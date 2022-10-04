Read full article on original website
Related
Thailand's day care massacre unites families and a country in grief
Smears of dried blood still stained the wooden floor of a classroom in northeastern Thailand on Friday, a day after one of the country's worst massacres unfolded in perhaps one of the most unlikely places.
Large Indonesia Presence at Busan as Government Expresses Support for Film Industry
The Indonesian Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Kemendikbudristek) has expressed its support for the strong contingent of filmmakers from the country at the Busan International Film Festival. There are 20 participants from Indonesia across the festival’s various strands. Indonesian content in the festival program includes: Makbul Mubarak’s Venice winner and Toronto selection “Autobiography” and Kamila Andini’s “Before, Now & Then” (“Nana”) in A Window on Asian Cinema section; Joko Anwar’s “Satan’s Slave 2: Communion” at Midnight Passion; series “Blood Curse” in the On Screen program; and two Indonesian co-productions – the omnibus “Look at Me, Touch Me, Kiss Me”...
Taiwan’s citizen warriors prepare to confront looming threat from China
On a sleepy Sunday morning 50 anonymous young men and women have wandered into a nondescript Taipei office for training with Kuma Academy. The one-day course includes cross-strait geopolitics and strategy, invasion scenarios, and disinformation. Later, they’re taught the difference between the opposing armies’ uniforms, and how to tie a tourniquet.
‘The Roundup’ and ‘Pororo’ Film Franchises Lead K-Movie’s Busan Sales Pitch
Still riding high on the success of “The Roundup,” Korean indie film producer and seller K-Movie Entertainment, is showcasing a slate of 16 movies at the Asian and Contents Film Market, part of the Busan International Film Festival. The company has two titles featuring Don Lee (“The Eternals”) including the previously announced “The Roundup: No Way Out,” the third instalment of the Crime City film series. The second film is the highest grossing film of this year in Korea, with a $100 million total. The crime action film, which also stars Lee Jun Hyuk (“Baseball Girl”) and Aoki Munetaka (Japan’s “Rurouni...
Comments / 0