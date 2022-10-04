Read full article on original website
Invitation to Bid - INVITATION FOR BIDS
INVITATION FOR BIDS Sealed Bids will be received by the Town of Summerville, South Carolina, at Town Hall, 200 South Main Street, Summerville, SC 29483, up to 2:00 p.m. local time on Monday, October 31, 2022, and immediately thereafter publicly opened and read aloud in the 2nd floor training room at Summerville Town Hall Annex, located at 200 S. Main Street, Summerville, SC 29483, for the furnishing of labor, material, and equipment for: North Maple Street Extension Project The work includes grading, drainage, and paving for S-59 (Parsons Road), S-131 (North Maple Street), S-65 (W Richardson Avenue, and US 78 (W 5th N Street). Work also includes the relocation of S-59 (Parsons Road), pavement markings, signing, and traffic control for the entire project, and street lighting along S-131 (North Maple Street). The project also includes traffic signal installation, in[1]contract sewer line relocation, railroad and utility coordination. The total estimated roadway length of the project is approximately 2.22 miles. A mandatory pre-bid conference will be held at 9:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in the Council Chambers, Summerville Town Hall Annex, 200 South Main Street, Summerville, South Carolina 29483. The Contract Documents will be available on or about October 3, 2022 on the Town's website. All questions in connection with this bid shall be directed to the Town of Summerville Representative: Scott McDonald at SMcdonald@ summervillesc.gov or 843-695-6508. Each Bid must be accompanied by a certified check of the Bidder, or by a Bid Bond made payable to the Town of Summerville, for an amount equal to not less than five percent (5%) of the total Bid as a guarantee that, if the Bid is accepted, the required Agreement will be executed and that a 100% Performance Bond and 100% Payment Bond will be furnished. The Town of Summerville reserves the right to waive any informalities in bidding and to reject all Bids if it is in the Town's best interest to do so. Unless all bids are rejected, award will be made by the Town of Summerville. AD# 2026192.
Filing Notices - OCRM - Cooper Estates LP
PUBLIC NOTICE Cooper Estates LP will apply to SCDHEC-OCRM for a permit to authorize the replacement and extension of an existing community boat ramp (proposed 14'x122') and the addition of an 8'x40' floating dock section to an existing 8'x30' floating dock. The site is located at the terminus of Cottingham Drive on Shem Creek in the Town of Mount Pleasant, Charleston County, South Carolina. Comments will be received by the Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management; attention: Project Manager, 1362 McMillan Avenue; Suite 400; Charleston, South Carolina 29405 until October 24, 2022. AD# 2026970.
Letters: Charleston must reconstruct Calhoun monument
The Charleston monument to Vice President John C. Calhoun was the result of a decades-long effort by a group of Charleston women known as the Ladies Calhoun Monument Association. The statue was the creation of famous American sculptor John Massey Rhind. The ladies gave the monument to the city to...
Commentary: Mount Pleasant voters should vote yes on parks and other amenities
Mount Pleasant is blessed with beautiful oaks, many of them more than 100 years old. They exist because those who were here long ago had the foresight to plant these trees for future generations to enjoy. Now, the town council is providing a clear vision for much-needed expansion and repairs for Mount Pleasant’s recreation and green space. But the final decision is in the hands of our citizens.
Revitalization around the Lowcountry
By definition, revitalization is the act of granting something new life and vitality. Think of it as the method of breathing new life into something and making it fresh and new. Revitalization doesn’t necessarily mean that something becomes “modern”, per se, but instead is restored, taken care of, and updated....
Huge rent increases have Charleston-area residents questioning if they should move
Two years of huge rent increases in the already-expensive Charleston area have caused some tenants to take extra jobs, consider relocating to the rural edges of the suburbs or leave altogether for more affordable cities. Stress-inducing monthly rates have radiated out from the pricey Charleston peninsula and Mount Pleasant to...
Run-down 19th-century Charleston house sells for $650K, to be saved instead of razed
A consulting engineer this year all but wrote the obituary for a dilapidated 19th-century house on the Charleston peninsula. Now, the weathered and tilting structure is destined to be saved after a preservationist builder stepped in and bought the run-down home for $651,000. In February, consulting engineer Russell Rosen of...
Public Auctions - Auction - October 24, 2022
All Safe Storage - Central Ave located at 923 Central Avenue, Summerville, SC 29483 will hold an online public sale to enforce a lien imposed on said property, as described below, pursuant to the South Carolina Self-Service Storage Facility Act, South Carolina Code 39-20-10 to 39-20-50. The auction will be held on website www.storage auctions.com (http://www.storage auctions.com) and will end at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 24, 2022 Management reserves the right to withdraw any unit from sale. Registered or motor vehicles are sold "As Is / Parts Only," no titles or registration. Tenant Name Unit # Stored Items Mattie Mae Clark 1062 HHG, Furn Bxs James Youmans 3028 Furn, hhg, boxes AD# 2026168.
