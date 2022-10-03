Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKBW-TV
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
Hispanic Heritage month is September 15th- October 15th but is truly celebrated all year long in Buffalo NY. Kelly Hernandez and Casimiro Rodriguez from Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York met AM Buffalo at Sabores De Mi Tierra to talk about food, family and community events. They also spoke about The Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute and how it is set to break ground in the spring of 2023. It will be a 33,000 sq foot building that will house programs to foster and inspire awareness, understanding and appreciation of past, present and future contributions of the WNY Hispanic community. Take a stroll down Niagara Street and try the Cuban sandwich, you won’t be disappointed!
WKBW-TV
Sodexo looking to fill open hybrid positions in accounting at its Buffalo office
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Soxdexo is hiring for accountant, accounting analyst, and accounting assistant positions at its Buffalo office and will host a job fair on October 19. The job fair will take place from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 400 Airborne Parkway. You will be able to tour the office, network with the hiring managers and have the opportunity to get a new free headshot.
WKBW-TV
Temperatures take a tumble today with lake showers and a fresh breeze
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Highs on Friday will be 20 degrees colder than today. Some lake rain showers Friday afternoon with temperatures in the 40s and a bit of a breeze will make it feel a bit raw across WNY. Temperatures remain below normal through the weekend with highs in the low-mid 50s on Saturday with a gusty breeze. Temperatures rise near 60 on Sunday with a bit of a stiff breeze for the Bills game.
WKBW-TV
Buffalo leaders urge Gov. Hochul to sign 'Grieving Families Act' into law
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — State lawmakers are urging Governor Hochul to give more help to people who lost family members in the Tops mass shooting and other acts of violence. Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes is calling on the governor to sign the "Grieving Families Act." New York's wrongful...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKBW-TV
How Western New Yorkers can help those in Puerto Rico impacted by Hurricane Fiona
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In the last few weeks areas in Florida and Puerto Rico, which have strong ties to the Western New York region, have been devastated by hurricanes. Just last week, Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida and causing extensive damage and flooding. On September 18...
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Strong Hurricane Relief Telethon raises more than $66,000 for Red Cross
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday, WKBW teamed up with Red Cross volunteers and the generous Western New York community for a Buffalo Strong telethon, raising money for the Red Cross. Together, we raised $66,970 in phone donations. This total does not include additional donations made online. If you...
WKBW-TV
Art's Cafe building community through food and art in Springville
SPRINGVILLE (WKBW) — Take a trip down Main Street in Springville and you can't miss it. Art's Cafe, an impressive new collaborative community space, is adding to the vibrancy of the downtown area. "Art's Cafe is about a great cup of coffee and really really great food. But it's...
WKBW-TV
Spectrum partners with Delavan-Grider Community Center for community job fair on Wednesday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Spectrum is partnering with the Delavan-Grider Community Center to host a community job fair on Wednesday. The job fair will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and organizers say it will showcase current Field Operations and Customer Service job openings at Spectrum. There will also be an opportunity for on-the-spot interviews with Spectrum recruitment teams.
RELATED PEOPLE
WKBW-TV
Strong cold front drops temperatures 20 degrees Friday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clouds thicken tonight with rain developing toward morning as a cold front races through WNY sending temps downhill for Friday. Highs on Friday will be 20 degrees colder than today. Some lake rain showers Friday afternoon with temperatures in the 40s and a bit of a breeze will make it feel a bit raw across WNY. Temperatures remain below normal through the weekend with highs in the low-mid 50s on Saturday with a gusty breeze. Temperatures rise near 60 on Sunday with a bit of a stiff breeze for the Bills game.
WKBW-TV
Four officers who confronted Tops shooting suspect receive Medal of Honor
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department awarded its highest award, the Medal of Honor, to the four officers who confronted the Tops mass shooting suspect, on May 14, Monday night. The ceremony was part of the department's annual awards ceremony, which took place at East Community High...
Comments / 0