thefastmode.com
Oklahoma-based Pine Cellular Selects Ericsson to Modernize its Existing 3G/4G Radios
Pine Cellular, a regional telecommunications company serving south eastern Oklahoma, has selected Ericsson to modernize its existing 3G/4G equipment to 5G-ready products and solutions. With this modernization, Pine Cellular will be able to offer upgraded mobility and broadband services, resulting in an improved user experience for their subscribers. Headquartered in...
thefastmode.com
Mavenir Raises $155m in Latest Funding Round
Mavenir, a U.S.-headquartered provider of end-to-end, cloud-native mobile network software, announced the closing of a $155 million capital raise. The transaction brings total strategic capital raised since July 2022 to $250 million. The financing, which supports Mavenir’s innovation-focused strategy, meaningfully strengthens the Company’s balance sheet to enable continued investment in strategic growth products.
thefastmode.com
Curvalux, Cambridge Broadband Networks Merge to Accelerate FWA
A merger between Curvalux UK and Cambridge Broadband Networks Group (CBNG) was completed to achieve the technology innovation required to realise the ever-increasing global demand for highspeed Fixed Wireless Access (FWA). The merger will combine the experienced heritage of CBNG with Curvalux’s ground-breaking technology for the timely delivery of disruptive...
thefastmode.com
Batelco Unit Sure to Buy Airtel-Vodafone in the Channel Islands
Batelco, announced that its subsidiary Sure has agreed to buy Airtel-Vodafone, a mobile network provider located in Jersey and Guernsey, in the Channel Islands. The merger will trigger significant investment in the Islands’ digital infrastructure including the introduction of the latest 5G technology to the islands, resulting in the delivery of innovative mobile networks on an accelerated programme to provide high-speed gigabit technology.
thefastmode.com
Ericsson, O2 Telefónica Demo 5G Wireless Backhaul for Rural & Suburban Coverage
In the latest of their joint projects in mobile transport, Ericsson and O2 Telefónica have successfully demoed 5G wireless backhaul for rural and suburban coverage. This technology milestone has shown that the companies can deliver speeds of up to 10 Gbps over a distance of more than 10 km and demonstrate fiber-like microwave connectivity. The result of this world-first demo showed that microwave backhaul over traditional bands can support the continued build-out of high-performing 5G networks and enhanced mobile broadband services from urban to suburban and rural areas – one of the key challenges facing communications service providers in scaling up their 5G deployment.
salestechstar.com
Sabio Group to Support French Mobility Operator, Kisio, as It Takes First Steps on Digital Transformation Journey
Kisio selects Genesys Cloud as its new telephony system across 15 sites in France, taking its first steps in its digital transformation journey. Kisio selects Genesys Cloud as its new telephony system across 15 sites in France. • The strategic project is the first step in Kisio’s digital transformation journey...
Over 90% Smartphone Penetration Creates Different Results in Spain, Italy
Despite topping the PYMNTS ranking for smartphone ownership, the state of digital transformation in Italy and Spain diverges significantly. Drawing on data collected from over 15,000 consumers across 11 countries between April and May 2022, a recent PYMNTS report, “How The World Does Digital: The Impact Of Payments On Digital Transformation,” found that the two Southern European countries reported the highest smartphone ownership of all: 90.1% and 93.2% ownership in Italy and Spain, respectively.
thefastmode.com
Swisscom Joins DETEC’s Energy Saving Alliance
Swisscom has long been one of the most sustainable companies in Switzerland thanks to wide-ranging efforts on many different fronts. According to the World Finance Sustainability Awards 2022, Swisscom is also the most sustainable telecommunications company in the world. In the past six years alone, Swisscom has increased its energy efficiency by 45 percent, thus preventing approximately 90 GWh of additional energy consumption.
thefastmode.com
High Wire Networks Wins Additional $6.7M for Multi-site, Multi-tech Rollout
High Wire Networks announced High Wire won an additional $6.7 million for a previously announced technology deployment project through a global systems integrator, that will span thousands of stores across the U.S and U.S. territories. The combined total contract value is over $12 million. The company recently won a $5...
thefastmode.com
Stora Enso, EcoTelligent Partner to Advance Sustainable Wood-based Telecom Towers
Stora Enso and EcoTelligent have partnered to advance sustainable wood-based telecom towers. Within the partnership, Stora Enso and EcoTelligent Oy will establish mass timber as the material of choice for telecommunication support structures. The collaboration is set to provide an alternative that will reduce the dependency on steel and concrete in telecom masts, through sustainable towers that naturally blend in with the environment.
