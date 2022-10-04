DANVILLE -- Centerburg and Danville are set to square off Friday in a game that very well may determine this year's Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference champion. The Trojans and Blue Devils are both 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the KMAC. They are tied for first place in the conference – and are two games ahead of the teams tied for second (Northmor, Fredericktown and Mount Gilead) – with three weeks of regular-season football remaining.

CENTERBURG, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO