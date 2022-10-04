ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HappyGamer

Firesong, The Final Downloadable Content Pack In The Elder Scrolls Online’s Legacy Of Bretons Tale, Has Revealed Its Duration

Firesong, the next significant chapter in the Elder Scrolls Online MMO, will have fifteen hours of story gameplay in addition to other features, as recently announced. The Elder Scrolls Online’s Firesong expansion will add new weapons, dungeons, characters, activities, and a pivotal campaign. The last ESO Livestream event revealed...
The Independent

The best Dead Space remake pre-order deals for PlayStation, Xbox and PC

Built from the ground up, the latest Dead Space title from Motive Studio will be a re-imagining of the original 2008 release, which sees hapless engineer Isaac Clarke trapped on the derelict space shuttle USG Ishimura with undead creatures known as necromorphs. To escape, Isaac must use a range of space-age industrial tools as makeshift weapons to defeat the deadly occupants of the shuttle and rescue any survivors. The game is being released on PlayStation 5, Xbox series X/S and PC in early 2023. A newly released gameplay trailer also showcased some of the game’s new features, such as an...
IGN

My Fantastic Ranch - Reveal Trailer

Build a ranch and train dragons and unicorns in My Fantastic Ranch, an upcoming management game coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and Epic Game Store on November 17, 2022. Check out the trailer to see gameplay, including building elements and more.
IGN

Modern Warfare II Preorder Bonuses, Vault Edition and More Details

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the most ambitious project of Activision to date, is all set to release this month on October 28, 2022. Before the game releases, the developers have already held 2 beta weekends to let the players experience the title before release and also to iron out any bugs or issues plaguing the game. Call of Duty has come out and outlined the changes that will be made to the game post beta.
IGN

Xbox Series S Down to $250 and Includes a Free Xbox Controller

Target has got its new Days of Deals sale on, channelling similar Amazon Prime Early Access energy, with '3-days of early Black Friday deals'. It's not a bad sale at all, and one of the headline deals has even caught our attention. Right now you can buy an Xbox Series S for $249.99, that's $50 off the MSRP and an incredibly good deal considering this console will be able to play the likes of Scorn, Starfield, Redfall, Forza Motorsport, Hellblade 2, and more.
GAMINGbible

Xbox Adds A Massive Backwards Compatibility Update For Series X/S

The last couple of weeks have been jam-packed with console news. Sony officially announced the DualSense Edge controller and the Grey Camouflage Collection, plus a new PS5 console is rumoured to be on the way. Over in the land of Xbox, things have been a little less exciting but there have been a couple of sorely needed updates for Xbox Series X/S owners. Background noise is a thing of the past, and you can now organise your storage. If that wasn’t thrilling enough, let me tell you what’s next on the bill: backwards compatibility.
HappyGamer

Capcom Indicated That A New Game Would Be Released, But Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition With The Shadows Of Rose DLC Will Be Released Next Month

Capcom employees have stated that the “Shadows of Rose” downloadable content for Resident Evil: Village was developed by taking the spotlight off of Chris Redfield. Fans of one of 2021’s best horror games are eager for updates on the survival game or any confirmation of a sequel. Although the latter will have some additional capabilities in the future, the former is currently in development.
IGN

The Incredible Story Behind Cuphead’s Fantastical Stop Motion Castle

IGN spoke with the developers and artists behind Cuphead's Delicious Last Course to learn more about the process of building the King of Games section of the DLC, from the incredible stop motion castle, to the design of the minibosses, to the inspirations of the music. This is Art of the Level.
ComicBook

PlayStation Boss Suggests Investment in Elden Ring Creators Could Lead to Movies, TV Shows

Sony recently invested more into FromSoftware, the creator of Elden Ring, Dark Souls, and other beloved properties, and while nothing has been announced at this time, PlayStation boss Herman Hulst has suggested that this investment could lead to movie and TV show adaptations. Hulst, the head of PlayStation Studios, indicated as much by saying that the collaborations between PlayStation and FromSoftware could entail explorations via PlayStation Productions, the branch of PlayStation responsible for adapting IPs to different mediums.
IGN

Horizon Forbidden West's Soundtrack Is Getting a Physical Release

If you enjoyed the Horizon Forbidden West soundtrack, then you're in for a treat. Forbidden West's OST is getting a collectable vinyl release early next year, with preorders already live at Amazon. The deluxe comprehensive collection of over 130 tracks will be available from March 24, 2023, and will cost...
techeblog.com

When Super Mario Bros. Meets TMNT, You Get Teenage Super Ninja Plumbers

While we wait for Nintendo’s new Super Mario Bros. movie starring Chris Pratt, you can keep busy by playing Teenage Super Ninja Plumbers, one of the most unusual video game mashups that you’ll ever see. It was created by developer ‘NesDraug’, and in this game, the sewers of The Mushroom Kingdom have been infested by Teenage Mutant Ninja turtles, and it’s up to the famous plumbers to save the day.
IGN

Pokemon Go Raids October 2022

Pokemon Go Raids provide a challenging combat experience for great rewards. Be sure to equip your best Pokemon into the team to have a chance of surviving the onslaught. This page breaks down the Pokemon ready to confront in the various tiers of October Raids in 2022. October 2022 Raids.
Polygon

Cyberpunk 2077 sequel Project Orion confirmed by CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red just announced a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, currently codenamed Project Orion. The developer tweeted its long-term development plan Tuesday, sharing that Project Orion will “take the Cyberpunk franchise further and continue harnessing the potential of this dark future universe.”. Adam Kiciński, CD Projket’s president and CEO, said...
HappyGamer

Bloodborne Players Confused By New PlayStation News

Fans of Bloodborne are at a loss to make sense of the recent PlayStation report. For a long time, players have expressed interest in a PC port, remaster, or remake of the FromSoftware action game. Unfortunately, PlayStation hasn’t done anything to even begin responding to these demands, even though they’ve been made repeatedly. While some fans of the Bloodborne series still hold out hope, the most recent PlayStation-related developments may be too much for them to bear.
IGN

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Wiki Guide

Peach is one of the nine base playable characters you can put in your team in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. The princess of the Mushroom Kingdom is a versatile fighter, who is able to bolster herself and her allies with protective barriers while cleaving groups of foes with wide arcing blasts.
hypebeast.com

Nintendo Reveals First Poster for 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'

Nintendo and Universal Pictures‘ forthcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been in the works since 2017, and now its rollout is beginning in full: Nintendo has revealed the movie’s first poster and also announced a special Nintendo Direct live stream to unveil its trailer. The live stream will be going down in person at New York Comic-Con and broadcast across the Internet, but Nintendo has not yet revealed if the special segment will simply consist of the trailer or include more information. However, they have announced that no new gaming news will be arriving during the session.
IGN

21 Minutes of Gotham Knights Co-Op Gameplay

Watch 21 minutes of Gotham Knights gameplay including perspectives from both Robin and Red Hood. This Gotham Knights Robin gameplay features one of these unlockable suits, as does the Gotham Knights Red Hood gameplay perspective. This section of Gotham Knights 4K gameplay is when the duo must investigate events that Harley Quinn has set up. It all ends with a boss fight against Harley against these two high-level characters.
