WICHITA, Kan. – For the first time since 2012, the Wichita State men's golf program will host a home tournament as the Grier Jones Shocker Invitational comes to Crestview Country Club on October 10-11. Wichita State last hosted the Diet Pepsi Shocker Classic at Wichita Country Club in September of 2012, winning the eight-team event under the direction of legendary head coach Grier Jones. This year's event is named after Jones, who retired in 2019 after leading the Shockers to 15 conference championships over the course of his decorated career.

WICHITA, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO