Hispanic Heritage month is September 15th- October 15th but is truly celebrated all year long in Buffalo NY. Kelly Hernandez and Casimiro Rodriguez from Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York met AM Buffalo at Sabores De Mi Tierra to talk about food, family and community events. They also spoke about The Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute and how it is set to break ground in the spring of 2023. It will be a 33,000 sq foot building that will house programs to foster and inspire awareness, understanding and appreciation of past, present and future contributions of the WNY Hispanic community. Take a stroll down Niagara Street and try the Cuban sandwich, you won’t be disappointed!

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO