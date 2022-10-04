Five dead Cuban migrants located

At least five of 16 Cuban migrants reported missing off the Lower Keys waters had been located since late last week.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers recovered the bodies of three deceased females from the mangroves near Naval Air Station Key West at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

The incident marks the third time since Thursday, Sept. 29, the Sheriff’s Office has removed bodies in the area of Boca Chica Key and channel. The bodies of four females and one male have been recovered, Linhardt said.

Detectives believe all are Cuban migrants. Foul play does not appear to be a factor in any of the incidents. Autopsy results are pending, Linhardt said.

The body of a deceased female was found in the mangroves near Boca Chica Channel at approximately 2:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. The remains were found by a person checking on a nearby boat. Foul play does not appear to be a factor and autopsy results are pending, Linhardt said.

The U.S. Coast Guard notified the Sheriff’s Office at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday of a deceased male found floating near the Stock Island and Boca Chica channels. The remains were found by a passing mariner, Linhardt said. Foul play does not appear to be a factor and autopsy results are pending.

The Coast Guard has not been able to confirm the five bodies as part of the group that was still missing from last week, because the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to positively identify the people, Coast Guard spokeswoman Nicole Groll said. However, the Coast Guard does suspect they are the migrants, Groll said.

The Coast Guard has suspended the search for any of the other migrants, Groll said Monday.

There were no reported fatalities of local residents in the storm, but the Coast Guard rescued three people last Wednesday, Oct. 28, from the water about 2 miles south of Boca Chica after a Cuban migrant ship with nearly 30 people on board sank in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, according to Customs and Border Patrol.

U.S. Border Patrol officers, along with support from Monroe County Sheriff's Office personnel, responded to a migrant landing on Stock Island. Four Cuban migrants were able to swim to shore, but indicated there were at least 23 other individuals on the vessel.

All migrants were brought to Lower Keys Medical Center, suffering from exhaustion and dehydration. The incident remained under investigation, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman Rob Brisley.

tohara@keysnews.com