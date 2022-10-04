Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Pendleton, Western Grant, Western Mineral by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 02:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Pendleton; Western Grant; Western Mineral; Western Pendleton FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, central, northwest and western Virginia, and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 19:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-08 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Luna County through 830 PM MDT At 748 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 16 miles south of Gage to 13 miles northwest of Carzalia Valley to near Hermanas. Movement was east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Heavy rain may cause flooding of low water crossings and other flood prone areas. Locations impacted include Carzalia Valley and Hermanas. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Dust Advisory issued for Yuma by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 21:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-08 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yuma A DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MST/1015 PM PDT/ FOR SOUTHWESTERN YUMA AND SOUTHEASTERN IMPERIAL COUNTIES At 941 PM MST/941 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Algodones Dunes to near Gadsden to 6 miles southwest of Yuma to near Fortuna Foothills, moving southwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...Less than a mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 18. CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 71 and 96. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 43. Locations impacted include Yuma, Somerton, Gadsden, Fortuna Foothills, San Luis, Blaisdell, Gordon's Well, Algodones Dunes, Kinter, Andrade, Winterhaven and Araby. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 21:34:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-09 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...South of Delta Junction. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will be south of Delta Junction. In Delta Junction southeast winds will gust to 45 mph.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Tucker by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 02:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Tucker FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. * WHERE...Eastern Tucker County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 21:34:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-09 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...North of Black Rapids. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 18:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-08 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 930 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 632 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Fiesta Mall, Downtown Mesa and Freestone Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for De Witt, Logan, Sangamon by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-09 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: De Witt; Logan; Sangamon FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Logan, De Witt and Sangamon Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Colorado, Yuma, Kit Carson and Cheyenne Counties. In Kansas, Cheyenne County. In Nebraska, Dundy, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Harlan, Letcher, Pike by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Harlan; Letcher; Pike FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in widespread frost formation. * WHERE...Harlan, Letcher and Pike Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Crawford by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Crawford FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest temperatures and greatest potential for frost will be in valleys and other sheltered areas. Some valleys in more rural areas can locally dip to near or just below freezing early Sunday morning.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Brevard by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 21:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brevard The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Cocoa 9w affecting Brevard County. .Excessive rainfall from Hurricane Ian has placed the Saint Johns River near Cocoa in Minor Flood Stage and it is forecast to reach Moderate Flood stage tonight or Sunday before starting a slow but steady decline next week. For the St. Johns River...including Cocoa 9w...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Cocoa 9w. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, Road flooding in the Stratford Drive area of Cocoa. Flooding of streets and approaching low lying structures in the Lake Washington area of Melbourne. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 16.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 PM EDT Saturday was 16.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu St Johns River Cocoa 9w 16.0 16.5 Sat 9 pm 16.5 16.4 16.3 16.1 16.0
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Extreme Western Allegany by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Extreme Western Allegany FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures around 28 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...In Maryland, Extreme Western Allegany County. In West Virginia, Western Mineral County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Garrett by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Garrett FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures around 26 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In Virginia, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Eastern Highland Counties, and Northern Virginia Blue Ridge and Central Virginia Blue Ridge. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Eastern Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 22:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns River to remain high as rainfall drains into the basin. River levels at Astor are forecast to rise back up to 4.6 ft by Tuesday and will remain in Major flood stage for the foreseeable future. Interests along the river will continue to see major flood impacts through next week. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Major flooding occurs, with water entering the first story of many homes and businesses along the river. Some roads inaccessible and rescues likely needed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 4.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 PM EDT Saturday was 4.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 4.6 feet early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu St Johns River Astor 2.3 4.4 Sat 9 pm 4.5 4.5 4.6 4.6 4.5
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Northern Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 21:37:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-08 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Northern Arctic Coast COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Northern Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas will flood, and significant erosion is expected. Damage to fish or hunting camps along the coast is expected. Some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Water will continue to cross the road to Point Barrow and other low lying roads along the coast. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels have peaked and are diminishing. Erosion will continue through tonight. Southwest winds will turn west and decrease overnight.
