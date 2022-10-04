ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
connect-bridgeport.com

Status of Justice's Next COVID-19 Press Conference

As of the end of the work day, Thursday, Oct. 6, the status of Gov. Jim Justice's next COVID-19 statewide press conference was not listed on the governor's official Web site. Check back to Connect-Bridgeport Monday for a status update.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDTV

EXPLAINER: What is West Virginia’s Amendment 2?

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA/WDTV) - What is West Virginia’s Amendment 2? This is what many are asking since voters will decide on it in November. Amendment 2 is one of four amendments on the ballot, and it is drawing the most controversy. It would allow cuts to personal property taxes...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. As confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
WDTV

W.Va. PSC calls for statewide investigation of Frontier Communications

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Public Service Commission is calling for a statewide investigation regarding service issues with Frontier Communications. In July, the Kanawha County Commission filed a complaint requesting that the PSC open a general investigation into Frontier’s service. On Tuesday, PSC officials filed a...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Fall Turkey Season Opens Today across West Virginia

West Virginia’s fall hunting season for wild turkey is scheduled to open, today, Oct. 8. Fall turkey season will be open Oct. 8-16 in all 55 counties. The season will be open an additional week in seven counties, from Oct. 24-30, and for three additional weeks in 14 counties, from Oct. 24-Nov. 13.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Video#Direct Access#Governor Of Virginia#Politics State#Politics Governor#Press Conference
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia sues unlicensed contractor

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sued an unlicensed contractor who performed home improvement projects for consumers in Kanawha and Putnam counties, as well as other areas in the state. The state’s lawsuit alleges Jason Andrew Sansom, of Hurricane, took consumers’ money and did not start or finish home improvement and other projects and contracted […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Bay Journal

The sad saga of the Chesapeake Bay blue crab

In Sept. 1924, in response to substantial declines in the Chesapeake Bay blue crab harvest, the governors of Maryland and Virginia met to discuss solutions to the "crab crises.” The meeting yielded four proposed conservation measures:. Virginia would ban the harvest of egg-bearing females, or “sponge crabs,” year around....
MARYLAND STATE
wvpublic.org

SNAP Work Requirement Could Stress Food Charities

Impending changes to the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will put a work requirement in place for some West Virginia residents who rely on the program to buy groceries. About 168,000 low-income households in West Virginia use SNAP, and the state is fourth in the nation for residents...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
fox5dc.com

Third-party candidate running for Maryland governor

With a little more than a month until voters choose Maryland's next governor, much of the attention has been focused on the two major candidates -- Wes Moore for the Democrats and Dan Cox for the Republicans. But there's still another candidate looking for votes. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald caught up with Libertarian candidate David Lashar in Takoma Park.
MARYLAND STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia residents could see lower heating bills

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Natural gas utility companies have submitted plans to the West Virginia Public Service Commission to lessen their customers’ rates this winter. The PSC had ordered natural gas utilities in West Virginia to come up with some alternative plans for winter heating bills in the Mountain State and given them a deadline […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

West Virginians brace for dramatically higher heating bills

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginians, like most Americans, are bracing for what could be a long, cold winter. This year, unlike recent years, the cost of heating a home will be dramatically higher. “I’m expecting prices to go up. Right now, we’re thinking 17 percent to heat your home...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy