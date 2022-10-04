Read full article on original website
thefastmode.com
Oklahoma-based Pine Cellular Selects Ericsson to Modernize its Existing 3G/4G Radios
Pine Cellular, a regional telecommunications company serving south eastern Oklahoma, has selected Ericsson to modernize its existing 3G/4G equipment to 5G-ready products and solutions. With this modernization, Pine Cellular will be able to offer upgraded mobility and broadband services, resulting in an improved user experience for their subscribers. Headquartered in...
daystech.org
Mars selects Accenture to deliver a large-scale “Digital Factory” using AI, Cloud, Edge and Digital Twins
Accenture is working with Mars to remodel and modernise its international manufacturing operations with synthetic intelligence (AI), cloud, edge know-how and digital twins. Accenture and Mars have been trialing digital twins for Mars’ manufacturing operations since late 2020. Digital twins are digital representations of machines, merchandise, or processes. Fed with real-time knowledge, they will predict and optimise manufacturing processes and tools efficiency, from reliability to high quality to vitality effectivity. Applied to its manufacturing crops, digital twins will allow Mars to simulate and validate the outcomes of product and manufacturing unit changes earlier than allocating time and assets within the bodily house.
TechCrunch
Eclypsium lands $25M to secure the device supply chain
As the enterprise device supply chain grows increasingly global and fragmented, it’s becoming more challenging for organizations to secure their hardware and software from suppliers. According to the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity, the EU agency that contributes to the bloc’s cyber policy, 66% of cyberattacks focused on a supplier’s code as of 2021.
Hammerspace Unveils New Global Data Environment Capabilities to Further Simplify, Automate and Secure Access to Global Data
SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Hammerspace, the pioneer of the Global Data Environment, has a mission to enable the agile global workforce and agile global compute with an agile global data environment. Today, it introduced another leap forward for the data-driven global workforce with the Hammerspace Metadata Plugin, User Initiated File Protection, and an Automated File Reservation. Hammerspace also announced a new integration with Alchemi Data Elasticsearch. These capabilities enable users to better access, collaborate and get more value from their files globally from their desktop, regardless of which vendor system the data is stored within. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005075/en/ The Hammerspace Metadata Plugin enables users to add rich custom metadata to files and directories directly from within Windows. Such custom metadata can trigger workflows or other data placement policies, be used for chargeback/showback reporting, and much more. (Graphic: Business Wire)
abovethelaw.com
New Cloud Docketing System Aims To Be Greater Than Sum Of Its Parts
“Milana represents the future of docketing, and the future is here,” remarked Chris Cartrett, President and CEO of Aderant. “Law firms must guard against reputational and malpractice risk and docketing can be a major source of both. To better address the needs of our clients and the industry, we are bringing together CompuLaw’s market-leading court rules and the cloud benefits firms have come to expect with ALN into a new product that far exceeds anything available for firms today. Milana is the new standard in docketing, built on the rules the industry trusts with a defined path of innovation ahead.”
thefastmode.com
Parallel Wireless Deploys its OpenRAN Software onto Amazon EKS Anywhere
Parallel Wireless announced it will work with AWS to deploy its cloud-native Any G (2G, 3G, 4G and 5G) wireless network solution leveraging Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) Anywhere. Amazon EKS has also been named as the company’s Kubernetes management platform. This will help Parallel Wireless offer solutions that...
thefastmode.com
The Race to Smarter Communications: A Fast and Furious World Demands Phone Number Intelligence Data Featured
Let’s consider the current state of affairs for phone-based communications for a moment. In just a short time, our world has changed substantially - we’ve gone from fixed-line phones to the initial brick-like mobile devices of the 80s, followed by simple flip phones. Now, we have 5G-enabled, highly intelligent and versatile smartphones that can bring us information from anywhere in the world straight to the palm of our hands in mere seconds. We live in a zettabyte world where data is created and transmitted to and from mobile devices in such astronomical quantities it’s hard to comprehend. Even us, as the end users, are now a data point in the ever-growing fabric of our digital world.
thefastmode.com
Siklu Launches Management, Automation & SON Application to its WiNDE
Siklu announced the launch of its MASON (Management, Automation and Self-Organizing Network) application and major enhancements to its Wireless Network Design Engine (WiNDE). These applications, part of the enhanced SmartHaul™ Network Operations applications suite, have both been optimized through years of field experience, designed to lower the operational burden, and maximize the return on investment of advanced wireless networks.
thefastmode.com
Upstream Says its New Patented Technology Can Identify up to 85% of Website Visitors
MarTech experts, Upstream, say its new patented technology can identify up to 85% of a website’s visitors allowing for accurate and efficient mobile marketing in a fully private and compliant way. Upstream’s newly introduced Mobile Identity technology, part of the company’s mobile marketing automation platform, Grow, comes in time...
thefastmode.com
High Wire Networks Wins Additional $6.7M for Multi-site, Multi-tech Rollout
High Wire Networks announced High Wire won an additional $6.7 million for a previously announced technology deployment project through a global systems integrator, that will span thousands of stores across the U.S and U.S. territories. The combined total contract value is over $12 million. The company recently won a $5...
thefastmode.com
BT Group Launches New Internal ML Operations Platform 'AI Accelerator'
BT Group’s Digital unit announced the deployment of a new internal Machine Learning Operations (ML-Ops) platform called AI Accelerator. The new platform orchestrates, accelerates, and monitors AI model deployments developed by BT Group’s data community, assessing their efficacy and behaviour to drive value from the business’ 29 petabyte data estate. AI models are the core building blocks needed to make use of AI in practice, they deliver value by classifying and making predictions from data in ways that humans can’t.
TechCrunch
The changing cloud landscape: From observability to optimization
Fundamental shifts in AI/ML were made possible by the ability to batch jobs and run them in parallel in the cloud. This reduced the amount of time it took to train certain types of models and led to faster innovation cycles. Another example was the shift in how software is actually architected: from monolithic applications running on VMs to a microservices and container-based infrastructure paradigm.
thefastmode.com
South Korean 4D Imaging Radar Solution Firm bitsensing Raises $10 million
South Korean 4D imaging radar solution company bitsensing raised $10 million in Series A Funding for a total of $21 million in funding since its inception. Among the investors are AF WPartners, ARGES Private Equity, Mando Corporation, and more. bitsensing delivers radar solutions for autonomous vehicles, intelligent traffic management and...
thefastmode.com
ADVA Launches New Network Security Company
ADVA launched Adva Network Security, a specialist security company committed to protecting mission-critical communication networks from cyberattacks. The new separate company will complement ADVA’s market-leading networking technology portfolio with proven and approved security controls to protect even the most mission-critical connectivity applications. It will develop, produce and integrate encryption technology able to withstand increasingly sophisticated threats. With its own IT infrastructure and secure data center facilities in Germany, Adva Network Security will collaborate with national security organizations to ensure end-to-end network protection that meets the highest industry requirements, including safeguarding data against strikes from quantum computers.
thefastmode.com
Oracle, Teléfonos de México to Jointly Offer Oracle Cloud to Customers in Mexico
Oracle and Teléfonos de México (TELMEX) have announced an agreement to jointly offer Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services to customers across Mexico. Under the partnership, TELMEX-Triara will become the host partner for the second planned Oracle Cloud Region in Mexico. TELMEX-Triara will be able to offer OCI services as part of its portfolio through its cloud center of excellence, comprised of highly specialized infrastructure and Oracle applications professionals – in addition to supporting clients through professional and managed services.
Aderant Launches Milana, Next-Generation Cloud Docketing Solution
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Today, Aderant announces the launch of Milana, a revolutionary new cloud docketing solution which combines the best of CompuLaw, including its industry-leading court rules, with the rich feature set of American LegalNet (ALN) solutions to create a best-of-both-worlds cloud product. Milana, which means “mix” or “bring together” in Hindi, is the culmination of 10 months of development since Aderant acquired ALN in January 2022. Milana introduces a new standard of litigation docketing, offering an easy-to-use cloud-based solution that will continue to lead the market and drive innovation with the ongoing rollout of new features and functionality immediately available to end-users. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005162/en/ Aderant’s Milana cloud docketing solution provides interactive dashboards for stakeholders with a holistic view of litigation activity firmwide. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechRadar
Akamai to launch a dozen new Linode data centers
CDN (opens in new tab) provider Akamai is expanding its global footprint with the addition of around 12 new Linode data centers across North America, APAC, LATAM, and Europe by the end of 2023. Equipped with Linode’s full product suite, the first data center location will be in Ashburn, Virginia,...
thefastmode.com
Totogi Unveils Multi-tenant 5G & 4G Charging-as-a-Service in AWS Marketplace
Totogi, the leading provider of public cloud-based telco software, announced the general availability of Totogi’s Charging-as-a-Service, the first and only multi-tenant 5G and 4G charging engine and plan design tool in the world, now available in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace across all 26 regions. As a true, cloud-native...
IndoorAtlas Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation
HELSINKI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- IndoorAtlas today announced it has successfully completed Zebra’s Enterprise Testing Program for its Indoor Positioning Software Development Kit (SDK). This designation indicates to customers and partners that IndoorAtlas’ Positioning SDK was successfully tested, confirming its performance and functionality with Zebra TC21 and TC26 touch computers, TC52ax and TC57x mobile computers, TC72 and TC77 WWAN touch computers, EC50 and EC55 enterprise mobile computers, PS20 personal shopping solution, and MB2000 Indoor Beacon. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005005/en/ IndoorAtlas SDK is compatible with Zebra’s PS20 shopping solution. IndoorAtlas enables a location-aware in-store service to your customers while adding increased productivity for your staff. (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Forma.ai Partner Program to Bring Next-Generation Sales Performance Capabilities to a Wide Range of New Enterprise Partners
Building on its reputation for producing outstanding sales results, Forma.ai has announced a program that will allow enterprise partners to provide Forma.ai’s sales performance solution to their customers for the first time. Forma.ai, the Sales Performance Management solution (SPM) revolutionizing how sales compensation is designed, managed and optimized, today...
