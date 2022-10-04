Effective: 2022-10-08 22:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns River to remain high as rainfall drains into the basin. River levels at Astor are forecast to rise back up to 4.6 ft by Tuesday and will remain in Major flood stage for the foreseeable future. Interests along the river will continue to see major flood impacts through next week. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Major flooding occurs, with water entering the first story of many homes and businesses along the river. Some roads inaccessible and rescues likely needed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 4.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 PM EDT Saturday was 4.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 4.6 feet early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu St Johns River Astor 2.3 4.4 Sat 9 pm 4.5 4.5 4.6 4.6 4.5

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO