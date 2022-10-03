Read full article on original website
RH: Steenstra Won Games Like Few Other Pitchers
Before showcases, personal trainers and technology dominated college recruiting, athletes such as Kennie Steenstra rewarded coaches who watched games. Steenstra, who pitched at Wichita State from 1990-92, came from Plato High School in Missouri, 76 miles from Springfield. He won 65 games to set a national high record but wasn't a hard thrower. Former Wichita State pitching coach Brent Kemnitz watched him in a high school game.
Shockers Ready for Weekend Test at SMU Invitational
DALLAS, Texas -- The Wichita State women's tennis team will participate in a series of hidden duals Friday through Sunday at the SMU Invitational. Action from the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex begins at 9 a.m. each day. WSU and SMU are joined by Arkansas and UT Arlington in the four-team field.
Men's Golf Hosts First Grier Jones Shocker Invitational
WICHITA, Kan. – For the first time since 2012, the Wichita State men's golf program will host a home tournament as the Grier Jones Shocker Invitational comes to Crestview Country Club on October 10-11. Wichita State last hosted the Diet Pepsi Shocker Classic at Wichita Country Club in September of 2012, winning the eight-team event under the direction of legendary head coach Grier Jones. This year's event is named after Jones, who retired in 2019 after leading the Shockers to 15 conference championships over the course of his decorated career.
