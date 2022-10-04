INVITATION FOR BIDS Sealed Bids will be received by the Town of Summerville, South Carolina, at Town Hall, 200 South Main Street, Summerville, SC 29483, up to 2:00 p.m. local time on Monday, October 31, 2022, and immediately thereafter publicly opened and read aloud in the 2nd floor training room at Summerville Town Hall Annex, located at 200 S. Main Street, Summerville, SC 29483, for the furnishing of labor, material, and equipment for: North Maple Street Extension Project The work includes grading, drainage, and paving for S-59 (Parsons Road), S-131 (North Maple Street), S-65 (W Richardson Avenue, and US 78 (W 5th N Street). Work also includes the relocation of S-59 (Parsons Road), pavement markings, signing, and traffic control for the entire project, and street lighting along S-131 (North Maple Street). The project also includes traffic signal installation, in[1]contract sewer line relocation, railroad and utility coordination. The total estimated roadway length of the project is approximately 2.22 miles. A mandatory pre-bid conference will be held at 9:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in the Council Chambers, Summerville Town Hall Annex, 200 South Main Street, Summerville, South Carolina 29483. The Contract Documents will be available on or about October 3, 2022 on the Town's website. All questions in connection with this bid shall be directed to the Town of Summerville Representative: Scott McDonald at SMcdonald@ summervillesc.gov or 843-695-6508. Each Bid must be accompanied by a certified check of the Bidder, or by a Bid Bond made payable to the Town of Summerville, for an amount equal to not less than five percent (5%) of the total Bid as a guarantee that, if the Bid is accepted, the required Agreement will be executed and that a 100% Performance Bond and 100% Payment Bond will be furnished. The Town of Summerville reserves the right to waive any informalities in bidding and to reject all Bids if it is in the Town's best interest to do so. Unless all bids are rejected, award will be made by the Town of Summerville. AD# 2026192.

