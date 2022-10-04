ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least 15 dead in new Ecuador prison riot

By RODRIGO BUENDIA
 5 days ago
An ambulance leaves the prison, where repeated outbreaks of deadly violence linked to drug trafficking have occurred /AFP

At least 15 prisoners died Monday in the latest unrest inside Ecuador's prison system, officials in the South American country reported.

The agency that manages Ecuador's prisons, SNAI, gave the death toll in a statement which also said 21 people were injured in the clashes between inmates.

It had earlier announced that tactical units conducted operations to regain control of the facility, located in the Ecuadoran city of Latacunga.

The prison houses about 4,300 prisoners and is one of the largest in the country.

Violence in Ecuador's prisons, where drug gangs vie for power, is often carried out with knives and sometimes involves beheadings. The violence has left more than 400 prisoners dead since February 2021.

Military and police tactical units worked to regain control of the prison, the agency that manages the facility said /AFP

On Monday, inmates climbed onto roofs while detonations were heard, according to television news footage.

Jorge Flores, SNAI's deputy director, told reporters that Leandro Norero appeared to be "among the victims".

Norero, suspected of links to drug trafficking, became one of the inmate leaders.

Known by the alias "El Patron", he was arrested last May for allegations of money laundering, in an operation in which $6.4 million, 24 gold bars, firearms and ammunition were allegedly seized.

"Regarding the death of the defendant #LeandroN., #FiscaliaEc reports that after the corresponding identification experts will be able to confirm or not his death," said the country's prosecuting agency.

Military and police tactical units worked to regain control of the prison, SNAI said, in what provincial authorities called a successful operation.

"Control was retaken," Cotopaxi provincial governor Oswaldo Coronel announced in the evening.

- 'Torture centers' -

According to official estimates, the country's overcrowded prisons contain about 35,000 inmates, many of them members of gangs linked to drug trafficking.

A government committee noted in April that Ecuadorian prisons "are considered warehouses of human beings and torture centers."

Guards leave the facility after clashes between inmates /AFP

Bordered by Colombia and Peru, the world's largest cocaine producers, Ecuador serves as a departure port for drug shipments, primarily to the United States and Europe.

In 2021, Ecuador seized a record 210 tons of drugs, mostly cocaine.

Last year, the country of 17.7 million people had a murder rate of 14 per 100,000, nearly double that of 2020.

In a bid to improve the living conditions in Ecuador's prisons, President Guillermo Lasso launched an inmate census in August.

During a television interview on Monday, he offered "a message of condolence and solidarity with the families of those who died today in (the prison)".

AFP

AFP

