to brush by Colombia’s San Andres and Providencia islands on its way to landfall in Nicaragua early Sunday. Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro said via Twitter Friday that the government was preparing shelters on the islands.
KEYT
Malaysia plans smaller 2023 budget, goodies ahead of polls
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia plans record development spending in 2023 despite a proposed smaller national budget. The budget unveiled Friday is laden with the usual cash handouts, tax cuts and other goodies ahead of impending general elections. Finance Minister Zafrul Aziz proposed a budget of $80 billion, down from estimated spending of $85 billion in the current year. He said the budget aims to balance economic needs with fiscal consolidation as growth is expected to moderate next year. An opposition lawmaker and economist said the budget appeared geared toward elections. Elections are due in September next year, but the biggest party in the ruling coalition has been clamoring for early polls.
ASIA・
Comments / 0