connect-bridgeport.com
Status of Justice's Next COVID-19 Press Conference
As of the end of the work day, Thursday, Oct. 6, the status of Gov. Jim Justice's next COVID-19 statewide press conference was not listed on the governor's official Web site. Check back to Connect-Bridgeport Monday for a status update.
clayconews.com
Governor Jim Justice and Hatfield-McCoy Team up for UTV Giveaway: Charlestown, West VIrginia
CHARLESTON, WV (October 6, 2022) – Governor Jim Justice today joins the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority in announcing a special Fall giveaway for two brand-new 2023 Kawasaki Teryx four-seater UTV’s in Metallic Sierra Blue to encourage riders to get out and explore the autumn colors on the trails this fall. Note: Residency not required to win.
Sen. Sherrod Brown: Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio legislature are “anti-union”
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News is your local election headquarters. Labor unions may be down in terms of their numbers—but if you ask Senator Sherrod Brown, they shouldn’t be counted out. During his appearance in Steubenville this week, the Ohio congressman said that 70 percent of the population sees unions as a force for good. […]
WDTV
EXPLAINER: What is West Virginia’s Amendment 2?
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA/WDTV) - What is West Virginia’s Amendment 2? This is what many are asking since voters will decide on it in November. Amendment 2 is one of four amendments on the ballot, and it is drawing the most controversy. It would allow cuts to personal property taxes...
West Virginia man admits to distributing drug called ‘boot’—what is that?
A West Virginia man has admitted to his role in a conspiracy to traffic a drug known as "boot" from Maryland to Berkeley and Jefferson counties.
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is Terrifying
Virginia is filled with history but perhaps some of the eeriest relics of its storied past are the abandoned towns, hospitals, and prisons that dot its landscape. The Lorton Reformatory in Fairfax County has been the site of numerous horrific events, keep reading to learn more.
West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. As confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current […]
connect-bridgeport.com
DHHR Reports 288 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 47; State Deaths at 7,450
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Friday, Oct.7) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 602,461 with an increase of 288 new cases since the last update. Thursday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given is...
WDTV
W.Va. PSC calls for statewide investigation of Frontier Communications
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Public Service Commission is calling for a statewide investigation regarding service issues with Frontier Communications. In July, the Kanawha County Commission filed a complaint requesting that the PSC open a general investigation into Frontier’s service. On Tuesday, PSC officials filed a...
Fairfax Co. school board unanimously opposes Gov. Youngkin’s transgender policy
After dozens of people rallied outside Fairfax County's school board meeting on Thursday night in opposition to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's draft transgender student model policy, the board's chair shared that the governing body unanimously opposes the proposal.
connect-bridgeport.com
Fall Turkey Season Opens Today across West Virginia
West Virginia’s fall hunting season for wild turkey is scheduled to open, today, Oct. 8. Fall turkey season will be open Oct. 8-16 in all 55 counties. The season will be open an additional week in seven counties, from Oct. 24-30, and for three additional weeks in 14 counties, from Oct. 24-Nov. 13.
What happens to Virginia schools that don't adopt drafted transgender policy?
The proposed policy puts heavy emphasis on parental rights with how school districts should handle students who identify as transgender.
West Virginia sues unlicensed contractor
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sued an unlicensed contractor who performed home improvement projects for consumers in Kanawha and Putnam counties, as well as other areas in the state. The state’s lawsuit alleges Jason Andrew Sansom, of Hurricane, took consumers’ money and did not start or finish home improvement and other projects and contracted […]
Bay Journal
The sad saga of the Chesapeake Bay blue crab
In Sept. 1924, in response to substantial declines in the Chesapeake Bay blue crab harvest, the governors of Maryland and Virginia met to discuss solutions to the "crab crises.” The meeting yielded four proposed conservation measures:. Virginia would ban the harvest of egg-bearing females, or “sponge crabs,” year around....
Northern Virginia man caught with hand in the company accounts to tune of $7 million
A Loudoun County man pleaded guilty to wire fraud Thursday in a scheme that cost his employer more than $7 million over three years.
wvpublic.org
SNAP Work Requirement Could Stress Food Charities
Impending changes to the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will put a work requirement in place for some West Virginia residents who rely on the program to buy groceries. About 168,000 low-income households in West Virginia use SNAP, and the state is fourth in the nation for residents...
fox5dc.com
Third-party candidate running for Maryland governor
With a little more than a month until voters choose Maryland's next governor, much of the attention has been focused on the two major candidates -- Wes Moore for the Democrats and Dan Cox for the Republicans. But there's still another candidate looking for votes. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald caught up with Libertarian candidate David Lashar in Takoma Park.
Active Air Force member drowns in West Virginia rapids
An active United States Air Force member drowned on the Gauley River Monday afternoon, according to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
West Virginia residents could see lower heating bills
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Natural gas utility companies have submitted plans to the West Virginia Public Service Commission to lessen their customers’ rates this winter. The PSC had ordered natural gas utilities in West Virginia to come up with some alternative plans for winter heating bills in the Mountain State and given them a deadline […]
Metro News
West Virginians brace for dramatically higher heating bills
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginians, like most Americans, are bracing for what could be a long, cold winter. This year, unlike recent years, the cost of heating a home will be dramatically higher. “I’m expecting prices to go up. Right now, we’re thinking 17 percent to heat your home...