thefastmode.com
ADVA Launches New Network Security Company
ADVA launched Adva Network Security, a specialist security company committed to protecting mission-critical communication networks from cyberattacks. The new separate company will complement ADVA’s market-leading networking technology portfolio with proven and approved security controls to protect even the most mission-critical connectivity applications. It will develop, produce and integrate encryption technology able to withstand increasingly sophisticated threats. With its own IT infrastructure and secure data center facilities in Germany, Adva Network Security will collaborate with national security organizations to ensure end-to-end network protection that meets the highest industry requirements, including safeguarding data against strikes from quantum computers.
thefastmode.com
Tata Communications Launches Private 5G Global CoE in Pune
Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, has launched a dedicated Private 5G Global Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Pune, India toaccelerate Industry4.0applicationsandcapabilitiesforenterprises. This new CoE is an agile, secure and indoor facility to test and trial industry use cases. Tata Communications has developed use cases across automotive, metals and...
monitordaily.com
Leasepath and DataGardener Form Partnership for Equipment Finance Industry
Leasepath formed a strategic partnership with DataGardener, the London-based provider of comprehensive business and financial data and lending intelligence tools for credit and risk professionals. “Our experience of working with Leasepath was a breath of fresh air,” Robert Holland, chief sales & marketing officer at DataGardener, said. “The Leasepath platform...
thefastmode.com
Syniverse, Athonet & Federated Wireless to Provide Private Network Solution for Enterprises
Syniverse is collaborating with Athonet and Federated Wireless to integrate Syniverse’s Global SIM and Syniverse’s IP eXchange (IPX) solution with Athonet’s and Federated Wireless’ architectures and enable a mobile device to roam between private and public networks. This first of its kind solution built on Amazon Web Services (AWS) is available through Federated Wireless’ private network capability.
thefastmode.com
Telefónica Brazil Signs Expansion Agreement for Surveillance Climate System Vivo Clima
Antonio Carlos Valente, president of Telefónica in Brazil , signed an agreement of technical cooperation with the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation and the National Center for Natural Disaster Monitoring and Alerts (Cemaden) of Brazil for the expansion of the surveillance climate system VIVO Clima. This agreement is...
Flying Magazine
Daher Partners with Czech Service and Sales Provider
The general manager for HLS, Ales Kurka (at left), and Vlastimil Novák, the HLS head of maintenance, stand with a TBM 940 at the company’s base at the Hradec Kralove Airport. [Courtesy: Daher]. Moving with the expansion of its TBM turboprop series into Central and Eastern Europe, Daher...
Norauto Shifts Into High Gear With SD-WAN From Orange Business Services
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Norauto, a leading automotive service company in France that provides multi-brand maintenance, equipment and repairs, has joined forces with Orange Business Services to upgrade its network infrastructure to SD-WAN, supporting its digital transformation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005531/en/ The modernization of its network will allow Norauto to offer new customer experiences in its auto centers. (Photo credit: Orange Business Services)
CARS・
Google Announces New Cloud Region in South Africa
Google announced Wednesday (Oct. 10) that it will launch its first African cloud region in South Africa. The announcement was made by Niral Patel, the Director of Google Cloud in Africa, during today’s Google for Africa 2022 event. “I am excited to officially announce our intent to open a...
thefastmode.com
Bundling Security into Service Offerings Featured
ISPs need more than speeds and feeds in order to create meaningful customer offerings - adding value related to digital safety is key to grow ARPU. ISPs already know that including digital security into a service offering is no longer a nice-to-have option. What’s more, the growing activity worldwide to enact stricter security guidelines for consumer and low-tier SMB IoT devices will put more pressure on service providers. But how does an ISP successfully go about selling this service to end users, who may not realize that their IoT devices could be used for cyber-attacks and have little knowledge of this important topic?
thefastmode.com
AWS, SK Telecom to Co-develop New Set of Computer Vision Services
Amazon Web Services (AWS) and SK Telecom, the information and communications technology arm of SK Group, the second largest conglomerate in Korea, announced at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Las Vegas that the two companies will co-develop a new set of computer vision services. This collaboration aims to make it easier...
