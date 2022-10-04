Local help with Ian issues available

Monroe County is working with local municipalities and nonprofits to help Keys residents who experienced damage and lost property from Hurricane Ian.

Monroe County officials, along with leaders from the City of Key West, Naval Air Station Key West, Coast Guard Sector Key West, Keys Energy, the Key West Housing Authority, and the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority, met Friday afternoon with U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez. Gimenez viewed storm damage in the Florida Keys and said he has written a letter to President Joe Biden and will call Gov. Ron DeSantis to urge that Monroe County residents receive eligibility for FEMA disaster assistance, county officials said.

While Hurricane Ian did not make landfall in the Florida Keys, the island chain experienced sustained tropical storm-force winds and a storm surge of 3 to 5 feet above the lowest elevation areas. This caused widespread flooding, especially in low-lying parts of Key West and some Key Largo neighborhoods. It also caused an estimated $7 million in damage at the Key West International Airport and an estimated $5 million in debris removal.

The storm surge and flooding destroyed roughly 150 runway lights at Key West International Airport and the airport has not been able and may not be able to host night flights for at least a week or more, Monroe County Airports Director Richard Strickland said Monday. Delta has rescheduled its night flight from Atlanta so it comes in roughly an hour earlier and American has rescheduled its night flight from Charlotte so it will come in the morning, Strickland said.

The airport has ordered new lights, but it will take at least a week or two before they arrive and are installed, Strickland said.

Monroe County received a preliminary damage assessment from the City of Key West and has forwarded that data to the Florida Department of Emergency Management to support including the Keys in FEMA disaster assistance.

Small businesses and most non-profits in Monroe County are eligible to apply for economic injury loans from the Small Business Administration.

The City of Key West is proactively assessing damage to local residences following the impacts of Hurricane Ian by establishing a hotline where the community can report their housing needs. The number is 305-809-1101.

In order to serve the community, a group known as COAD — Community Organizations Active in a Disaster — wants to hear from people with housing needs.

If a home had significant damage due to Hurricane Ian, call the needs assessment hotline at 305-809-1101. Be prepared to describe the current situation (including if a home is inhabitable) and needs, both short- and long-term. The information will be provided to COAD to assist in providing the needed help.

The City of Key West and local community organizations need this assessment to better advocate for and determine resources to fulfill unmet needs, according to city officials.

Monroe County is working with COAD to coordinate assistance for residents with immediate needs. The United Way of Collier and the Keys, a COAD partner, is compiling Hurricane Ian-specific resources at http://keyshelp.org.

Help with Ian issues available