Magnolia developer to donate land near Charleston Rifle Club to city for affordable housing
The owner of the undeveloped Magnolia tract on Charleston's upper peninsula plans to give several small parcels to the city for the development of affordable housing. Houston-based Highland Resources is donating 1.1 acres on Heriot Street between Rutledge Avenue and Petty Street near Interstate 26. The property is across the street from the entrance to the private-membership Charleston Rifle Club.
Lowcountry Arts and Events
EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held both in online and in-person formats. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/calendar. Today. 200 Years of Charleston Fine Dining: A Culinary History Tour with Robert Moss. What: Robert F. Moss, the Restaurant Critic...
Charleston’s Northern Neighbor
Just a short drive up Meeting Street from downtown sits the city of North Charleston, resting perfectly between the Ashley and Cooper Rivers with the prominent I-26 and I-526 highways running directly through the city. The area came up with the downtown area back in the late 1600s, providing the necessary land and agriculture landscape for the many plantations that cultivated rice and indigo in the 18th and 19th centuries.
Human bones discovered in Wando River, authorities say
MONCKS CORNER — Authorities discovered human bones in the Wando River near what appeared to be a rotting coffin. The S.C. Department of Natural Resources and the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office assisted the county coroner Oct. 7 in recovering several bones in the water, which were exposed during low tide, according to a press release from the Berkeley County Coroner's Office.
Former Mount Pleasant Sticky Fingers restaurant site sells for $3.8M
A high-profile Mount Pleasant restaurant building where a taco eatery plans to open is now under new ownership. Laura Reuss, president of Asheville, N.C.-based White Duck Taco Shop, paid just over $3.8 million on Oct. 4 for the 5,800-square-foot building at 341 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., where Sticky Fingers Ribhouse operated for years.
Charleston-area industrial development catching up to rural Winding Woods
A long-planned industrial park in rural Dorchester County is starting to gain traction as the Charleston region's warehouse boom continues its move inland. Illinois-based developer Janko Group is building a pair of warehouses in the Winding Woods Commerce Park on U.S. 78 near the intersection of Interstates 26 and 95 in St. George.
Charleston Wine + Food releases 2023 festival schedule ahead of ticket launch
It’s hard to believe we are just five months out from the 17th installment of the Charleston Wine + Food Festival, set to take place March 1-5. As we approach the Oct. 20 festival ticket release, The Post and Courier got the inside scoop on the slate of 100-plus events that will take over the Lowcountry in the spring.
64 people displaced by overnight fire at North Charleston apartment building
NORTH CHARLESTON — Sixty-four people, including 25 children, were displaced by a fire that sparked overnight and engulfed two stories of an apartment building, the North Charleston Fire Department said. No residents were injured in the Oct. 7 fire, which was reported shortly after midnight at Cedar Grove Apartments...
Charleston bowling alley building sells for $10M; The Alley's operations not to be affected
A downtown Charleston block-long building where a bowling alley has operated for the past decade and an 8-story hotel has been approved is now under new ownership, but the transaction is not expected to affect operations at The Alley for the foreseeable future. A Chicago-based partnership of real estate investment...
California woman arrested at Charleston airport with 40 lbs. of weed, police say
A woman traveling from California was arrested at the Charleston International Airport after police allegedly found more than 40 pounds of marijuana in her suitcases. Ashley Thao Nguyen was booked Oct. 6 into Charleston County jail on the offense of trafficking marijuana. Charleston County Aviation Authority police said they had...
Charleston therapist arrested, accused of stealing pills from student
Charleston police officers arrested a therapist accused of stealing pills belonging to one of her student clients. Heather Ann Focone was charged Oct. 3 with one count of theft of a controlled substance. The 32-year-old Charleston resident was working part time at Compass Collegiate Academy for a third-party contractor. The...
Charleston restaurant to mark 50 years after growing to 7 locations with another on way
In June 1972, then-27-year-old Rod Lapin opened a small frozen-treat store called Ye Ole Fashioned Ice Cream Shop in Charleston's South Windermere Shopping Center. As the steamy summer succumbed to fall's cooler temperatures, he noticed ice cream wasn't as popular, so he added hot dogs, grilled cheese sandwiches, soups and other items to the menu. The name of the business grew as well to reflect the expanded menu.
