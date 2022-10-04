Read full article on original website
Community’s time, sweat & funds built Danville sports facilities
DANVILLE -- Residents of this eastern Knox County village and the surrounding area know that their community’s heart – not its size or cumulative wealth – is the key to an enjoyable, enduring quality of life. Superintendent Jason Snively said he sees that quality of life everyday...
Here's how Fredericktown Local Schools increased communication with the community
FREDERICKTOWN — Schools and government are intertwined but don't necessarily work in lockstep. Both have their own administrative and elected boards. Both have their own treasurer, their own mayoral figure.
Local chaplains' group deploying to Florida
MOUNT VERNON — A local chaplains' group has been activated to respond to Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Knox County Chaplain Corps, KC3, was established in 2019 to provide support to government agencies, churches and schools, motorcycle clubs, corporate and industrial entities, victims' advocates, jails, the court/probation system, and other groups.
GALLERY: Knox Soil & Water Conservation District 75th anniversary
Around 80 people turned out on Sept. 10, 2022, for Knox County Soil and Water Conservation District's annual meeting. Established in April 1947, KCSWD is celebrating 75 years of working with landowners to conserve soil and water resources in the county.
How Elections Work in Knox County
Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County presents a panel discussion with the Knox County Board of Elections staff on "How Elections Work in Knox County." This event will be held at Knox Memorial Building, Veterans Hall (2nd floor) located at 112 E. High Street, Mount Vernon. As with all Library events, this program is free and open to the public, however, advance registration is required. Registration is open at https://bit.ly/3cGdikA through 5pm on Thursday. October 6th..
Part II: The Kenyon hazing death of Stewart Pierson -- a disastrous accident
Just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, 1905, a contingent of Delta Kappa Epsilon (also known as “Dekes”) left the fraternity building and headed south through Gambier toward the railroad trestle. GALLERY: Part II of Kenyon hazing death.
Ontario outlasts Pleasant in topsy-turvy battle
Ontario grabbed a 31-20 victory at the expense of Pleasant for an Ohio high school football victory on October 7. Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
Centerburg handles stress test to best Danville
Mighty close, mighty fine, Centerburg wore a victory shine after clipping Danville 16-11 in Ohio high school football action on October 7. The Blue Devils took an 8-7 lead over the Trojans heading to the intermission locker room.
Abracadabra: Clear Fork makes Marion Harding's offense disappear
Clear Fork didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Marion Harding's attack in a virtuoso 35-0 performance in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Clear Fork moved in front of Marion Harding 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
Convincing fashion: Mt. Gilead handles Northmor
Mt. Gilead earned its community's accolades after a 36-9 win over Northmor in Ohio high school football on October 7. The first quarter gave Mt. Gilead a 7-3 lead over Northmor.
Shelby denies River Valley's challenge
Riding a wave of production, Shelby surfed over River Valley 37-20 on October 7 in Ohio football. The first quarter gave Shelby a 14-0 lead over River Valley.
Highland outduels Galion in competitive clash
Highland stretched out and finally snapped Galion to earn a 35-21 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Highland opened with a 14-0 advantage over Galion through the first quarter.
Absolutely nothing: Carey drops a goose egg on Bucyrus
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Bucyrus as it was blanked 54-0 by Carey in an Ohio high school football matchup. Carey opened with a 20-0 advantage over Bucyrus through the first quarter.
Hardin Northern drums Crestline with resounding beat
Hardin Northern controlled the action to earn an impressive 49-8 win against Crestline in an Ohio high school football matchup. Hardin Northern jumped in front of Crestline 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
Fredericktown triggers avalanche over East Knox
Fredericktown left no doubt on Friday, controlling East Knox from start to finish for a 31-8 victory at Fredericktown High on October 7 in Ohio football action. Fredericktown drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over East Knox after the first quarter.
Loudonville uses explosive start to detonate Cardington-Lincoln
Loudonville took on the persona of a rodeo bull, busting loose from the gate and dismounting Cardington-Lincoln early with a 44-12 verdict for an Ohio high school football victory on October 7. Loudonville jumped in front of Cardington-Lincoln 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
Centerburg, Danville set to square off in key KMAC battle
DANVILLE -- Centerburg and Danville are set to square off Friday in a game that very well may determine this year's Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference champion. The Trojans and Blue Devils are both 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the KMAC. They are tied for first place in the conference – and are two games ahead of the teams tied for second (Northmor, Fredericktown and Mount Gilead) – with three weeks of regular-season football remaining.
Last-minute TD propels Centerburg past Danville in pivotal KMAC clash
DANVILLE -- Centerburg head coach Andy Colella knew his team was in for a dog fight when it headed to Danville this week. The Trojans and Blue Devils were tied for first place in the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference with three weeks left in the regular season. They were nearly identical in play style – both physical, run-first teams with experienced playmakers on both sides of the ball – and they'd been in these kinds of situations before.
Back-to-back: Cardington clinches 2nd straight KMAC title with win over Centerburg
CARDINGTON -- Thursday night marked a rare high-stakes showdown for the Cardington-Lincoln High School volleyball team. The Pirates, winners of 22 of their last 23 conference matches, welcomed the Centerburg Trojans to town. It was a late-season battle between first and second place in the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference – the kind of match that would define the regular season and determine who gets to hang the banner this year, and who doesn't.
